Ottiene il tipo di filling dell'ordine, come stringa.

string  TypeFillingDescription() const

Valore di ritorno

Tipo di riempimento dell'ordine, come stringa.

Nota

L'ordine deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Select (da ticket) o SelectByIndex (da indice).