🧭 Strategy Description

Gold Grid Manager EA (GoldDigger AI) is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold).

The strategy combines adaptive price channels (Keltner Channel) with dynamic high-price levels that respond to current market volatility.

Unlike conventional grid robots, this EA does not use fixed Take Profit or Stop Loss levels.

Instead, it manages trades dynamically, reacting to changes in trend direction, volatility, and market structure.

It is also capable of taking advantage of positive swaps on long-term positions, making it suitable for medium- to long-term holding.

⚙️ Key Features

Fully automated operation — no manual intervention required.

Adaptive market response through Keltner channels and dynamic position control.

No fixed TP/SL — risk is managed at the portfolio (grid) level.

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe .

Can benefit from positive swaps on long positions.

Automatic position sizing based on account balance and risk parameters.

🧩 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Account type: Hedging account (preferably with positive swap for long trades)

Minimum recommended balance: 1000 USD (or currency equivalent)

Optimal balance for stable performance: 10 000 USD or more

Broker: Low spread and zero commission are recommended.

After purchasing the EA, you will receive a configuration file with settings for low-risk and medium-risk money management profiles.

💡 Testing Tips

For best results, use “Every tick based on real ticks” in the Strategy Tester.

This EA reacts to small-scale price fluctuations, and accurate tick data provides the most realistic performance evaluation.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is not a fast scalper or martingale system.

Its position management is conservative, focused on account stability and long-term sustainability.

Before running it on a live account, please test the EA thoroughly and understand its position management logic.