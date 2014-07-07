MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
Guia prático MQL5: Desenvolvimento de um Indicador de Símbolos Múltiplos para Análise de Divergência de Preço

Guia prático MQL5: Desenvolvimento de um Indicador de Símbolos Múltiplos para Análise de Divergência de Preço

Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski

Introdução

Neste artigo, vamos considerar o desenvolvimento de um indicador de símbolos múltiplos para análise de divergência de preço dentro de um período de tempo determinado. Os temas centrais já foram discutidas no artigo anterior sobre programação de indicadores de múltiplas moedas: "Guia prático do MQL5: Desenvolvimento de um Indicador de Símbolos Múltiplos em MQL5". Então, desta vez vamos focar apenas nas novas características e funções que foram alteradas drasticamente. Se você é novo em programação de indicadores de múltiplas moedas, primeiro eu recomendo a leitura do artigo anterior.

Neste artigo vamos considerar as seguintes questões:

  • Alterar propriedades do gráfico.
  • Manusear os eventos CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG (arrastando um objeto gráfico) e CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE (redimensionar gráfico ou modificar as propriedades de gráfico usando as propriedades da janela de diálogo).
  • Renderizar buffers do Indicador usando mais de uma cor.
  • Definir máximas e mínimas em buffers do indicador dentro da área de visibilidade para definir um gráfico de máxima/mínima (high/low).
  • Inversão de uma série.

O valor resultante de código para o nosso indicador é bastante grande, cerca de 1500 linhas. Portanto, vamos distribuir todas as funções em arquivos separados e ligá-los ao arquivo de projeto principal. Haverá três categorias de funções para os arquivos externos:

  • Checks.mqh - Funções para executar várias verificações e para fazer o download dos dados disponíveis.
  • Objects.mqh - Funções para gerenciamento de objetos gráficos.
  • Chart.mqh - Funções de gestão de propriedades do gráfico.

Todas as funções que não pertencem às categorias acima serão deixadas no arquivo principal.


Desenvolvimento do Indicador

Próximo passo é a programação do indicador. Primeiro precisamos criar um novo projeto. Para isto, abrir uma pasta com o nome do nosso indicador no seguinte caminho de diretório: Metatrader 5\MQL5\Indicators. Na pasta Include vamos colocar os arquivos de inclusão. Apos este procedimento, vamos criar o arquivo principal na pasta do indicador. Isto pode ser realizado manualmente escrevendo um arquivo de texto com a extensão *.mq5 ou usando um modelo do Assistente MQL5. Além das funções básicas do programa OnInit(), OnDeinit() e OnCalculate(), também usamos a OnChartEvent() e OnTimer().

Assim como no artigo anterior, além do símbolo (ativo) corrente, nos exibiremos dados para 5 símbolos determinados nos parâmetros externos. Mas desta vez, em vez de valores calculados através de uma fórmula, a saída de dados será pelos preços brutos sobre o gráfico. Usuário é livre para escolher o tipo de representação de dados nos parâmetros externos a partir da lista do menu drop-down: Linha, Barras ou Candles.

Se quisermos apenas exibir dados como linhas de uma cor, então será o suficiente para determinar o número de buffers igual ao número de símbolos nas propriedades do indicador (#property). Mas uma vez que existem dois modos para desenhar série como barras e candles precisamos de mais buffers para o modo de duas cores: quatro buffers para renderizar cada série e um buffer para definir a cor (dependendo da condição) para cada elemento numa série gráfica.

Para cada série é necessário especificar as cores na seção propriedades do programa. Para fazer isso, basta listá-los separados por vírgulas. Em primeiro lugar utilizar o modo uma cor. O modo duas cores é usado para obter as barras/candles. A segunda cor será usada apenas no modo de duas cores para as barras/candles de baixa.

