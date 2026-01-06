Order flow footprint chart

🔥 Professional Footprint Chart EA - Complete Order Flow Trading Suite

See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA.

⭐ Why Traders Choose Our Footprint Chart

  • 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite
  • Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level
  • Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot institutional activity instantly
  • Smart Chart Analyst - Automated trade setup analysis
  • 8 Color Themes - Professional appearance, fully customizable
  • 100+ Parameters - Customize everything to your style

📊 PANEL 1: Main Footprint Chart

The heart of professional order flow trading. See exactly what's happening inside each candle:

  • Bid x Ask Volume - Left side shows sellers (bid), right side shows buyers (ask)
  • Point of Control (POC) - Golden highlight on highest volume price
  • Volume Imbalances - Automatic detection at 2x, 3x, 4x ratios with color coding
  • Delta & Cumulative Delta - Net buying vs selling pressure
  • Per-Bar Volume Profile - Visual volume distribution within each candle
  • Price Connector Line - Live connection to current market price
  • VWAP Line - Volume-weighted average price reference
  • Bold Imbalance Text - Toggle bold highlighting for imbalance cells

Imbalance Levels:

  • Level 1 (2.0x ratio) - Light color highlight
  • Level 2 (3.0x ratio) - Medium color highlight
  • Level 3 (4.0x ratio) - Strong color highlight


📋 PANEL 2: Depth of Market (DOM)

Professional Level 2 order book display with real-time flash alerts:

  • Bid Column - Pending buy orders below price (green bars)
  • Sold Column - Executed sells at each level (aggressive sellers)
  • Price Ladder - Current price highlighted in gold
  • Bought Column - Executed buys at each level (aggressive buyers)
  • Ask Column - Pending sell orders above price (red bars)
  • Delta (Δ) - Net difference at each price level
  • Total Volume - Combined volume at each level

Flash Alerts:

  • 🟢 Green Flash - New buying activity detected
  • 🔴 Red Flash - New selling activity detected



📜 PANEL 3: Time & Sales (Tape)

Real-time trade feed showing every transaction as it happens:

  • Trade Timestamp - Precise time of each execution
  • Price & Direction - Green for buys, red for sells
  • Trade Size - Volume with big order highlighting
  • Big Order Threshold - Customizable alert for institutional trades
  • Bar Totals - Running buy vs sell volume for current bar
  • RSI Integration - Optional RSI display
  • MACD Integration - Optional MACD with histogram



📈 PANEL 4: Session Volume Profile

Powerful volume-at-price analysis with multiple modes:

Profile Modes:

  • Bar Count Mode - Profile from last N bars (great for scalping)
  • Session Mode - Profile from specific start time (e.g., 09:30)
  • Daily Mode - Auto-reset at 00:00 broker time

Display Types:

  • Total Volume - Combined buy + sell
  • Delta Volume - Net buying vs selling
  • Buy Volume Only - Aggressive buyers
  • Sell Volume Only - Aggressive sellers

Key Levels:

  • 🟡 POC - Point of Control (highest volume price)
  • 🔵 VAH - Value Area High
  • 🔵 VAL - Value Area Low



🎯 PANEL 5: Signal Meter

Visual gauge aggregating multiple indicators into one clear signal:

Indicators Analyzed:

  • RSI - Overbought/oversold detection
  • MACD - Trend momentum analysis
  • MA 1 (9) - Short-term trend
  • MA 2 (21) - Medium-term trend
  • MA 3 (50) - Long-term trend
  • VWAP - Institutional price benchmark
  • Delta - Current bar pressure
  • Cumulative Delta - Session imbalance
  • Volume Ratio - vs average volume

Signal Zones:

  • 🟢 +50 to +100 - Strong Buy
  • 🟢 +25 to +50 - Buy
  • 🟡 -25 to +25 - Neutral
  • 🔴 -50 to -25 - Sell
  • 🔴 -100 to -50 - Strong Sell



🤖 PANEL 6: Chart Analyst

Intelligent automated analysis providing actionable insights:

Analysis Sections:

  • Pair Info - Symbol, timeframe, daily change %
  • Trend + ATR - Direction with volatility reading
  • Higher TF - H4 and Daily alignment
  • DOM Analysis - Order book interpretation
  • Time & Sales - Tape reading (buy vs sell %)
  • Order Flow - Delta interpretation
  • Volume - Relative to average
  • Imbalances - Count and significance
  • Key Levels - Support/resistance from POC
  • Setup Quality - Trade setup assessment
  • Advisor Summary - Overall bias (e.g., 5/6 Bullish)



🎨 8 Professional Color Themes

  • Default Dark - Professional dark with green/red
  • Classic - Traditional trading colors
  • Ocean - Cool blue tones
  • Forest - Natural green palette
  • Sunset - Warm orange/purple
  • Midnight - Deep blue professional
  • Monochrome - Clean grayscale
  • High Contrast - Maximum visibility

⚙️ Full Customization

  • ✅ Global background color for all panels
  • ✅ Individual panel positions (X, Y, Width, Height)
  • ✅ Toggle any panel on/off
  • ✅ Grid lines toggle and color
  • ✅ Custom imbalance ratios and minimum volume
  • ✅ Font size and style options
  • ✅ MA periods customization
  • ✅ Big order threshold settings
  • ✅ One-click reset to defaults



📋 Input Parameters Summary

Display Settings:

  • Bars to display (1-50)
  • Price precision (ticks per level)
  • Bar width and spacing
  • Font sizes

Panel Toggles:

  • Show/Hide each of 6 panels independently
  • Show/Hide grid, VWAP, price connector
  • Show/Hide volume profile per bar

Imbalance Settings:

  • Level 1 ratio (default 2.0)
  • Level 2 ratio (default 3.0)
  • Level 3 ratio (default 4.0)
  • Minimum volume threshold
  • Bold text toggle

Colors:

  • Theme selection
  • Global background override
  • Individual element colors
  • Bull/Bear colors
  • Imbalance colors (3 levels each)



💡 How to Use

  1. Install - Copy EA to Experts folder, restart MT5
  2. Attach to Chart - Drag EA onto any chart
  3. Configure Panels - Position panels to your preference
  4. Select Theme - Choose from 8 professional themes
  5. Start Trading - Use order flow insights for better entries/exits



📌 Best Practices

  • Use on liquid instruments (Forex majors, indices, gold)
  • Lower timeframes (M1-M15) show best order flow detail
  • Combine footprint imbalances with DOM for confirmation
  • Watch for POC tests as support/resistance
  • Use Chart Analyst summary for quick bias assessment
  • Monitor Time & Sales for institutional big orders



⚠️ Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)
  • Broker with tick data access
  • Minimum 4GB RAM recommended
  • Works on all timeframes and instruments



🔄 Updates & Support

  • Regular updates with new features
  • Responsive customer support
  • Detailed documentation included
  • Video tutorials available



🎯 Start Trading Like a Professional

Stop guessing where the market will go. See the actual order flow and trade with confidence alongside institutional traders.

Questions? Contact us before purchasing - we're here to help!

