ADX Sniper

Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals

ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading.

ADX Sniper does not generate random signals.
The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy and sideways conditions.

Core Signal Logic:

Case 1 – ADX Breakout

  • ADX breaks above the strength threshold (default: 25)

  • Combined with DI+ and DI- direction

  • Ideal for catching the early stage of a new trend

Case 2 – DI Cross

  • DI+ crosses above DI- : BUY signal

  • DI+ crosses below DI- : SELL signal

  • Effective in already established trends

Trading Strategy:

ADX Sniper is based on a trend-following trading strategy with two core components:

1. EMA Trend Filter

The EMA system acts as a market compass, defining the primary trend direction:

  • UPTREND: EMA_Short > EMA_Long (green)

  • DOWNTREND: EMA_Short < EMA_Long (red)

2. ADX and DI Signal Logic

The indicator uses an ADX Breakout algorithm combined with DI cross signals to detect strong momentum and optimal entry points.

Signals are visually displayed as:

  • BUY arrows (upward arrows)

  • SELL arrows (downward arrows)

Core Strategy Rules

  • Trade only in the direction of the main trend defined by EMA

  • Enter BUY trades only during an UPTREND with a valid BUY signal from ADX or DI

  • Enter SELL trades only during a DOWNTREND with a valid SELL signal from ADX or DI

This approach helps avoid counter-trend trades, reduces noise, and improves signal reliability.

Advanced Filters (Optional On/Off):

ADX Sniper offers flexible filter settings to adapt to different trading styles:

  • EMA Trend Filter (Fast EMA and Slow EMA)

  • EMA Short Filter (Price vs Fast EMA)

  • EMA Slope Filter (EMA slope to confirm momentum)

  • Ichimoku Cloud Filter (Strong trend confirmation)

  • RSI Filter (Avoids noise and sideways markets)

  • ADX Increasing Filter (Signals only when ADX is rising)

These filters significantly reduce false signals and keep only high-quality trade entries.

    Who Is This Indicator For?

    • Trend-following traders

    • Traders using ADX, DI, EMA, or Ichimoku

    • Manual traders who need clear and uncluttered signals

    • Traders who want to use signals as input for EAs or semi-automated systems.

    ADX Sniper does not promise profits, but it helps traders trade only when the market is truly trending.
    Fewer signals - higher quality - more confident and disciplined trading decisions.

