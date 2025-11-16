UV Samurai

Introduction to EA UV Trade Distance

UV Trade Distance is a specially designed Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals (Distance) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner.

The EA operates based on a multiplier distance mechanism for each subsequent trade, combined with the DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction) risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions.

🧩 How It Works

1. Does not open the first trade automatically:

EA UV Trade Distance only becomes active after an initial trade is opened — either manually or by another EA.

→ This allows you to combine it flexibly with your main signal systems (strategy EAs, trend detectors, or manual entries).

2. Automatically opens subsequent trades:

Once the first position exists, the EA will automatically open additional trades when the price moves a predefined Distance from the previous trade.

3. Increasing distance (Multiplier Distance):

Each subsequent order is opened farther away than the previous one, depending on the Multiplier Distance factor (e.g., ×1.2, ×1.5, ×2…).

→ This helps reduce order density, optimize capital usage, and lower drawdown when the market moves against the position.

4. DDR System (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction):

DDR is an intelligent risk control mechanism that dynamically reduces lot size or adjusts trade behavior when drawdown exceeds safe limits.

→ It protects the account from order overload during strong market trends.