Os códigos de todos estes parâmetros estão definidos abaixo:

#property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the main window
#property indicator_buffers 25   // Number of buffers for indicator calculation
#property indicator_plots   5    // Number of plotting series
//--- Indicator buffers colors
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue,C'0,50,100'
#property indicator_color2  clrLimeGreen,C'20,80,20'
#property indicator_color3  clrGold,C'160,140,0'
#property indicator_color4  clrAqua,C'0,140,140'
#property indicator_color5  clrMagenta,C'130,0,130'

Com a diretiva #define vamos declarar as contantes e usar a linha de comando #include, vamos incluir arquivos com funções que já foram descritas acima e uma classe da biblioteca padrão para trabalhar com "canvas": 

//--- Constants 
#define RESET           0 // Returning the indicator recalculation command to the terminal
#define SYMBOLS_COUNT   5 // Number of symbols
//--- Include the class for working with the canvas
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>
//--- Include the class for working with the canvas
#include "Include/Checks.mqh"
#include "Include/Chart.mqh"
#include "Include/Objects.mqh"

Adicionar enumeradores ENUM_DRAWTYPE e ENUM_START_POINT para criar menus drop-down que permitirão a seleção do tipo de desenho dos dados dos preços e modo de ponto de partida das divergências dos preços nos parâmetros externos:

//--- Drawing type of the price data
enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE
  {
   LINE   =0,  // Line
   BARS   =1,  // Bars
   CANDLES=2   // Candlesticks
  };
//--- Mode of the price divergence starting point
enum ENUM_START_POINT
  {
   VERTICAL_LINE=0,  // Vertical line
   MONTH        =1,  // Month
   WEEK         =2,  // Week
   DAY          =3,  // Day
   HOUR         =4   // Hour
  };

Os tipos de renderização de dados já estão descritos acima, agora vamos falar um pouco mais sobre o que é o modo de ponto de partida das divergências dos preços.

Ao todo serão cinco modos: Linha vertical, Mês, Semana, Dia e Hora. O modo Linha Vertical será adicionado ao carregar o indicador no gráfico. Arrastando esta linha na barra determinada, os preços de todos os símbolos vão se reunir num único ponto. O preço de abertura da barra especificada para o símbolo corrente será considerada como um ponto de referência desta reunião. É o modo de se dizer ao programa que os preços devem encontrar-se no início do período determinado. Ou seja, no início de cada mês, no começo de cada semana, no início de cada dia ou no início de cada hora.

Abaixo você pode encontrar a lista dos parâmetros de entrada do indicador:

//--- External parameters
input  ENUM_DRAWTYPE    DrawType             =CANDLES;       // Drawing type
input  ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; // Start of price divergence
input  bool             TwoColor             =false;         // Two-color bars/candlesticks
sinput string dlm01=""; //- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
input  string           Symbol02             ="GBPUSD";      // Symbol 2
input  bool             Inverse02            =false;         // Inverse symbol 2
input  string           Symbol03             ="AUDUSD";      // Symbol 3
input  bool             Inverse03            =false;         // Inverse symbol 3
input  string           Symbol04             ="NZDUSD";      // Symbol 4
input  bool             Inverse04            =false;         // Inverse symbol 4
input  string           Symbol05             ="USDCAD";      // Symbol 5
input  bool             Inverse05            =false;         // Inverse symbol 5
input  string           Symbol06             ="USDCHF";      // Symbol 6
input  bool             Inverse06            =false;         // Inverse symbol 6

Símbolos são numerados a partir de 2, uma vez que 1 é o símbolo vigente na tabela.

Inversão pode ser aplicada para cada símbolo incluído. Inversão significa que os dados do símbolo serão processados de cabeça para baixo. Isso pode ser útil quando a lista dos símbolos analisados ​​inclui pares em que uma mesma moeda (por exemplo, dólar dos EUA) pode ser ao mesmo tempo a base de uma e a contraparte de outra. Por exemplo, no par de moedas EURUSD, o dólar é a contraparte do ativo, e no par USDCHF é a base do ativo. Se o símbolo atual no gráfico é EURUSD, então você pode ativar a inversão para USDCHF, o que fará a representação dos preços mais conveniente para a análise.

Abaixo está a lista das variáveis ​​globais e arrays:

//--- Structure of the indicator buffers arrays
struct buffers
  {
   double            open[];   // Open prices buffer
   double            high[];   // High prices buffer
   double            low[];    // Low prices buffer
   double            close[];  // Close prices buffer
   double            icolor[]; // Buffer to determine the color of element
  };
buffers           buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT];
//--- Load the class
CCanvas           canvas;
//--- Variables/arrays for copying data from OnCalculate()
int               OC_rates_total     =0; // Size of input time series
int               OC_prev_calculated =0; // Bars processed at the previous call
datetime          OC_time[];             // Opening time
double            OC_open[];             // Open prices
double            OC_high[];             // High prices
double            OC_low[];              // Low prices
double            OC_close[];            // Close prices
long              OC_tick_volume[];      // Tick volumes
long              OC_volume[];           // Real volumes
int               OC_spread[];           // Spread

