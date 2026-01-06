Order flow footprint chart

🔥 Professional Footprint Chart EA - Complete Order Flow Trading Suite

See What Market Makers See! The most comprehensive order flow analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Get institutional-grade volume analysis, real-time DOM, Time & Sales, and intelligent trade signals - all in one powerful EA.

⭐ Why Traders Choose Our Footprint Chart

✅ 6 Professional Panels - Complete order flow analysis suite

✅ Real-Time Tick Data - Live bid/ask volume at every price level

✅ Automatic Imbalance Detection - Spot institutional activity instantly

✅ Smart Chart Analyst - Automated trade setup analysis

✅ 8 Color Themes - Professional appearance, fully customizable

✅ 100+ Parameters - Customize everything to your style





📊 PANEL 1: Main Footprint Chart

The heart of professional order flow trading. See exactly what's happening inside each candle:

Bid x Ask Volume - Left side shows sellers (bid), right side shows buyers (ask)

Point of Control (POC) - Golden highlight on highest volume price

Volume Imbalances - Automatic detection at 2x, 3x, 4x ratios with color coding

Delta & Cumulative Delta - Net buying vs selling pressure

Per-Bar Volume Profile - Visual volume distribution within each candle

Price Connector Line - Live connection to current market price

VWAP Line - Volume-weighted average price reference

Bold Imbalance Text - Toggle bold highlighting for imbalance cells

Imbalance Levels:

Level 1 (2.0x ratio) - Light color highlight

Level 2 (3.0x ratio) - Medium color highlight

Level 3 (4.0x ratio) - Strong color highlight





📋 PANEL 2: Depth of Market (DOM)

Professional Level 2 order book display with real-time flash alerts:

Bid Column - Pending buy orders below price (green bars)

Sold Column - Executed sells at each level (aggressive sellers)

Price Ladder - Current price highlighted in gold

Bought Column - Executed buys at each level (aggressive buyers)

Ask Column - Pending sell orders above price (red bars)

Delta (Δ) - Net difference at each price level

Total Volume - Combined volume at each level

Flash Alerts:

🟢 Green Flash - New buying activity detected

🔴 Red Flash - New selling activity detected







📜 PANEL 3: Time & Sales (Tape)

Real-time trade feed showing every transaction as it happens:

Trade Timestamp - Precise time of each execution

- Precise time of each execution Price & Direction - Green for buys, red for sells

- Green for buys, red for sells Trade Size - Volume with big order highlighting

- Volume with big order highlighting Big Order Threshold - Customizable alert for institutional trades

- Customizable alert for institutional trades Bar Totals - Running buy vs sell volume for current bar

- Running buy vs sell volume for current bar RSI Integration - Optional RSI display

- Optional RSI display MACD Integration - Optional MACD with histogram







📈 PANEL 4: Session Volume Profile

Powerful volume-at-price analysis with multiple modes:

Profile Modes:

Bar Count Mode - Profile from last N bars (great for scalping)

- Profile from last N bars (great for scalping) Session Mode - Profile from specific start time (e.g., 09:30)

- Profile from specific start time (e.g., 09:30) Daily Mode - Auto-reset at 00:00 broker time

Display Types:

Total Volume - Combined buy + sell

- Combined buy + sell Delta Volume - Net buying vs selling

- Net buying vs selling Buy Volume Only - Aggressive buyers

- Aggressive buyers Sell Volume Only - Aggressive sellers

Key Levels:

🟡 POC - Point of Control (highest volume price)

- Point of Control (highest volume price) 🔵 VAH - Value Area High

- Value Area High 🔵 VAL - Value Area Low







🎯 PANEL 5: Signal Meter

Visual gauge aggregating multiple indicators into one clear signal:

Indicators Analyzed:

RSI - Overbought/oversold detection

MACD - Trend momentum analysis

MA 1 (9) - Short-term trend

MA 2 (21) - Medium-term trend

MA 3 (50) - Long-term trend

VWAP - Institutional price benchmark

Delta - Current bar pressure

Cumulative Delta - Session imbalance

Volume Ratio - vs average volume

Signal Zones:

🟢 +50 to +100 - Strong Buy

- Strong Buy 🟢 +25 to +50 - Buy

- Buy 🟡 -25 to +25 - Neutral

- Neutral 🔴 -50 to -25 - Sell

- Sell 🔴 -100 to -50 - Strong Sell







🤖 PANEL 6: Chart Analyst

Intelligent automated analysis providing actionable insights:

Analysis Sections:

Pair Info - Symbol, timeframe, daily change %

- Symbol, timeframe, daily change % Trend + ATR - Direction with volatility reading

- Direction with volatility reading Higher TF - H4 and Daily alignment

- H4 and Daily alignment DOM Analysis - Order book interpretation

- Order book interpretation Time & Sales - Tape reading (buy vs sell %)

- Tape reading (buy vs sell %) Order Flow - Delta interpretation

- Delta interpretation Volume - Relative to average

- Relative to average Imbalances - Count and significance

- Count and significance Key Levels - Support/resistance from POC

- Support/resistance from POC Setup Quality - Trade setup assessment

- Trade setup assessment Advisor Summary - Overall bias (e.g., 5/6 Bullish)







🎨 8 Professional Color Themes

Default Dark - Professional dark with green/red

- Professional dark with green/red Classic - Traditional trading colors

- Traditional trading colors Ocean - Cool blue tones

- Cool blue tones Forest - Natural green palette

- Natural green palette Sunset - Warm orange/purple

- Warm orange/purple Midnight - Deep blue professional

- Deep blue professional Monochrome - Clean grayscale

- Clean grayscale High Contrast - Maximum visibility





⚙️ Full Customization

✅ Global background color for all panels

✅ Individual panel positions (X, Y, Width, Height)

✅ Toggle any panel on/off

✅ Grid lines toggle and color

✅ Custom imbalance ratios and minimum volume

✅ Font size and style options

✅ MA periods customization

✅ Big order threshold settings

✅ One-click reset to defaults







📋 Input Parameters Summary

Display Settings:

Bars to display (1-50)

Price precision (ticks per level)

Bar width and spacing

Font sizes

Panel Toggles:

Show/Hide each of 6 panels independently

Show/Hide grid, VWAP, price connector

Show/Hide volume profile per bar

Imbalance Settings:

Level 1 ratio (default 2.0)

Level 2 ratio (default 3.0)

Level 3 ratio (default 4.0)

Minimum volume threshold

Bold text toggle

Colors:

Theme selection

Global background override

Individual element colors

Bull/Bear colors

Imbalance colors (3 levels each)







💡 How to Use

Install - Copy EA to Experts folder, restart MT5 Attach to Chart - Drag EA onto any chart Configure Panels - Position panels to your preference Select Theme - Choose from 8 professional themes Start Trading - Use order flow insights for better entries/exits







📌 Best Practices

Use on liquid instruments (Forex majors, indices, gold)

Lower timeframes (M1-M15) show best order flow detail

Combine footprint imbalances with DOM for confirmation

Watch for POC tests as support/resistance

Use Chart Analyst summary for quick bias assessment

Monitor Time & Sales for institutional big orders







⚠️ Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)

Broker with tick data access

Minimum 4GB RAM recommended

Works on all timeframes and instruments







🔄 Updates & Support

Regular updates with new features

Responsive customer support

Detailed documentation included

Video tutorials available







🎯 Start Trading Like a Professional

Stop guessing where the market will go. See the actual order flow and trade with confidence alongside institutional traders.

Questions? Contact us before purchasing - we're here to help!