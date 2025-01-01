DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoStopLoss 

StopLoss

Emrin Stop Loss fiyatını alır.

double  StopLoss() const

Dönüş değeri

Emrin Stop Loss fiyatı.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.