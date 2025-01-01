- StringAdd
StringSplit
Obtém substrings por meio um separador especificado a partir de uma string especificada, retorna o número de substrings obtidas.
|
int StringSplit(
Parâmetros
string_value
[in] Uma string da qual você necessita obter substrings. A string não será alterada.
pos
[in] O código do caractere separador. Para obter o código, você pode usar a função StringGetCharacter().
result[]
[out] Um array de strings onde as substrings obtidas estão localizadas.
Valor do Retorno
O número de substrings no array result[]. Se o separador não for encontrado na string passada, somente uma string fonte será colocada no array.
Se string_value for vazia ou NULL, a função retornará zero. No caso de um erro, a função retorna -1. Para obter o código do erro, chame a função GetLastError().
Exemplo:
|
string to_split="_life_is_good_"; // Um string para dividir em substrings
