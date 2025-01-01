MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoTypeFillingDescription TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex TypeFillingDescription Emir türünü dizgi biçiminde alır. string TypeFillingDescription() const Dönüş değeri Dizgi biçiminde, emir karşılama türü. Not Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir. TypeFilling TypeTime