Auto Breakeven and Partial Close Manager

Stop Staring at Charts. Let the "Auto breakeven" Secure Your Profits.

You entered a perfect trade on XAUUSD, but then the market reversed while you were away, turning a winner into a loser. Never let that happen again.

This Utility EA is designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) volatility, but fully customizable for any currency pair. It acts as your personal risk manager, automatically moving your Stop Loss to Breakeven and banking partial profits as your trade moves in your favor.

🔥 Key Features:

  • Auto-Breakeven: Automatically secures your entry price once the trade moves X points in profit. Includes an optional "Lock" feature to secure a few extra pips of profit (cover your commissions!).

  • 5-Stage Partial Close: Don't exit too early! Scale out of your position in 5 distinct stages to maximize a trend while banking cash along the way.

  • Hidden Logic: The EA works silently in the background managing your manual trades.

  • Universal Compatibility: Optimized for XAUUSD, but works on EURUSD, GBPJPY, US30, and BTCUSD (fully adjustable points).

⚙️ How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (e.g., XAUUSD M15).

  2. Set your Breakeven Trigger (e.g., 200 points).

  3. Set your Partial Close percentages (e.g., Close 20% at 200 points, 30% at 500 points).

  4. Open your trades manually as usual. The EA will detect them and manage them instantly.

✅ Why buy this EA?

  • Protect your capital from sudden reversals.

  • Remove the psychological stress of "when to close."

  • Perfect for scalpers and day traders who can't watch the screen 24/7.