//--- For the purpose of storing and checking the time of the first bar in the terminal
datetime          series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT];
datetime          series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT];
//--- Time array of the bar from which we will start drawing
datetime          limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT];
//--- Symbol names array
string            symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT];
//--- Array of symbol inverse flags
bool              inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT];
//--- Colors of indicator lines
color             line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={clrDodgerBlue,clrLimeGreen,clrGold,clrAqua,clrMagenta};
//--- String representing the lack of the symbol
string            empty_symbol="EMPTY";
//--- Chart properties
int               window_number              =WRONG_VALUE;               // Indicator window number
int               chart_width                =0;                         // Chart width
int               chart_height               =0;                         // Chart height
int               last_chart_width           =0;                         // Last saved chart width
int               last_chart_height          =0;                         // Last saved chart height
int               chart_center_x             =0;                         // Horizontal center of chart
int               chart_center_y             =0;                         // Vertical center of chart
color             color_bar_up               =clrRed;                    // Up bar color
color             color_bar_down             =C'100,0,0';                // Down bar color
string            indicator_shortname        ="MS_PriceDivergence";      // Short name of the indicator
string            prefix                     =indicator_shortname+"_";   // Prefix for objects
//--- Name of vertical line of the price divergence starting point
string            start_price_divergence=prefix+"start_price_divergence";
//--- Canvas properties
string            canvas_name             =prefix+"canvas";          // Canvas name
color             canvas_background       =clrBlack;                 // Canvas background color
uchar             canvas_opacity          =190;                      // Opacity
int               font_size               =16;                       // Font size
string            font_name               ="Calibri";                // Font
ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format              =COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW;    // Color components should be correctly set by the user
//--- Canvas messages
string            msg_prepare_data        ="Preparing data! Please wait...";
string            msg_not_synchronized    ="Unsynchronized data! Please wait...";
string            msg_load_data           ="";
string            msg_sync_update         ="";
string            msg_last                ="";
//---
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   timeframe_start_point  =Period();    // Timeframe for the price divergence starting point
datetime          first_period_time      =NULL;        // Time of the first specified period on chart
double            divergence_price       =0.0;         // Price of the price divergence starting point
datetime          divergence_time        =NULL;        // Time of the price divergence starting point
double            symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];    // Difference in price relative to the current symbol
double            inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];   // Difference that is formed when calculating inversion

A seguir, vamos considerar as funções que são usados ​​durante a inicialização do indicador. Em geral, não há grandes mudanças em comparação com a função OnInit() do artigo anterior.

Vamos adicionar a verificação de onde o indicador é utilizado. O fato é que atualmente os desenvolvedores do terminal não implementaram todas as características de controle das propriedades do gráfico no Testador de Estratégia, então nós restringimos nosso indicador a ser usado apenas fora de Testador de Estratégia. Para implementar isso, vamos escrever uma função simples - CheckTesterMode(). Ela será localizada no arquivo Checks.mqh :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if indicator is used in Strategy Tester                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckTesterMode()
  {
//--- Report that indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) || 
      MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE) || 
      MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION))
     {
      Comment("Currently, the <- "+MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+" -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!");
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }

Outra nova função SetBarsColors() pretende definir as cores para barras/candles do símbolo vigente. Ela está localizada no arquivo Chart.mqh.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sets colors for the current symbol bars                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetBarsColors()
  {
//--- Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,color_bar_up);
//--- Body color of a bull candlestick
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,color_bar_up);
//--- Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,color_bar_up);
//--- For two-color mode
   if(TwoColor)
     {
      //--- Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,color_bar_down);
      //--- Body color of a bear candlestick
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,color_bar_down);
     }
//--- If two-color mode is turned off
   else
     {
      //--- Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,color_bar_up);
      //--- Body color of a bear candlestick
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,color_bar_up);
     }
  }

