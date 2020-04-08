VM SuperAshi Trend

VM SuperAshi Trend

Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend
Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping

Overview

VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications.

    Key Features

    • Supertrend-based signal logic filtered by Heiken-Ashi candles to reduce noise

    • Displays Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Trend EMA

    • Provides a Market Analysis label summarizing market conditions:

      • UPTREND / DOWNTREND / REVERSAL 

    • Draws non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows when the Supertrend changes state

    • Smart alert system to minimize notification spam

    Core Highlights: VM SuperAshi Trend features dual confirmation using Supertrend and Heiken-Ashi to reduce noise and false signals, provides non-repainting signals, clear EMA-based visual analysis for faster and more confident decisions, a flexible signal-filtering structure, and smooth multi-timeframe support from M1 to D1 with lightweight performance suitable for multiple charts.
      How Traders Use It
      Instead of monitoring multiple separate indicators, VM SuperAshi Trend focuses on confirming the primary market trend and providing clear entry and exit points. When the Supertrend flips from downtrend to uptrend and Heiken-Ashi confirms, the indicator draws a BUY arrow and sends an alert (if enabled). Combined with EMA labels, traders can easily distinguish between a trend-following breakout and a weak or unreliable reversal signal.
        Practical Example: On the M15 timeframe, with settings ATR = 21 and Multiplier = 1.0, when the price breaks above the Supertrend and the Heiken-Ashi candle closes bullish, the indicator displays a Buy signal and triggers a popup alert, while the EMA labels confirm Fast > Slow > Trend = UPTREND, supporting the decision to hold the trade for a longer period.

        Quick Setup in Minutes: Simply attach the indicator to your chart. The default settings are optimized for all timeframes and symbols, with no additional adjustments required for standard use.
          Recommended Timeframes

          • Scalping: M1 - M15

          • Intraday: M15 - H1

          • Swing / Position trading: H4 - D1

          Why VM SuperAshi Trend Is Different

          VM SuperAshi Trend is not just another Supertrend indicator.
          It is designed to:

          • Reduce fake flips caused by market noise

          • Provide a complete trend overview through a clear EMA structure

          The goal is to simplify trading decisions:

          • See the signal

          • Understand the trend context

          • Quickly assess signal reliability

          Support

          Quick guide, illustrations, and sample files are available on the product page.
          For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact the author via MQL5 private messages.

