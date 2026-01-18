FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard

🌾 FarmHedge - Professional Pair Trading Dashboard.
( Manual - Hybrid - Fully Automation EA)

 **FarmHedge** is a powerful statistical arbitrage Expert Advisor designed for pair trading.
It analyzes correlations between currency pairs and identifies mean-reversion opportunities using Z-Score analysis.

🔄 HYBRID-EA SYSTEM - Manual Trading or Auto Pilot, Your Choice!
✅ Flexible Trading - Switch between Manual & Auto anytime
✅ Pair Trading Dashboard - 500+ correlated pairs for statistical arbitrage
✅ Auto Pilot - 24/7 automated open/close orders
✅ Z-Score Analysis - Built-in mean-reversion chart tool
✅ Multi-Asset Support - Forex, Exotic & Crypto pairs
✅ Quick Search - Find any pair instantly
✅ Full Automate - Set once, trade automatically

###🎯 KEY FEATURES
📊 Visual Dashboard
- Real-time monitoring of 100+ currency pair combinations.
- One-click trading directly from dashboard.
- Live P/L tracking for all open positions.
- Search & filter by symbol, correlation, Z-Score.

📈 Z-Score Analysis
- Statistical deviation measurement from historical mean.
- Customizable lookback period (default: 500 bars).
- Entry signals at Z-Score ±2.0 or higher - Mean-reversion exit signals.
🤖 3 Trading Modes
- Manual Mode: Full control, click to open/close.
- Hybrid Mode: Manual entry + Auto TP/SL.
- Full Auto Mode: Automated entry, TP, and SL.

**⚙️ Auto Trading Features 
- Auto Open when Z-Score threshold reached.
- Auto TP by Z-Score or USD profit target.
- Auto SL by Z-Score, correlation drop, or USD loss.
- Cooldown system after Stop Loss.

🛡️ Risk Management 
- Max open pairs limit.
- Max Z-Score filter for entry.
- Correlation minimum requirement.
- Max Drawdown % protection.
- Spread monitoring.

### 📊 HOW IT WORKS
1. Correlation Analysis: Scans all available pairs to find highly correlated combinations.
2. Z-Score Calculation: Measures how far the spread has deviated from its historical mean.
  Z > +2.0 → SHORT signal (Pair1 overvalued vs Pair2)
  Z < -2.0 → LONG signal (Pair1 undervalued vs Pair2)
3. Mean Reversion: When Z-Score returns toward zero, positions are closed for profit.

⚙️ KEY SETTINGS Time Frame 1H/4H
 | Parameter | Default | Description |
|--------------|-----------|---------------| 
|Lot Size | 0.01  // Trade volume per pair 
|Z-Score Entry | 2.0-2.5  //Entry signal threshold 
| Min Correlation | 0.75-0.80 //Minimum correlation filter 
| Max Open Pairs | 2-3  //Limit simultaneous pairs 
| Auto TP Z-Score | 0.5-1.0   //Take profit when Z < this 
| Auto SL Z-Score | 4.0-5.0   //Stop loss when Z > this 
