Poison Ivy

5

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD 
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous money management techniques
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install and use
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready
  • Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)

What was done to avoid overoptimization

  • Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.
  • Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.
  • Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.
  • Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.
  • Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.
  • Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.
  • Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.
  • Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.
  • Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.
  • Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization.

Comentários 1
MABELLEn
20
MABELLEn 2025.09.25 11:02 
 

I’ve been using this EA for almost 2 weeks and it’s honestly made trading less stressful. It handles trades automatically, manages risk well, and keeps me from over trading. Support team has been helpful whenever I had questions and always available

Mais do autor
Gold M1 Pro
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
Gold M1 Pro – MT5 Expert Advisor Gold M1 Pro é um Expert Advisor profissional desenvolvido especificamente para negociação de XAUUSD (Ouro) no timeframe M1 (1 minuto). Baseia-se em uma estratégia personalizada com múltiplas confirmações, focada em execuções precisas e controladas. O EA prioriza disciplina operacional e controle de risco, evitando negociações excessivas. Conceito principal Gold M1 Pro foi criado para traders que buscam uma abordagem estruturada e estável no longo prazo. A estraté
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
Bitcoin Sniper — Expert Advisor para BTCUSD (MT5) Informações gerais Bitcoin Sniper é um Expert Advisor automatizado desenvolvido para MetaTrader 5. O EA foi projetado para negociar o símbolo BTCUSD no timeframe M30 utilizando regras internas predefinidas e parâmetros configuráveis pelo usuário. Após ser aplicado ao gráfico, todas as operações são gerenciadas automaticamente de acordo com as configurações de entrada selecionadas. Condições de negociação Símbolo: BTCUSD Timeframe: M30 Depósito m
FREE
Rose Gold
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
ROSE Gold — Expert Advisor para XAUUSD (MT5) ROSE Gold é um Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado, desenvolvido exclusivamente para negociação de Ouro (XAUUSD) na plataforma MetaTrader 5. O EA é focado em execução controlada e baseada em regras, com risco ajustável, frequência de negociações e gestão de cestas, sendo adequado para traders que preferem automação estruturada e disciplinada, em vez de estratégias agressivas. O ROSE Gold executa operações apenas quando suas condições internas são
FREE
Poison Ivy Pro
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
Poison Ivy - EA de Trading com Filtro de Notícias Poison Ivy é um consultor especialista automatizado para múltiplos símbolos Otimizado para GBPUSD,  no timeframe H1 Depósito mínimo: 100 USD para cada 0.01 lote; preferível 500 USD para cada 0.01 lote SINAL AO VIVO RECURSO DE BACKTEST COM NOTÍCIAS EA suporta backtest completo com filtro de notícias ativado Solicite arquivo CSV histórico de notícias após a compra Inclui dados 2022-2025 com atualizações trimestrais Fonte dupla de notícias: Fore
Tokyo Crown
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
Tokyo Crown   — Expert Advisor   de sessão para   GBPUSD e USDJPY Tokyo Crown   é um Expert Advisor   disciplinado   e de baixa frequência, projetado para   uma negociação   controlada em   GBPUSD e USDJPY, incluindo   contas no estilo   prop firm. Ele se concentra, em média, em   um setup de alta   qualidade por   dia por ativo, usando stop   loss e take profit   fixos, sem martingale oculto   e com proteção   rigorosa do capital. Visão geral   da estratégia Tokyo Crown   analisa a estrutura  
