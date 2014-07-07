Guia prático MQL5: Desenvolvimento de um Indicador de Símbolos Múltiplos para Análise de Divergência de Preço

Introdução

Neste artigo, vamos considerar o desenvolvimento de um indicador de símbolos múltiplos para análise de divergência de preço dentro de um período de tempo determinado. Os temas centrais já foram discutidas no artigo anterior sobre programação de indicadores de múltiplas moedas: "Guia prático do MQL5: Desenvolvimento de um Indicador de Símbolos Múltiplos em MQL5". Então, desta vez vamos focar apenas nas novas características e funções que foram alteradas drasticamente. Se você é novo em programação de indicadores de múltiplas moedas, primeiro eu recomendo a leitura do artigo anterior.

Neste artigo vamos considerar as seguintes questões:

Alterar propriedades do gráfico.

Manusear os eventos CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG (arrastando um objeto gráfico) e CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE (redimensionar gráfico ou modificar as propriedades de gráfico usando as propriedades da janela de diálogo).

Renderizar buffers do Indicador usando mais de uma cor.

Definir máximas e mínimas em buffers do indicador dentro da área de visibilidade para definir um gráfico de máxima/mínima (high/low).

Inversão de uma série.

O valor resultante de código para o nosso indicador é bastante grande, cerca de 1500 linhas. Portanto, vamos distribuir todas as funções em arquivos separados e ligá-los ao arquivo de projeto principal. Haverá três categorias de funções para os arquivos externos:

Checks.mqh - Funções para executar várias verificações e para fazer o download dos dados disponíveis.

- Funções para executar várias verificações e para fazer o download dos dados disponíveis. Objects .mqh - Funções para gerenciamento de objetos gráficos.

- Funções para gerenciamento de objetos gráficos. Chart.mqh - Funções de gestão de propriedades do gráfico.

Todas as funções que não pertencem às categorias acima serão deixadas no arquivo principal.





Desenvolvimento do Indicador

Próximo passo é a programação do indicador. Primeiro precisamos criar um novo projeto. Para isto, abrir uma pasta com o nome do nosso indicador no seguinte caminho de diretório: Metatrader 5\MQL5\Indicators. Na pasta Include vamos colocar os arquivos de inclusão. Apos este procedimento, vamos criar o arquivo principal na pasta do indicador. Isto pode ser realizado manualmente escrevendo um arquivo de texto com a extensão *.mq5 ou usando um modelo do Assistente MQL5. Além das funções básicas do programa OnInit(), OnDeinit() e OnCalculate(), também usamos a OnChartEvent() e OnTimer().

Assim como no artigo anterior, além do símbolo (ativo) corrente, nos exibiremos dados para 5 símbolos determinados nos parâmetros externos. Mas desta vez, em vez de valores calculados através de uma fórmula, a saída de dados será pelos preços brutos sobre o gráfico. Usuário é livre para escolher o tipo de representação de dados nos parâmetros externos a partir da lista do menu drop-down: Linha, Barras ou Candles.

Se quisermos apenas exibir dados como linhas de uma cor, então será o suficiente para determinar o número de buffers igual ao número de símbolos nas propriedades do indicador (#property). Mas uma vez que existem dois modos para desenhar série como barras e candles precisamos de mais buffers para o modo de duas cores: quatro buffers para renderizar cada série e um buffer para definir a cor (dependendo da condição) para cada elemento numa série gráfica.

Para cada série é necessário especificar as cores na seção propriedades do programa. Para fazer isso, basta listá-los separados por vírgulas. Em primeiro lugar utilizar o modo uma cor. O modo duas cores é usado para obter as barras/candles. A segunda cor será usada apenas no modo de duas cores para as barras/candles de baixa.

Os códigos de todos estes parâmetros estão definidos abaixo:

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 25 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue , C'0,50,100' #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen , C'20,80,20' #property indicator_color3 clrGold , C'160,140,0' #property indicator_color4 clrAqua , C'0,140,140' #property indicator_color5 clrMagenta , C'130,0,130'

Com a diretiva #define vamos declarar as contantes e usar a linha de comando #include, vamos incluir arquivos com funções que já foram descritas acima e uma classe da biblioteca padrão para trabalhar com "canvas":

#define RESET 0 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 5 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include "Include/Checks.mqh" #include "Include/Chart.mqh" #include "Include/Objects.mqh"

Adicionar enumeradores ENUM_DRAWTYPE e ENUM_START_POINT para criar menus drop-down que permitirão a seleção do tipo de desenho dos dados dos preços e modo de ponto de partida das divergências dos preços nos parâmetros externos:

enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE { LINE = 0 , BARS = 1 , CANDLES= 2 }; enum ENUM_START_POINT { VERTICAL_LINE= 0 , MONTH = 1 , WEEK = 2 , DAY = 3 , HOUR = 4 };

Os tipos de renderização de dados já estão descritos acima, agora vamos falar um pouco mais sobre o que é o modo de ponto de partida das divergências dos preços.

