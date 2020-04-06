GoldDigger AI — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

GoldDigger AI is an automated Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD instrument. The EA evaluates breakout and trend conditions using adaptive price channels and volatility-based filters, and manages positions through its internal exposure-control logic.

Strategy Overview

Price-channel calculations are used to define dynamic upper and lower ranges based on market volatility.

The EA evaluates breakout and retracement conditions around these ranges and manages market or pending orders accordingly.

The system does not rely on fixed per-trade Take Profit or Stop Loss; position management is governed by the EA's internal exposure rules.

Risk-based position sizing is available through internal money-management parameters.

The EA is intended for XAUUSD and is commonly used on the H1 timeframe. Users may test other timeframes as needed.

Testing and Configuration

Use the Strategy Tester with “Every tick based on real ticks” for the most accurate modelling, as the EA responds to fine price movements.

Review and adjust risk parameters in accordance with your trading preferences and account specifications.

Broker conditions such as spreads, execution quality and swap rates may influence results and should be considered when configuring the EA.

Inputs — grouped parameter reference

Execution & Order

preferredFillingType (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING) — default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK.

(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING) — default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK. forceFillingType (bool) — default: false.

(bool) — default: false. MAX_ORDER_RETRIES (int) — default: 20.

(int) — default: 20. ModifyInsteadOfReplacing (bool) — default: false.

(bool) — default: false. ExpirationTime (int) — default: 0 (minutes; 0 = no expiration).

(int) — default: 0 (minutes; 0 = no expiration). OpenBarDelay (int) — default: 0 (minutes).

(int) — default: 0 (minutes). tradeInSessionHoursOnly (bool) — default: true.

Identification

CustomComment (string) — default: "GoldDigger AI".

(string) — default: "GoldDigger AI". MagicNumber / MagicNumber2 / MagicNumber3 — (if present) unique order identifiers.

Grid, Sizing & Entry

LotMulti (double) — default: 2.

(double) — default: 2. gridStepPips (double) — default: 100.

(double) — default: 100. maxTrades (int) — default: 9.

(int) — default: 9. initSize (double) — default: 0.01.

(double) — default: 0.01. BreakoutPeriod — number of bars used for breakout range (see EA inputs).

— number of bars used for breakout range (see EA inputs). EntryOffset — offset in points from breakout level (see EA inputs).

— offset in points from breakout level (see EA inputs). Direction — select Long, Short, or Both (see EA inputs).

Risk & Money Management

RiskPercent (double) — default: 0.1.

(double) — default: 0.1. UseRiskPercent (bool) — default: true.

(bool) — default: true. maxLossPercent (double) — default: 100.

(double) — default: 100. UseMoneyManagement (bool) — default: true.

(bool) — default: true. mmRiskPercent (double) — default: 5.0.

(double) — default: 5.0. mmDecimals (int) — default: 2.

(int) — default: 2. mmStopLossPips (int) — default: 100.

(int) — default: 100. mmLotsIfNoMM (double) — default: 1.0.

(double) — default: 1.0. mmMaxLots (double) — default: 100.0.

(double) — default: 100.0. mmMultiplier (double) — default: 1.0.

(double) — default: 1.0. mmStep (double) — default: 0.01.

Stop Loss / Take Profit & Position Controls

minTradesToUseTP (int) — default: 1.

(int) — default: 1. MinimumSL (int) — default: 0.

(int) — default: 0. MaximumSL (int) — default: 0.

(int) — default: 0. MinimumPT (int) — default: 0.

(int) — default: 0. MaximumPT (int) — default: 0.

(int) — default: 0. TrailingStopPoints — trailing stop distance (see EA inputs).

— trailing stop distance (see EA inputs). BreakEvenTrigger — profit threshold for break-even (see EA inputs).

Time / Signal Range

LimitTimeRange (bool) — default: false.

(bool) — default: false. SignalTimeRangeFrom (string) — default: "08:00".

(string) — default: "08:00". SignalTimeRangeTo (string) — default: "16:00".

(string) — default: "16:00". ExitAtEndOfRange (bool) — default: false.

Distance & Limits

LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice (bool) — default: false.

(bool) — default: false. MaxDistanceFromMarketPct (double) — default: 6.

(double) — default: 6. MaxTradesPerDay (int) — default: 0.

Recommended Usage

Instrument: XAUUSD

Suggested timeframe: H1 (M1 / M5 possible with parameter adjustments).

(M1 / M5 possible with parameter adjustments). Use the Strategy Tester with real-tick modelling to validate settings for your broker/instrument.

Consider broker specifics (spread, execution, swap) when configuring and running on live accounts.

Notes

This EA uses internal position- and exposure-management logic. This is a functional description, not a performance guarantee.

Historical or backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

Support

After purchase, a sample configuration is available. For questions, contact the author via the MQL5 internal messaging system.