GoldDigger AI

GoldDigger AI — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

GoldDigger AI is an automated Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD instrument. The EA evaluates breakout and trend conditions using adaptive price channels and volatility-based filters, and manages positions through its internal exposure-control logic.

Strategy Overview

  • Price-channel calculations are used to define dynamic upper and lower ranges based on market volatility.
  • The EA evaluates breakout and retracement conditions around these ranges and manages market or pending orders accordingly.
  • The system does not rely on fixed per-trade Take Profit or Stop Loss; position management is governed by the EA's internal exposure rules.
  • Risk-based position sizing is available through internal money-management parameters.
  • The EA is intended for XAUUSD and is commonly used on the H1 timeframe. Users may test other timeframes as needed.

Testing and Configuration

  • Use the Strategy Tester with “Every tick based on real ticks” for the most accurate modelling, as the EA responds to fine price movements.
  • Review and adjust risk parameters in accordance with your trading preferences and account specifications.
  • Broker conditions such as spreads, execution quality and swap rates may influence results and should be considered when configuring the EA.

Inputs — grouped parameter reference

Execution & Order

  • preferredFillingType (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING) — default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK.
  • forceFillingType (bool) — default: false.
  • MAX_ORDER_RETRIES (int) — default: 20.
  • ModifyInsteadOfReplacing (bool) — default: false.
  • ExpirationTime (int) — default: 0 (minutes; 0 = no expiration).
  • OpenBarDelay (int) — default: 0 (minutes).
  • tradeInSessionHoursOnly (bool) — default: true.

Identification

  • CustomComment (string) — default: "GoldDigger AI".
  • MagicNumber / MagicNumber2 / MagicNumber3 — (if present) unique order identifiers.

Grid, Sizing & Entry

  • LotMulti (double) — default: 2.
  • gridStepPips (double) — default: 100.
  • maxTrades (int) — default: 9.
  • initSize (double) — default: 0.01.
  • BreakoutPeriod — number of bars used for breakout range (see EA inputs).
  • EntryOffset — offset in points from breakout level (see EA inputs).
  • Direction — select Long, Short, or Both (see EA inputs).

Risk & Money Management

  • RiskPercent (double) — default: 0.1.
  • UseRiskPercent (bool) — default: true.
  • maxLossPercent (double) — default: 100.
  • UseMoneyManagement (bool) — default: true.
  • mmRiskPercent (double) — default: 5.0.
  • mmDecimals (int) — default: 2.
  • mmStopLossPips (int) — default: 100.
  • mmLotsIfNoMM (double) — default: 1.0.
  • mmMaxLots (double) — default: 100.0.
  • mmMultiplier (double) — default: 1.0.
  • mmStep (double) — default: 0.01.

Stop Loss / Take Profit & Position Controls

  • minTradesToUseTP (int) — default: 1.
  • MinimumSL (int) — default: 0.
  • MaximumSL (int) — default: 0.
  • MinimumPT (int) — default: 0.
  • MaximumPT (int) — default: 0.
  • TrailingStopPoints — trailing stop distance (see EA inputs).
  • BreakEvenTrigger — profit threshold for break-even (see EA inputs).

Time / Signal Range

  • LimitTimeRange (bool) — default: false.
  • SignalTimeRangeFrom (string) — default: "08:00".
  • SignalTimeRangeTo (string) — default: "16:00".
  • ExitAtEndOfRange (bool) — default: false.

Distance & Limits

  • LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice (bool) — default: false.
  • MaxDistanceFromMarketPct (double) — default: 6.
  • MaxTradesPerDay (int) — default: 0.

Recommended Usage

  • Instrument: XAUUSD
  • Suggested timeframe: H1 (M1 / M5 possible with parameter adjustments).
  • Use the Strategy Tester with real-tick modelling to validate settings for your broker/instrument.
  • Consider broker specifics (spread, execution, swap) when configuring and running on live accounts.

Notes

  • This EA uses internal position- and exposure-management logic. This is a functional description, not a performance guarantee.
  • Historical or backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

Support

After purchase, a sample configuration is available. For questions, contact the author via the MQL5 internal messaging system.