          Final Note
          VM SuperAshi Trend is designed for traders who need a strongly confirmed trend-following tool with clear, intuitive visuals, suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders. It helps you focus on high-quality signals, reduce market noise, and make faster, more confident trading decisions on MT5 charts.
          Produtos recomendados
          Owl Smart Levels MT5
          Sergey Ermolov
          4.03 (32)
          Indicadores
          Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
          HMA Trend Professional MT5
          Pavel Zamoshnikov
          4.25 (4)
          Indicadores
          Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
          KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
          Kauser Alam
          Indicadores
          KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
          Super Trend Indicator MT5
          Navjot Singh
          Indicadores
          SUPERTREND;   It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Nav. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. BUY/SELL Signals; Method 1; A standard strategy using a single SuperTrend is   While ST Period 1=10, ST Multiplier 1=3, - SELL signal when the bars f
          Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
          Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
          Indicadores
          STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
          Pro Gold System Indicator
          PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
          Indicadores
          ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
          Follow The Line MT5
          Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
          4.59 (34)
          Indicadores
          This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
          FREE
          Antique Trend
          Nadiya Mirosh
          Indicadores
          The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
          Noize Absorption Index
          Ekaterina Saltykova
          Indicadores
          Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
          MR Reversal Patterns 5
          Sergey Khramchenkov
          5 (2)
          Indicadores
          In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
          SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
          Ivan Butko
          Indicadores
          O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
          Wave Trend MT5
          Diego Arribas Lopez
          Indicadores
          MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
          Visual EMA ReversalScout Indicator
          AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
          Indicadores
          The Visual EMA ReversalScout Indicator combines a powerful EMA crossover strategy with RSI-based divergence detection to generate reliable buy and sell signals. Its advanced logic ensures robust and actionable market insights while maintaining flexibility for optimization. Strategy Breakdown EMA Crossovers: Uses Fast EMA and Slow EMA to identify trend directions and reversals. Bullish signals arise when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA, indicating an uptrend. Bearish signals occur when t
          True Trend Oscillator Pro
          Pavel Golovko
          Indicadores
          This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
          FREE
          PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
          Karlo Wilson Vendiola
          5 (3)
          Experts
          The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
          MACD Expert Advisor MT5
          Ivan Historillo
          Experts
          The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
          Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
          Fabio Albano
          Indicadores
          A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
          Riko Trend mt5
          Nadiya Mirosh
          Indicadores
          The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
          Your Trend Friend
          Luigi Nunes Labigalini
          5 (1)
          Indicadores
          A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
          Trilliant Trend
          Philip Sint Sae
          Indicadores
          Indicador de tendência Trilliant. Trilliant tendência é um indicador forex avançado que combina os indicadores respeitados ocultos para detectar a tendência cedo. Como o nome sugere, é um indicador de tendência, mas incorporado para negociar quase todas as estratégias forex (todas em uma), manipulando as configurações, bandas e linhas no indicador. Todas as estratégias de forex podem ser negociadas usando a tendência trilliant. As condições são satisfeitas quando as velas formadoras tocam a
          Trendlines Oscillator
          Cao Minh Quang
          Indicadores
          The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
          Donchian Channel DC
          Renato Takahashi
          Indicadores
          Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
          Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
          Mario Jemic
          Indicadores
          Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
          Fancy Linreg Candles
          Minh Truong Pham
          Indicadores
          There are many linear regression indicators out there, most of them draw lines or channels, but this one actually draws a chart. The beauty of the indicator like Heiken Ashi is it removes a lot of market noise. 4 (OHLC) arrays are filled with Linear Regression(LR) values of each price for the LR period (default=14). The period of the Linear Regression is adjustable dependant on the market conditions. The SMA (default=14) also has period adjustment. Candles are generated with Green for 'Up' cand
          Wavetrend for MT5
          Antonello Belgrano
          Indicadores
          Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
          Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
          Ku Chuan Lien
          5 (1)
          Indicadores
          Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
          CCI Signal For MT5
          Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
          5 (1)
          Indicadores
          CCI Signal   This indicator is based on a custom CCI that is colored to reflect the trend. It was created with the idea in mind: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND". It is simple and easy to use. Even a newbie can understand and use it to achieve great trade results. Simply follow the colors. RED means SELL. GREEN means BUY. It DOES NOT repaint and can be used for Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. It can be used for any time-frame and any currency pair. CCI Signal is highly reliable and provides p
          BOA Multi Currency Dashboard
          Eugene Kendrick
          Indicadores
          Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT5) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BLAZE:  BOA_BLAZE_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   BLW Online Trading Binary Options Strategy (3 Moving Average) LAVA:  BOA_LAVA_Indicator_v1   Strategy:   Lady Trader Binary Options Strategy (Bollinger Bands & Stochas
          Gobbo MT5
          Alessandro Grossi
          Indicadores
          Gobbo è un indicatore professionale che evidenzia il trend del mercato con un aspetto grafico chiaro e comprensibile, è basato sulla Moving Average e può essere impostato su qualsiasi periodo di intervallo, di default impostato sul periodo 14, scegliendo un periodo più alto evidenzierà meno cambi di tendenza per un approccio sul medio o lungo periodo, con un periodo più basso più cambi di tendenza per un approccio sul breve termine L'aggiornamento e l'adattamento al time frame scelto avviene in
          Candle Fusion Pro
          Martin Alejandro Bamonte
          Indicadores
          Candle Fusion Pro — Reconhecimento de Padrões + Filtro de Tendência + Filtro de Momentum (Sem Repaint) Detecte formações de velas poderosas e confirme sua força com análise de tendência e momentum em tempo real. Candle Fusion Pro é a ferramenta visual definitiva para traders que confiam na precisão da ação do preço , estrutura de tendência e confirmações múltiplas . Principais Recursos Entradas Baseadas em Padrões : Detecta mais de 10 padrões japoneses avançados , incluindo: Estrelas cadentes
          Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
          Smart Trend Trading System MT5
          Issam Kassas
          4.66 (56)
          Indicadores
          Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
          Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
          Ich Khiem Nguyen
          3.29 (7)
          Indicadores
          Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
          Divergence Bomber
          Ihor Otkydach
          4.96 (76)
          Indicadores
          Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
          Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
          Sirikorn Rungsang
          4.91 (32)
          Indicadores
          ***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
          Game Changer Indicator mt5
          Vasiliy Strukov
          4.67 (6)
          Indicadores
          O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
          Atomic Analyst MT5
          Issam Kassas
          4.31 (26)
          Indicadores
          Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
          ARIPoint
          Temirlan Kdyrkhan
          1 (1)
          Indicadores
          ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
          FX Power MT5 NG
          Daniel Stein
          5 (28)
          Indicadores
          FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
          Quantum TrendPulse
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          5 (20)
          Indicadores
          Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
          Azimuth Pro
          Ottaviano De Cicco
          Indicadores
          PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
          Trend Screener Pro MT5
          STE S.S.COMPANY
          4.84 (99)
          Indicadores
          Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
          Grabber System MT5
          Ihor Otkydach
          4.8 (20)
          Indicadores
          Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
          Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
          Issam Kassas
          4 (14)
          Indicadores
          Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
          Trend indicator AI mt5
          Ramil Minniakhmetov
          5 (13)
          Indicadores
          O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
          RelicusRoad Pro MT5
          Relicus LLC
          5 (24)
          Indicadores
          Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
          Berma Bands
          Muhammad Elbermawi
          5 (7)
          Indicadores
          O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
          Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
          STE S.S.COMPANY
          4.82 (22)
          Indicadores
          O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
          Macroeconomic Analyzer
          DARIO GALLIONE
          Indicadores
          Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
          Matreshka
          Dimitr Trifonov
          5 (2)
          Indicadores
          Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
          Advanced Supply Demand MT5
          Bernhard Schweigert
          4.5 (14)
          Indicadores
          Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
          Meravith AUTO
          Ivan Stefanov
          Indicadores
          Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
          TPSproTREND PrO MT5
          Roman Podpora
          4.74 (19)
          Indicadores
          O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
          Ace Trend
          Mikhail Sergeev
          5 (2)
          Indicadores
          Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
          Trend Forecaster
          Alexey Minkov
          5 (7)
          Indicadores
          The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
          Quantum Trend Sniper
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.74 (53)
          Indicadores
          Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
          FX Volume MT5
          Daniel Stein
          4.79 (24)
          Indicadores
          FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
          Entry Points Pro for MT5
          Yury Orlov
          4.47 (136)
          Indicadores
          Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
          Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
          Mehran Sepah Mansoor
          4.36 (11)
          Indicadores
          Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
          Volatility Master MT5
          INTRAQUOTES
          Indicadores
          Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
          SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
          Devie Arevalo Montemayor
          5 (1)
          Indicadores
          SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
          Mais do autor
          Supertrend G5 Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
          Supertrend G5
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (9)
          Experts
          Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
          FREE
          VM Heiken Ashi Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          Indicadores
          VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi suavizado (HMA ou EMA) para filtrar ruído e gerar sinais claros de BUY/SELL, sem repintura (opcional ConfirmOnClosedBar). Exibe velas HA no gráfico (as velas originais podem ser ocultadas), posicionamento de setas por ATR ou deslocamento fixo, envia alertas (popup, email, push) com tratamento anti-spam. Objetivo principal Converter velas brutas em Heiken-Ashi suavizadas para detectar mudanças de cor (bear para bull / bull para bear) e desenhar setas para entrada
          SuperScalp Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          Indicadores
          SuperScalp Pro – scalping mais rápido, mais preciso e mais simples do que nunca. Scalper Supertrend híbrido com confirmação multi-filtro SuperScalp Pro expande o conceito clássico de Supertrend e evolui para uma ferramenta híbrida de scalping projetada para configurações de trading de curto a médio prazo em múltiplos timeframes. Ele não só fornece sinais de trading, mas também inclui um Simulador de Estatísticas de Negociação, permitindo avaliar o desempenho da sua estratégia e personalizar ou
          Volume Profile Pro Signals
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          Volume Profile Pro Signals  Análise de volume de precisão com geração automática de sinais. O que faz Volume Profile Pro Signals constrói uma visão dinâmica e baseada em dados de onde o volume de negociação realmente ocorre — revelando zonas onde o preço é aceite ou rejeitado. Destaca POC, VAH, VAL e identifica com precisão zonas HVN/LVN. A partir daí gera sinais de breakout em tempo real (VAH/VAL) e traça níveis inteligentes de SL/TP calculados pela volatilidade (ATR). Cada componente — da re
          Supertrend G5 Prime
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Experts
          Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
          SmartScalp M1
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
          SuperScalp Pro EA
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Experts
          SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
          FREE
          Gold Trend M1
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
          VM Breakout BB
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          VM Breakout BB: Indicador de rompimento baseado em probabilidade com Bandas de Bollinger VM Breakout BB é um indicador de detecção de rompimentos baseado em Bandas de Bollinger combinado com análise estatística de probabilidade (Z-score e a função de distribuição acumulada normal, CDF) e filtros de confirmação inteligentes como RSI, ADX e Volume SMA. O indicador visa entregar sinais com base estatística clara, reduzir ruído e confirmar rompimentos com maior probabilidade de sucesso. Lógica dos s
          FREE
          Volume Profile Flex
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
          FREE
          VM Auto SLTP Pro
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          Utilitários
          VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
          Supertrend G5 indicator
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
          FREE
          Price Action Matrix
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          PriceActionMatrix - Assistente de Scalping com Múltiplos Padrões  O PriceActionMatrix é um indicador orientado para scalping que detecta e valida automaticamente múltiplos padrões de ação de preço de curto prazo. Em vez de apresentar cada candle como um sinal independente, a ferramenta agrega padrões como Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, zonas de consolidação e pavios de rejeição, e depois os submete a camadas de confirmação configuráveis - verificações de tendência e EMA, intervalo ATR, indicado
          VM Auto SLTP Basic
          Van Minh Nguyen
          5 (1)
          Utilitários
          VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
          FREE
          SuperScalp Pro MT4
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
          TrendMaster ADX
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Experts
          TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
          VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Experts
          Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
          Golden Buy Sniper
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Experts
          Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
          ADX Sniper
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
          Trend Eye MT5
          Van Minh Nguyen
          Indicadores
          Trend Eye - See the Trend. Trade with Confidence Smart Trend Analysis Combined with Automated Trading Signals What Trend Eye Does: Trend Eye provides a comprehensive solution for market trend identification by seamlessly combining Stochastic RSI, trend-based color candles, and an intuitive visual display system. The indicator not only detects buy and sell signals when Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones, but also colors candles based on EMA trend, clearly displays the current marke
          Filtro:
          Sem comentários
          Responder ao comentário