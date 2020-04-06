GoldDigger AI
- エキスパート
- Michal Kudela
- バージョン: 1.2
- アップデート済み: 8 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
GoldDigger AI — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
GoldDigger AI is an automated Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD instrument. The EA evaluates breakout and trend conditions using adaptive price channels and volatility-based filters, and manages positions through its internal exposure-control logic.
Strategy Overview
- Price-channel calculations are used to define dynamic upper and lower ranges based on market volatility.
- The EA evaluates breakout and retracement conditions around these ranges and manages market or pending orders accordingly.
- The system does not rely on fixed per-trade Take Profit or Stop Loss; position management is governed by the EA's internal exposure rules.
- Risk-based position sizing is available through internal money-management parameters.
- The EA is intended for XAUUSD and is commonly used on the H1 timeframe. Users may test other timeframes as needed.
Testing and Configuration
- Use the Strategy Tester with “Every tick based on real ticks” for the most accurate modelling, as the EA responds to fine price movements.
- Review and adjust risk parameters in accordance with your trading preferences and account specifications.
- Broker conditions such as spreads, execution quality and swap rates may influence results and should be considered when configuring the EA.
Inputs — grouped parameter reference
Execution & Order
- preferredFillingType (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING) — default: ORDER_FILLING_FOK.
- forceFillingType (bool) — default: false.
- MAX_ORDER_RETRIES (int) — default: 20.
- ModifyInsteadOfReplacing (bool) — default: false.
- ExpirationTime (int) — default: 0 (minutes; 0 = no expiration).
- OpenBarDelay (int) — default: 0 (minutes).
- tradeInSessionHoursOnly (bool) — default: true.
Identification
- CustomComment (string) — default: "GoldDigger AI".
- MagicNumber / MagicNumber2 / MagicNumber3 — (if present) unique order identifiers.
Grid, Sizing & Entry
- LotMulti (double) — default: 2.
- gridStepPips (double) — default: 100.
- maxTrades (int) — default: 9.
- initSize (double) — default: 0.01.
- BreakoutPeriod — number of bars used for breakout range (see EA inputs).
- EntryOffset — offset in points from breakout level (see EA inputs).
- Direction — select Long, Short, or Both (see EA inputs).
Risk & Money Management
- RiskPercent (double) — default: 0.1.
- UseRiskPercent (bool) — default: true.
- maxLossPercent (double) — default: 100.
- UseMoneyManagement (bool) — default: true.
- mmRiskPercent (double) — default: 5.0.
- mmDecimals (int) — default: 2.
- mmStopLossPips (int) — default: 100.
- mmLotsIfNoMM (double) — default: 1.0.
- mmMaxLots (double) — default: 100.0.
- mmMultiplier (double) — default: 1.0.
- mmStep (double) — default: 0.01.
Stop Loss / Take Profit & Position Controls
- minTradesToUseTP (int) — default: 1.
- MinimumSL (int) — default: 0.
- MaximumSL (int) — default: 0.
- MinimumPT (int) — default: 0.
- MaximumPT (int) — default: 0.
- TrailingStopPoints — trailing stop distance (see EA inputs).
- BreakEvenTrigger — profit threshold for break-even (see EA inputs).
Time / Signal Range
- LimitTimeRange (bool) — default: false.
- SignalTimeRangeFrom (string) — default: "08:00".
- SignalTimeRangeTo (string) — default: "16:00".
- ExitAtEndOfRange (bool) — default: false.
Distance & Limits
- LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice (bool) — default: false.
- MaxDistanceFromMarketPct (double) — default: 6.
- MaxTradesPerDay (int) — default: 0.
Recommended Usage
- Instrument: XAUUSD
- Suggested timeframe: H1 (M1 / M5 possible with parameter adjustments).
- Use the Strategy Tester with real-tick modelling to validate settings for your broker/instrument.
- Consider broker specifics (spread, execution, swap) when configuring and running on live accounts.
Notes
- This EA uses internal position- and exposure-management logic. This is a functional description, not a performance guarantee.
- Historical or backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
Support
After purchase, a sample configuration is available. For questions, contact the author via the MQL5 internal messaging system.