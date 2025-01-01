DokümantasyonBölümler
COrderInfoTypeFillingDescription 

TypeFillingDescription

Emir türünü dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  TypeFillingDescription() const

Dönüş değeri

Dizgi biçiminde, emir karşılama türü.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.