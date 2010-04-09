Supertrend G5 indicator

Supertrend G5 Indicator

Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points.

Key Features:

Clear Buy/Sell Signals

  • Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend).

  • Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to red (beginning of a downtrend).

  • Buy/Sell arrows are displayed directly on the chart, making signals highly visible and easy to identify at a glance.

Customizable ATR Settings

  • AtrPeriod : ATR calculation period (default = 10).

  • Multiplier : ATR multiplier for setting the Supertrend band (default = 3.0).

Alert Notifications

  • Instant alerts are triggered whenever a new Buy or Sell signal appears.

  • Helps traders stay informed and never miss potential trading opportunities, even when away from the screen.

Supertrend bands

  • Automatically recalculates support/resistance levels on each bar.

Upgrade Your Trading:

SuperScalp Pro – Enhance your scalping strategy with ATR, ADX, RSI, and EMA filters, automatic SL/TP management, and Popup, Email, and Push alerts.

VM SuperAshi Trend – A precision trend sniper combining Supertrend, Smoothed Heiken Ashi, and EMA, featuring non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows and smart alerts, optimized for M1–M15.

Trade with clearer signals and stronger trend confirmation.

Usage Guide:

Apply Supertrend G5 to any currency pair and timeframe. Combine with volume or oscillator indicators for additional confirmation. Highly effective for breakout strategies, swing trading, and automated systems.

Support and Feedback:

For questions, suggestions, or bug reports, please visit the product page and leave your comments. Your feedback is highly valued and helps us improve this product.

Mais do autor
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (9)
Experts
Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
FREE
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicadores
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi suavizado (HMA ou EMA) para filtrar ruído e gerar sinais claros de BUY/SELL, sem repintura (opcional ConfirmOnClosedBar). Exibe velas HA no gráfico (as velas originais podem ser ocultadas), posicionamento de setas por ATR ou deslocamento fixo, envia alertas (popup, email, push) com tratamento anti-spam. Objetivo principal Converter velas brutas em Heiken-Ashi suavizadas para detectar mudanças de cor (bear para bull / bull para bear) e desenhar setas para entrada
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicadores
SuperScalp Pro – scalping mais rápido, mais preciso e mais simples do que nunca. Scalper Supertrend híbrido com confirmação multi-filtro SuperScalp Pro expande o conceito clássico de Supertrend e evolui para uma ferramenta híbrida de scalping projetada para configurações de trading de curto a médio prazo em múltiplos timeframes. Ele não só fornece sinais de trading, mas também inclui um Simulador de Estatísticas de Negociação, permitindo avaliar o desempenho da sua estratégia e personalizar ou
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
Volume Profile Pro Signals  Análise de volume de precisão com geração automática de sinais. O que faz Volume Profile Pro Signals constrói uma visão dinâmica e baseada em dados de onde o volume de negociação realmente ocorre — revelando zonas onde o preço é aceite ou rejeitado. Destaca POC, VAH, VAL e identifica com precisão zonas HVN/LVN. A partir daí gera sinais de breakout em tempo real (VAH/VAL) e traça níveis inteligentes de SL/TP calculados pela volatilidade (ATR). Cada componente — da re
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
VM SuperAshi Trend
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
Gold Trend M1
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
VM Breakout BB: Indicador de rompimento baseado em probabilidade com Bandas de Bollinger VM Breakout BB é um indicador de detecção de rompimentos baseado em Bandas de Bollinger combinado com análise estatística de probabilidade (Z-score e a função de distribuição acumulada normal, CDF) e filtros de confirmação inteligentes como RSI, ADX e Volume SMA. O indicador visa entregar sinais com base estatística clara, reduzir ruído e confirmar rompimentos com maior probabilidade de sucesso. Lógica dos s
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilitários
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilitários
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
PriceActionMatrix - Assistente de Scalping com Múltiplos Padrões  O PriceActionMatrix é um indicador orientado para scalping que detecta e valida automaticamente múltiplos padrões de ação de preço de curto prazo. Em vez de apresentar cada candle como um sinal independente, a ferramenta agrega padrões como Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, zonas de consolidação e pavios de rejeição, e depois os submete a camadas de confirmação configuráveis - verificações de tendência e EMA, intervalo ATR, indicado
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
ADX Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
Trend Eye MT5
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicadores
Trend Eye - See the Trend. Trade with Confidence Smart Trend Analysis Combined with Automated Trading Signals What Trend Eye Does: Trend Eye provides a comprehensive solution for market trend identification by seamlessly combining Stochastic RSI, trend-based color candles, and an intuitive visual display system. The indicator not only detects buy and sell signals when Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones, but also colors candles based on EMA trend, clearly displays the current marke