Durante a inicialização é preciso determinar o modo que será selecionado o parâmetro externo StartPriceDivergence. Se a linha vertical for selecionado, então a variável global timeframe_start_point será atribuída com o valor padrão, ou seja, o timeframe atual. Caso contrário o timeframe selecionado será aplicado. Para isso vamos escrever a função InitStartPointTF():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Identifies timeframe for the price starting point mode           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitStartPointTF()
  {
//--- Exit if vertical line mode is selected
   if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE)
      return;
//--- Otherwise define the timeframe
   switch(StartPriceDivergence)
     {
      case MONTH : timeframe_start_point=PERIOD_MN1; break;
      case WEEK  : timeframe_start_point=PERIOD_W1;  break;
      case DAY   : timeframe_start_point=PERIOD_D1;  break;
      case HOUR  : timeframe_start_point=PERIOD_H1;  break;
     }
  }

A função CheckInputParameters() diferentemente do artigo anterior agora se parece com isso:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks input parameters for correctness                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckInputParameters()
  {
//--- For all other modes except the 'Vertical Line'
   if(StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE)
     {
      //--- If the current period is greater than or equal to the specified period of the price divergence starting point, report of it and exit
      if(PeriodSeconds()>=PeriodSeconds(timeframe_start_point))
        {
         Print("Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!");
         Comment("Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!");
         return(false);
        }
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }

Arrays são inicializados como no artigo anterior. Apenas os nomes e o número das arrays foram alteradas.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| First initialization of arrays                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitArrays()
  {
   ArrayInitialize(limit_time,NULL);
   ArrayInitialize(symbol_difference,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(inverse_difference,0.0);
   ArrayInitialize(series_first_date,NULL);
   ArrayInitialize(series_first_date_last,NULL);
//---
   for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].open,EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].high,EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].low,EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].close,EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].icolor,EMPTY_VALUE);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializes array of symbols                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitSymbolNames()
  {
   symbol_names[0]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02);
   symbol_names[1]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03);
   symbol_names[2]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04);
   symbol_names[3]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05);
   symbol_names[4]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializes array of inversions                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitInverse()
  {
   inverse[0]=Inverse02;
   inverse[1]=Inverse03;
   inverse[2]=Inverse04;
   inverse[3]=Inverse05;
   inverse[4]=Inverse06;
  }

Alterações significativas foram feitas para a função SetIndicatorProperties(). Na verdade é uma nova função. Agora, dependendo do modo de como a renderização de dados é selecionada, as propriedades correspondentes são definidas durante a inicialização.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sets indicator properties                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetIndicatorProperties()
  {
//--- Set the short name
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,indicator_shortname);
//--- Set the number of decimal digits
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits);
//---  In the 'Line' mode we need only one buffers that displays the open price
   if(DrawType==LINE)
     {
      for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
         SetIndexBuffer(s,buffer_data[s].close,INDICATOR_DATA);
     }
//--- In other modes we use all prices for drawing 
//    bars/candlesticks and additional buffer for the two-color mode
   else if(DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES)
     {
      for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
        {
         static int buffer_number=0;
         SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open,INDICATOR_DATA);
         buffer_number++;
         SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high,INDICATOR_DATA);
         buffer_number++;
         SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low,INDICATOR_DATA);
         buffer_number++;
         SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close,INDICATOR_DATA);
         buffer_number++;
         SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
         buffer_number++;
        }
     }
//--- Set labels for the current timeframe
//    In the 'Line' mode only opening price is used
   if(DrawType==LINE)
     {
      for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
         PlotIndexSetString(s,PLOT_LABEL,symbol_names[s]+",Close");
     }
//--- In other modes all prices of bars/candlesticks
//    ";" is used as a separator
   else if(DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES)
     {
      for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
        {
         PlotIndexSetString(s,PLOT_LABEL,
                            symbol_names[s]+",Open;"+
                            symbol_names[s]+",High;"+
                            symbol_names[s]+",Low;"+
                            symbol_names[s]+",Close");
        }
     }
//--- Set the type of lines for indicator buffers
//--- Line
   if(DrawType==LINE)
      for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
         PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE);
//--- Bars
   if(DrawType==BARS)
      for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
         PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_BARS);
//--- Candlesticks
   if(DrawType==CANDLES)
      for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
         PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES);

//--- Set the type of lines for data of current symbol
//--- Line
   if(DrawType==LINE)
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_LINE);
//--- Bars
   if(DrawType==BARS)
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_BARS);
//--- Candlesticks
   if(DrawType==CANDLES)
      ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);

