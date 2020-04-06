UV Samurai

UV Samurai 

UV Samurai is a specially designed Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals (Distance) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner.

The EA operates based on a multiplier distance mechanism for each subsequent trade, combined with the DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction) risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions.

  • The Recommended Timeframe depends on your settings, but you can use M1, M5, M15. Not support >=H1
  • Each pair has a different minimum distance; you must consider the appropriate spacing
  • An Ecn broker is always recommended
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.


