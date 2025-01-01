void OnStart()

{

//--- définit la chaîne

string text="123456789012345";



//--- affiche la chaîne et sa longueur dans le journal

PrintFormat("Before StringSetLength() the string '%s' has a size of %d characters", text, StringLen(text));



//--- réduit la taille de la chaîne à 10 caractères

StringSetLength(text, 10);



//--- affiche la chaîne modifiée en raison de l'opération StringSetLength(), et sa nouvelle longueur dans le journal

PrintFormat("After StringSetLength() the string is now '%s', and has a size of %d characters", text, StringLen(text));



/*

Résultat

Before StringSetLength() the string '123456789012345' has a size of 15 characters

After StringSetLength() the string is now '1234567890', and has a size of 10 characters

*/

}