//--- Set the line width
   for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
      PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
//--- Set the line color for the 'Line' mode
   if(DrawType==LINE)
      for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
         PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,line_colors[s]);
//--- Display data in Data Window only for existing symbols
   for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
     {
      if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol)
         PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true);
      else
         PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false);
     }
//--- Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn
   for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
      PlotIndexSetDouble(s,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
  }

E finalmente, uma outra nova função, a SetDivergenceLine(), para ser usada em OnInit(). Ele define a linha vertical verde para manipular o ponto de partida de divergência dos preços no modo linha Vertical.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sets vertical line for price divergence starting point           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetDivergenceLine()
  {
//--- If there is no vertical line yet, set it
   if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind(0,start_price_divergence)<0)
      //--- Place a vertical line on the true bar
      CreateVerticalLine(0,0,TimeCurrent()+PeriodSeconds(),start_price_divergence,
                         2,STYLE_SOLID,clrGreenYellow,true,true,false,"","\n");
//--- For all other modes except the 'Vertical Line'
   if(StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE)
      DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence);
  }

Abaixo está a representação de toda a descrição acima dentro da função OnInit(). Quando tudo é dividido em arquivos e funções separadas se torna muito mais conveniente para ler o código do programa.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Check if indicator is currently being used in Strategy Tester
   if(!CheckTesterMode())
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- Set the color for bars/candlesticks
   SetBarsColors();
//--- Define the timeframe for the price divergence starting point
   InitStartPointTF();
//--- Check input parameters for correctness
   if(!CheckInputParameters())
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
//--- Set the timer at 1-second intervals
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000);
//--- Set the font to be displayed on the canvas
   canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size,FW_NORMAL);
//--- Initialization of arrays
   InitArrays();
//--- Initialize the array of symbols 
   InitSymbolNames();
//--- Initialize the array of inversions
   InitInverse();
//--- Set indicator properties
   SetIndicatorProperties();
//--- Set vertical line of the price divergence start
   SetDivergenceLine();
//--- Clear the comment
   Comment("");
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Na função OnCalculate(), o código do programa manteve-se praticamente inalterado. No artigo anterior, depois de todas as verificações sobre a disponibilidade dos dados terem sido realizados, o programa preencheu primeiro as arrays auxiliares e só então preencheu os buffers do indicador com os dados preparado. Desta vez, vamos tentar organizar tudo num único loop.

Fiz funções de validação e carregamento de dados mais rigorosos. Agora, cada valor que você deseja obter passa por determinado número de tentativas. Se o valor é obtido, o loop é interrompido. E já que agora temos os modos necessários para determinar o início de um período (mês, semana, dia, hora), então vamos obter o tempo de início do período através de um timeframe superior. Por isso eu criei uma função adicional semelhante a LoadAndFormData() que também é similar no nome, LoadAndFormDataHighTF(). Seu código é muito semelhante ao original, por isso não vou postá-lo aqui.

Verificação da disponibilidade de dados para os timeframes atuais e superiores foi implantado na função CheckAvailableData():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks the amount of available data for all symbols              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckAvailableData()
  {
   int attempts=100;
   
//---
   for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
     {
      //--- If this symbol is available
      if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol)
        {
datetime time[];                    // Array for checking the number of bars
   int      total_period_bars   =0;    // Number of bars of the current period
   datetime terminal_first_date =NULL; // First date of the current time frame data available in the terminal
         //--- Get the first date of the current time frame data in the terminal
         terminal_first_date=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE);
         //--- Get the number of available bars from the date specified
         total_period_bars=Bars(symbol_names[s],Period(),terminal_first_date,TimeCurrent());
         //--- Check the readiness of bar data
         for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++)
           {
            //--- Copy the specified amount of data
            if(CopyTime(symbol_names[s],Period(),0,total_period_bars,time))
              {
               //--- If the required amount has been copied, terminate the loop
               if(ArraySize(time)>=total_period_bars)
                  break;
              }
           }
         //--- If the amount of data copied is not sufficient, one more attempt is required
         if(ArraySize(time)==0 || ArraySize(time)<total_period_bars)
           {
            msg_last=msg_prepare_data;
            ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data);
            OC_prev_calculated=0;
            return(false);
           }
        }
     }
//--- Exit if current mode is vertical line of the price divergence starting point
   if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE)
      return(true);
   else
     {
      datetime time[];                    // Array for checking the number of bars
      int      total_period_bars   =0;    // Number of bars of the current period
      datetime terminal_first_date =NULL; // First date of the current time frame data available in the terminal
      //--- Get the first date of the current time frame data in the terminal
      for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++)
         if((terminal_first_date=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(),Period(),SERIES_FIRSTDATE))>0)
            break;
      //--- Get the number of available bars from the date specified
      for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++)
         if((total_period_bars=(int)SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,SERIES_BARS_COUNT))>0)
            break;
      //--- Check the readiness of bar data
      for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++)
         //--- Copy the specified amount of data
         if(CopyTime(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,
            terminal_first_date+PeriodSeconds(timeframe_start_point),TimeCurrent(),time)>0)
            break;
      //--- If the amount of data copied is not sufficient, one more attempt is required
      if(ArraySize(time)<=0 || total_period_bars<=0)
        {
         msg_last=msg_prepare_data;
         ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data);
         OC_prev_calculated=0;
         return(false);
        }
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }

