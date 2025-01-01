- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
StringSetLength
Define para a string um comprimento especificado em caracteres.
bool StringSetLength(
Parâmetros
string_var
[in][out] String para a qual qual você deseja especificar um novo comprimento em caracteres.
new_capacity
[in] Comprimento necessário de string em caracteres. Se o novo tamanho new_length for menor do que o tamanho atual, os caracteres não selecionados serão descartados.
Valor retornado
Se for bem-sucedido, retorna true, caso contrário, false. Para obter o código do erro é preciso chamar a função GetLastError().
Observação
A função StringSetLength() não altera o tamanho do buffer alocado para a string.
Exemplo:
void OnStart()
Veja também
StringLen, StringBufferLen, StringReserve StringInit, StringSetCharacter