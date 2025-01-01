- StringAdd
StringSetLength
Définit la longueur (en caractères) d'une chaîne de caractères.
bool StringSetLength(
Paramètres
string_var
[in][out] Chaîne de caractères pour laquelle la nouvelle longueur est à définir.
new_capacity
[in] Longueur désirée de la chaîne en nombre de caractères. Si new_length est inférieur à la taille actuelle, les caractères en excès sont ignorés.
Valeur de Retour
En cas d'exécution avec succès, retourne true, sinon false. Pour obtenir le code d'erreur, il faut appeler la fonction GetLastError().
Note
La fonction StringSetLength() ne change pas la taille du buffer alloué pour une chaîne de caractères.
Exemple :
void OnStart()