A função FillIndicatorBuffers() foi significativamente complicada para a tarefa atual. Isto se deve ao fato de que agora existem vários modos e cada um deles requer suas próprias ações. Na verdade, tudo pode ser dividido em quatro etapas:

  • Obter os dados do símbolo determinado.
  • Obter os dados do timeframe maior, determinar o tempo e o nível de preços onde os preços de todos os símbolos são reunidos.
  • Calcular os valores e preencher o buffer do indicador.
  • Verificação de cálculos dos valores.

O código da função é fornecido com comentários detalhados para sua consideração:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fills indicator buffers                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillIndicatorBuffers(int i,int s,datetime const &time[])
  {
   MqlRates    rates[];             // Data structure
   double      period_open[];       // Opening price for bar at the price divergence starting point
   datetime    period_time[];       // Time of the price divergence starting point
   int         attempts=100;        // Number of copying attempts
   datetime    high_tf_time=NULL;   // Time of higher timeframe's bar

//--- Exit if we are out of "true" bars zone
   if(time[i]<limit_time[s])
      return;
//--- Reset the last error
   ResetLastError();
//--- Get data of current bar for the specified symbol
   for(int j=0; j<attempts; j++)
      if(CopyRates(symbol_names[s],Period(),time[i],1,rates)==1)
        { ResetLastError(); break; }
//--- Exit if failed to get data
   if(ArraySize(rates)<1 || GetLastError()!=0)
      return;
//--- If the current time is before the first timeframe's time or
//    bar time is not equal to the bar time of the current symbol or
//    empty values are fetched
   if(rates[0].time==NULL || 
      time[i]!=rates[0].time || 
      time[i]<first_period_time || 
      rates[0].low==EMPTY_VALUE || 
      rates[0].open==EMPTY_VALUE ||
      rates[0].high==EMPTY_VALUE ||
      rates[0].close==EMPTY_VALUE)
     {
      //--- Write empty value
      if(DrawType!=LINE)
        {
         buffer_data[s].low[i]   =EMPTY_VALUE;
         buffer_data[s].open[i]  =EMPTY_VALUE;
         buffer_data[s].high[i]  =EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
      buffer_data[s].close[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
      return;
     }
//--- If current mode is vertical line of the price divergence starting point
   if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE)
     {
      //--- Get the time of the line
      divergence_time=(datetime)ObjectGetInteger(0,start_price_divergence,OBJPROP_TIME);
      //--- Get the time of the first bar
      first_period_time=time[0];
     }
//--- For all other modes, we will keep track the beginning of period
   else
     {
      //--- If we are here for the first time, store data of the first bar of higher timeframe
      if(divergence_time==NULL)
        {
         ResetLastError();
         //--- Get opening time of the first bar of higher timeframe
         for(int j=0; j<attempts; j++)
            if(CopyTime(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,time[0]+PeriodSeconds(timeframe_start_point),1,period_time)==1)
              { ResetLastError(); break; }
         //--- Exit if failed to get price/time
         if(ArraySize(period_time)<1 || GetLastError()!=0)
            return;
         //--- Otherwise store time of the first bar of higher timeframe
         else
            first_period_time=period_time[0];
        }
      //--- If current bar's time on the current timeframe is before the first bar's time on higher timeframe
      if(time[i]<first_period_time)
         high_tf_time=first_period_time;
      //--- Otherwise we will receive data of the last bar of the higher timeframe with respect to the current bar on the current timeframe
      else
         high_tf_time=time[i];
      //--- Reset the last error
      ResetLastError();
      //--- Get the opening price of the first bar of the higher timeframe
      for(int j=0; j<attempts; j++)
         if(CopyOpen(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time,1,period_open)==1)
           { ResetLastError(); break; }
      //--- Get opening time of the first bar of higher timeframe
      for(int j=0; j<attempts; j++)
         if(CopyTime(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time,1,period_time)==1)
           { ResetLastError(); break; }
      //--- Exit if failed to get price/time
      if(ArraySize(period_open)<1 || ArraySize(period_time)<1 || GetLastError()!=0)
         return;
      //--- If the current timeframe's time is before the first period's time or
      //    time of specified period is not equal to the one in memory
      if(time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[0])
        {
         symbol_difference[s]  =0.0; // Zero out difference in symbol prices
         inverse_difference[s] =0.0; // Zero our difference of inversion
         //--- Store time of the price divergence starting point
         divergence_time=period_time[0];
         //--- Store price of the price divergence starting point
         divergence_price=period_open[0];
         //--- Set vertical line in the beginning of the price divergence start
