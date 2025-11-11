VM Auto SLTP Basic

VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers

Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management.

Key Features

  • SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price

  • Automatic SL move to Breakeven

  • Risk management as a percentage of account balance

  • Supports manual orders and runs on a single chart

  • Safety-distance checks and clear logging/display

  • Automatically close all orders when total profit or total loss reaches predefined USD levels

  • Added the ShowControlPanel feature with a redesigned control interface.

  • The panel now displays Status, Symbol, SL/TP, Profit, number of Positions, and Lot size.

  • Added quick-action buttons: Buy, Sell, and Close All for easier order management.

Why Choose VM Auto SLTP Basic

  • Ideal for both manual traders and automated strategies

  • Flexible integration with popular scalping indicators

  • Consistent, accurate order management for better control

Upgrade Option

VM Auto SLTP Pro  provides a complete set of advanced management tools — including SL/TP settings based on ATR, Points, fixed price levels, or USD value; a powerful R-based trailing system that tracks price distance relative to SL for optimal exits; and an intuitive on-chart control panel. The Pro version includes all advanced features while retaining every function from the Basic edition.

Boost Your Scalping with SuperScalp Pro and SmartScalp M1

Pair VM Auto SLTP Basic with SuperScalp Pro or SmartScalp M1 for maximum effectiveness:

  • Automatically sets SL/TP based on Buy/Sell signals, with options to calculate them using ATR or fixed indicator-based price levels

  • Precise risk management optimized for high-frequency scalping strategies, combined with effective money-management features to maximize profits and minimize risk.

Support and Recommendations
Always test on a Demo account before using on Live. For guidance, contact the author via MQL5 messages or leave a comment on the product page.

Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor only manages orders. It does not generate trading signals. Always apply proper money management and risk management practices.

Comentários 1
245237776
236
245237776 2025.11.18 14:16 
 

Hello friends! Your EA is great! It is recommended that if you can directly use the amount of dollars to set the take profit and stop loss, it will definitely be more popular, because many people will be similar to me, and they still don't figure out how much to set the pips? In addition, how much is the total profit of all orders, all take profits and all losses can be closed separately, it would be more perfect! Looking forward to your new work.

