MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoStopLoss 

StopLoss

注文の決済逆指値を取得します。

double  StopLoss() const

戻り値

注文の決済逆指値

注意事項

注文は Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。