Ao todo serão cinco modos: Linha vertical, Mês, Semana, Dia e Hora. O modo Linha Vertical será adicionado ao carregar o indicador no gráfico. Arrastando esta linha na barra determinada, os preços de todos os símbolos vão se reunir num único ponto. O preço de abertura da barra especificada para o símbolo corrente será considerada como um ponto de referência desta reunião. É o modo de se dizer ao programa que os preços devem encontrar-se no início do período determinado. Ou seja, no início de cada mês, no começo de cada semana, no início de cada dia ou no início de cada hora.

Abaixo você pode encontrar a lista dos parâmetros de entrada do indicador:

input ENUM_DRAWTYPE DrawType =CANDLES; input ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; input bool TwoColor = false ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input bool Inverse02 = false ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool Inverse03 = false ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input bool Inverse04 = false ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input bool Inverse05 = false ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; input bool Inverse06 = false ;

Símbolos são numerados a partir de 2, uma vez que 1 é o símbolo vigente na tabela.

Inversão pode ser aplicada para cada símbolo incluído. Inversão significa que os dados do símbolo serão processados de cabeça para baixo. Isso pode ser útil quando a lista dos símbolos analisados ​​inclui pares em que uma mesma moeda (por exemplo, dólar dos EUA) pode ser ao mesmo tempo a base de uma e a contraparte de outra. Por exemplo, no par de moedas EURUSD, o dólar é a contraparte do ativo, e no par USDCHF é a base do ativo. Se o símbolo atual no gráfico é EURUSD, então você pode ativar a inversão para USDCHF, o que fará a representação dos preços mais conveniente para a análise.

Abaixo está a lista das variáveis ​​globais e arrays:

struct buffers { double open[]; double high[]; double low[]; double close[]; double icolor[]; }; buffers buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; bool inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int window_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_chart_height = 0 ; int chart_center_x = 0 ; int chart_center_y = 0 ; color color_bar_up = clrRed ; color color_bar_down = C'100,0,0' ; string indicator_shortname = "MS_PriceDivergence" ; string prefix =indicator_shortname+ "_" ; string start_price_divergence=prefix+ "start_price_divergence" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_start_point = Period (); datetime first_period_time = NULL ; double divergence_price = 0.0 ; datetime divergence_time = NULL ; double symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; double inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];

A seguir, vamos considerar as funções que são usados ​​durante a inicialização do indicador. Em geral, não há grandes mudanças em comparação com a função OnInit() do artigo anterior.

Vamos adicionar a verificação de onde o indicador é utilizado. O fato é que atualmente os desenvolvedores do terminal não implementaram todas as características de controle das propriedades do gráfico no Testador de Estratégia, então nós restringimos nosso indicador a ser usado apenas fora de Testador de Estratégia. Para implementar isso, vamos escrever uma função simples - CheckTesterMode(). Ela será localizada no arquivo Checks.mqh :

bool CheckTesterMode() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Comment ( "Currently, the <- " + MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Outra nova função SetBarsColors() pretende definir as cores para barras/candles do símbolo vigente. Ela está localizada no arquivo Chart.mqh.

void SetBarsColors() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,color_bar_up); if (TwoColor) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_down); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_down); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_up); } }

Durante a inicialização é preciso determinar o modo que será selecionado o parâmetro externo StartPriceDivergence. Se a linha vertical for selecionado, então a variável global timeframe_start_point será atribuída com o valor padrão, ou seja, o timeframe atual. Caso contrário o timeframe selecionado será aplicado. Para isso vamos escrever a função InitStartPointTF():

void InitStartPointTF() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ; switch (StartPriceDivergence) { case MONTH : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; case WEEK : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case DAY : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case HOUR : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_H1 ; break ; } }

A função CheckInputParameters() diferentemente do artigo anterior agora se parece com isso:

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) { if ( PeriodSeconds ()>= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point)) { Print ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); Comment ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Arrays são inicializados como no artigo anterior. Apenas os nomes e o número das arrays foram alteradas.