         CreateVerticalLine(0,0,period_time[0],start_price_divergence+"_"+TimeToString(divergence_time),
                            2,STYLE_SOLID,clrWhite,false,false,true,TimeToString(divergence_time),"\n");
        }
     }
//--- If current mode is 'Vertical Line' and bar's time is less than line's time
   if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time)
     {
      //--- Keep zero values of difference
      symbol_difference[s]  =0.0;
      inverse_difference[s] =0.0;
      //--- For the 'Line' drawing mode only opening price is used
      if(DrawType==LINE)
         buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s];
      //--- For all other modes all prices are used
      else
        {
         buffer_data[s].low[i]   =rates[0].low-symbol_difference[s];
         buffer_data[s].open[i]  =rates[0].open-symbol_difference[s];
         buffer_data[s].high[i]  =rates[0].high-symbol_difference[s];
         buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s];
         //--- Set color for the current element of indicator buffer
         SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[0].close,rates[0].open);
        }
     }
//--- For all other modes
   else
     {
      //--- If inversion of symbol data is required
      if(inverse[s])
        {
         //--- If new period has started, recalculate variables
         if(symbol_difference[s]==0.0)
           {
            //--- For the 'Vertical Line' mode
            if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE)
              {
               //--- Calculate the difference
               symbol_difference[s]  =rates[0].open-OC_open[i];
               inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]);
              }
            //--- For all other modes
            else
              {
               //--- Calculate the difference
               symbol_difference[s]  =rates[0].open-divergence_price;
               inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price);
              }
           }
         //--- In the 'Line' mode only opening price is used
         if(DrawType==LINE)
            buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s];
         //--- For all other modes all prices are used
         else
           {
            buffer_data[s].low[i]   =-(rates[0].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s];
            buffer_data[s].open[i]  =-(rates[0].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s];
            buffer_data[s].high[i]  =-(rates[0].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s];
            buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s];
            //--- Set color for the current element of indicator buffer
            SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[0].close,rates[0].open);
           }
        }
      //--- If inversion is not used, then we need to calculate only the difference between symbol prices at the beginning of period
      else
        {
         //--- If new period has started
         if(symbol_difference[s]==0.0)
           {
            //--- For the 'Vertical Line' mode
            if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE)
               symbol_difference[s]=rates[0].open-OC_open[i];
            //--- For all other modes
            else
               symbol_difference[s]=rates[0].open-divergence_price;
           }
         //--- For the 'Line' drawing mode only opening price is used
         if(DrawType==LINE)
            buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s];
         //--- For all other modes all prices are used
         else
           {
            buffer_data[s].low[i]   =rates[0].low-symbol_difference[s];
            buffer_data[s].open[i]  =rates[0].open-symbol_difference[s];
            buffer_data[s].high[i]  =rates[0].high-symbol_difference[s];
            buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s];
            //--- Set color for the current element of indicator buffer
            SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[0].close,rates[0].open);
           }
        }
     }
//--- Verification of the calculated values
//    In the 'Line' mode only opening price is used
   if(DrawType==LINE)
     {
      //--- If the current time is before the first timeframe's time or
      //    bar time is not equal to the bar time, write empty value
      if(time[i]!=rates[0].time || time[i]<first_period_time)
         buffer_data[s].close[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
//--- For all other modes all prices are used
   else
     {
      //--- If the current time is before the first timeframe's time or
      //    bar time is not equal to the bar time of the current symbol or
      //    empty values are fetched
      if(rates[0].time==NULL || 
         time[i]!=rates[0].time || 
         time[i]<first_period_time || 
         rates[0].low==EMPTY_VALUE || 
         rates[0].open==EMPTY_VALUE ||
         rates[0].high==EMPTY_VALUE ||
         rates[0].close==EMPTY_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Write empty value
         buffer_data[s].low[i]   =EMPTY_VALUE;
         buffer_data[s].open[i]  =EMPTY_VALUE;
         buffer_data[s].high[i]  =EMPTY_VALUE;
         buffer_data[s].close[i] =EMPTY_VALUE;
        }
     }
  }

