StringSplit

Obtém substrings por meio um separador especificado a partir de uma string especificada, retorna o número de substrings obtidas.

int StringSplit(

const string string_value,

const ushort separator,

string & result[]

);

Parâmetros

string_value

[in] Uma string da qual você necessita obter substrings. A string não será alterada.

pos

[in] O código do caractere separador. Para obter o código, você pode usar a função StringGetCharacter().

result[]

[out] Um array de strings onde as substrings obtidas estão localizadas.

Valor do Retorno

O número de substrings no array result[]. Se o separador não for encontrado na string passada, somente uma string fonte será colocada no array.

Se string_value for vazia ou NULL, a função retornará zero. No caso de um erro, a função retorna -1. Para obter o código do erro, chame a função GetLastError().

Exemplo:

string to_split="_life_is_good_"; // Um string para dividir em substrings

string sep="_"; // Um separador como um caractere

ushort u_sep; // O código do caractere separador

string result[]; // Um array para obter strings

//--- Obtém o código do separador

u_sep=StringGetCharacter(sep,0);

//--- Divide a string em substrings

int k=StringSplit(to_split,u_sep,result);

//--- Exibe um comentário

PrintFormat("Strings obtidos: %d. Usado separador '%s' com o código %d",k,sep,u_sep);

//--- Agora imprime todos os resultados obtidos

if(k>0)

{

for(int i=0;i<k;i++)

{

PrintFormat("result[%d]=\"%s\"",i,result[i]);

}

}

Também Veja

StringReplace(), StringSubstr(), StringConcatenate()