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (inverse_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].high, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].icolor, EMPTY_VALUE ); } } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitInverse() { inverse[ 0 ]=Inverse02; inverse[ 1 ]=Inverse03; inverse[ 2 ]=Inverse04; inverse[ 3 ]=Inverse05; inverse[ 4 ]=Inverse06; }

Alterações significativas foram feitas para a função SetIndicatorProperties(). Na verdade é uma nova função. Agora, dependendo do modo de como a renderização de dados é selecionada, as propriedades correspondentes são definidas durante a inicialização.

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indicator_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { static int buffer_number= 0 ; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); buffer_number++; } } if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL ,symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , symbol_names[s]+ ",Open;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",High;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Low;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } } if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); if (DrawType==LINE) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); else PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

E finalmente, uma outra nova função, a SetDivergenceLine(), para ser usada em OnInit(). Ele define a linha vertical verde para manipular o ponto de partida de divergência dos preços no modo linha Vertical.

void SetDivergenceLine() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind ( 0 ,start_price_divergence)< 0 ) CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ PeriodSeconds (),start_price_divergence, 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrGreenYellow , true , true , false , "" , "

" ); if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence); }

Abaixo está a representação de toda a descrição acima dentro da função OnInit(). Quando tudo é dividido em arquivos e funções separadas se torna muito mais conveniente para ler o código do programa.

int OnInit () { if (!CheckTesterMode()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); SetBarsColors(); InitStartPointTF(); if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1000 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitInverse(); SetIndicatorProperties(); SetDivergenceLine(); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Na função OnCalculate(), o código do programa manteve-se praticamente inalterado. No artigo anterior, depois de todas as verificações sobre a disponibilidade dos dados terem sido realizados, o programa preencheu primeiro as arrays auxiliares e só então preencheu os buffers do indicador com os dados preparado. Desta vez, vamos tentar organizar tudo num único loop.

Fiz funções de validação e carregamento de dados mais rigorosos. Agora, cada valor que você deseja obter passa por determinado número de tentativas. Se o valor é obtido, o loop é interrompido. E já que agora temos os modos necessários para determinar o início de um período (mês, semana, dia, hora), então vamos obter o tempo de início do período através de um timeframe superior. Por isso eu criei uma função adicional semelhante a LoadAndFormData() que também é similar no nome, LoadAndFormDataHighTF(). Seu código é muito semelhante ao original, por isso não vou postá-lo aqui.

Verificação da disponibilidade de dados para os timeframes atuais e superiores foi implantado na função CheckAvailableData():

bool CheckAvailableData() { int attempts= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); total_period_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),terminal_first_date, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,total_period_bars,time)) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=total_period_bars) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)== 0 || ArraySize (time)<total_period_bars) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ( true ); else { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (), Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((total_period_bars=( int ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, terminal_first_date+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), TimeCurrent (),time)> 0 ) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<= 0 || total_period_bars<= 0 ) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

A função FillIndicatorBuffers() foi significativamente complicada para a tarefa atual. Isto se deve ao fato de que agora existem vários modos e cada um deles requer suas próprias ações. Na verdade, tudo pode ser dividido em quatro etapas:

Obter os dados do símbolo determinado.

Obter os dados do timeframe maior, determinar o tempo e o nível de preços onde os preços de todos os símbolos são reunidos.

Calcular os valores e preencher o buffer do indicador.

Verificação de cálculos dos valores.

O código da função é fornecido com comentários detalhados para sua consideração:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int i, int s, datetime const &time[]) { MqlRates rates[]; double period_open[]; datetime period_time[]; int attempts= 100 ; datetime high_tf_time= NULL ; if (time[i]<limit_time[s]) return ; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyRates (symbol_names[s], Period (),time[i], 1 ,rates)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (rates)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (DrawType!=LINE) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; return ; } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { divergence_time=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,start_price_divergence, OBJPROP_TIME ); first_period_time=time[ 0 ]; } else { if (divergence_time== NULL ) { ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,time[ 0 ]+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; else first_period_time=period_time[ 0 ]; } if (time[i]<first_period_time) high_tf_time=first_period_time; else high_tf_time=time[i]; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_open)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_open)< 1 || ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[ 0 ]) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; divergence_time=period_time[ 0 ]; divergence_price=period_open[ 0 ]; CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,period_time[ 0 ],start_price_divergence+ "_" + TimeToString (divergence_time), 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrWhite , false , false , true , TimeToString (divergence_time), "

" ); } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (inverse[s]) { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]); } else { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price); } } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; else symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } } if (DrawType==LINE) { if (time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time) buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; } else { if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].close[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } }

Ao estudar a função acima, você deve notar outra função personalizada, a SetBufferColorIndex(). Esta função define a cor no buffer de cor do indicador.

void SetBufferColorIndex( int i, int symbol_number, double close, double open) { if (TwoColor) { if (close>open) buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 1 ; } else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; }

Uma vez que os buffers de indicador estão cheios, precisamos determinar a máxima e a mínima de todos os valores que estão atualmente disponíveis na janela do gráfico. MQL5 permite obter a primeira barra visível numa janela de gráfico e o número de barras visíveis. Vamos nos beneficiar destes recursos em outra função personalizada, a CorrectChartMaxMin(). O fluxo do código na função pode ser dividido em várias etapas:

Determinar os números da primeira e da última barra visível.

Determinar a máxima e a mínima das barras visíveis para o símbolo vigente.

Determinar a máxima e a mínima entre todas as arrays de símbolos.

Defenir a máxima e a mínima nas propriedades do gráfico.

Abaixo está o código da função CorrectChartMaxMin() localizada no arquivo Chart.mqh.

void CorrectChartMaxMin() { double low[]; double high[]; int attempts = 10 ; int array_size = 0 ; int visible_bars = 0 ; int first_visible_bar = 0 ; int last_visible_bar = 0 ; double max_price = 0.0 ; double min_price = 0.0 ; double offset_max_min = 0.0 ; ResetLastError (); visible_bars=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); first_visible_bar=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars; if ( GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (last_visible_bar< 0 ) last_visible_bar= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (high)<= 0 || ArraySize (low)<= 0 ) return ; else { min_price=low[ ArrayMinimum (low)]; max_price=high[ ArrayMaximum (high)]; } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; datetime time[]; int bars_count= 0 ; ArrayResize (high, 0 ); ArrayResize (low, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<visible_bars) return ; if (limit_time[s]>time[ 0 ]) { array_size= ArraySize (time); if ((bars_count= Bars ( Symbol (), Period (),limit_time[s],time[array_size- 1 ]))<= 0 ) return ; } else bars_count=visible_bars; ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); if (DrawType!=LINE) { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].low); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].high); } else { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].close); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].close); } array_size= ArraySize (high); for ( int i= 0 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (high[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) high[i]=max_price; if (low[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) low[i]=min_price; } if (inverse[s]) { if ( ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { max_price= fmax (max_price,low[ ArrayMaximum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); min_price= fmin (min_price,high[ ArrayMinimum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } else { if ( ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { min_price= fmin (min_price,low[ ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); max_price= fmax (max_price,high[ ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } } offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)* 3 )/ 100 ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALEFIX , true ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_price+offset_max_min); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_price-offset_max_min); ChartRedraw (); }

A função descrita acima será usada durante o processamento de eventos para arrastar a linha vertical (e para o cálculo dos valores dos indicadores em OnCalculate, é claro):

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) OnCalculate (OC_rates_total, 0 , OC_time, OC_open, OC_high, OC_low, OC_close, OC_tick_volume, OC_volume, OC_spread); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) CorrectChartMaxMin(); }

Todas as funções estão prontas. Você pode estudar o código totalmente comentado e anexo a este artigo.

Vamos demonstrar o que finalmente conseguimos. Os símbolos (ativos) padrao GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF estão determinados nos parâmetros externos. Na imagem abaixo você pode ver o gráfico semanal para o EURUSD no modo Linha Vertical com inversão desativada:

Fig. 1 - Timeframe semanal no modo "linha vertical"

Na imagem abaixo você pode ver o timeframe M30 no modo Diário, onde a inversão de tempo está habilitada para símbolos com o USD como a moeda base. Nesta situação temos os pares USDCAD (candles azul claro) e USDCHF (candles roxo).

Fig. 2 - Time frame M30 no modo "Dia"





Conclusão

Eu acho que nós criamos uma ferramenta muito interessante e informativa para análise de divergência dos preços de moedas múltiplas. Este indicador pode ser infinitamente melhorado.

Obrigado pelo seu tempo!

