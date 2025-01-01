MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCOrderInfoTypeFillingDescription
- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TypeFillingDescription
Ottiene il tipo di filling dell'ordine, come stringa.
string TypeFillingDescription() const
Valore di ritorno
Tipo di riempimento dell'ordine, come stringa.
Nota
L'ordine deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Select (da ticket) o SelectByIndex (da indice).