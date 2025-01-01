DocumentationSections
Définit la longueur (en caractères) d'une chaîne de caractères.

bool  StringSetLength(
   string&    string_var,      // chaîne de caractères
   uint       new_length       // nouvelle longueur de la chaîne de caractères
   );

Paramètres

string_var

[in][out]  Chaîne de caractères pour laquelle la nouvelle longueur est à définir.

new_capacity

[in]  Longueur désirée de la chaîne en nombre de caractères. Si new_length est inférieur à la taille actuelle, les caractères en excès sont ignorés.

Valeur de Retour

En cas d'exécution avec succès, retourne true, sinon false. Pour obtenir le code d'erreur, il faut appeler la fonction GetLastError().

Note

La fonction StringSetLength() ne change pas la taille du buffer alloué pour une chaîne de caractères.

Exemple :

void OnStart()
  {
//--- définit la chaîne
   string text="123456789012345";
   
//--- affiche la chaîne et sa longueur dans le journal
   PrintFormat("Before StringSetLength() the string '%s' has a size of %d characters"textStringLen(text));
   
//--- réduit la taille de la chaîne à 10 caractères
   StringSetLength(text10);
   
//--- affiche la chaîne modifiée en raison de l'opération StringSetLength(), et sa nouvelle longueur dans le journal
   PrintFormat("After StringSetLength() the string is now '%s', and has a size of %d characters"textStringLen(text));
   
  /*
  Résultat
   Before StringSetLength() the string '123456789012345has a size of 15 characters
   After StringSetLength() the string is now '1234567890', and has a size of 10 characters
  */
  }

Voir également

StringLen, StringBufferLen, StringReserve StringInit, StringSetCharacter