Ao estudar a função acima, você deve notar outra função personalizada, a SetBufferColorIndex(). Esta função define a cor no buffer de cor do indicador.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sets the color for buffer element by condition                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetBufferColorIndex(int i,int symbol_number,double close,double open)
  {
//--- For two-color mode, check condition
   if(TwoColor)
     {
      //--- If the closing price is more than the opening price, this is up bar, so we use the first color
      if(close>open)
         buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]=0;
      //--- otherwise it is down bar, so we use the second color
      else
         buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]=1;
     }
//--- For one-color mode we use the first color for all bars/candlesticks
   else
      buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]=0;
  }

Uma vez que os buffers de indicador estão cheios, precisamos determinar a máxima e a mínima de todos os valores que estão atualmente disponíveis na janela do gráfico. MQL5 permite obter a primeira barra visível numa janela de gráfico e o número de barras visíveis. Vamos nos beneficiar destes recursos em outra função personalizada, a CorrectChartMaxMin(). O fluxo do código na função pode ser dividido em várias etapas:

  • Determinar os números da primeira e da última barra visível.
  • Determinar a máxima e a mínima das barras visíveis para o símbolo vigente.
  • Determinar a máxima e a mínima entre todas as arrays de símbolos.
  • Defenir a máxima e a mínima nas propriedades do gráfico.

Abaixo está o código da função CorrectChartMaxMin() localizada no arquivo Chart.mqh.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Corrects chart's high/low with respect to all buffers            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CorrectChartMaxMin()
  {
   double low[];                  // Array of lows
   double high[];                 // Array of highs
   int    attempts          =10;  // Number of attempts
   int    array_size        =0;   // Array size for drawing
   int    visible_bars      =0;   // Number of visible bars
   int    first_visible_bar =0;   // Number of the first visible bar
   int    last_visible_bar  =0;   // Number of the last visible bar
   double max_price         =0.0; // Highest price
   double min_price         =0.0; // Lowest price
   double offset_max_min    =0.0; // Offset from chart's high/low
//--- Reset the last error
   ResetLastError();
//--- Number of visible bars
   visible_bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- Number of the first visible bar
   first_visible_bar=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR);
//--- Number of the last visible bar
   last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars;
//--- Exit in case of error
   if(GetLastError()!=0)
      return;
//--- Fix incorrect value
   if(last_visible_bar<0)
      last_visible_bar=0;
//--- Get the current symbol high/low in visible area of chart
   for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++)
      if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),Period(),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars)
         break;
   for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++)
      if(CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars)
         break;
//--- Exit if failed to get data
   if(ArraySize(high)<=0 || ArraySize(low)<=0)
      return;
//--- If succeeded to get data, identify high and low in the current symbol arrays
   else
     {
      min_price=low[ArrayMinimum(low)];
      max_price=high[ArrayMaximum(high)];
     }
//--- Get high and low prices in all price arrays
   for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++)
     {
      //--- If current symbol is not present, go to the next one
      if(symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol)
         continue;
      //---
      datetime time[];         // Time array
      int      bars_count=0; // Number of bars for calculation
      //--- Set zero size for arrays
      ArrayResize(high,0);
      ArrayResize(low,0);
      //--- Get the time of the first bar visible on chart
      for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++)
         if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars)
            break;
      //--- Exit if the amount of data is less than number of visible bars on chart
      if(ArraySize(time)<visible_bars)
         return;
      //--- If time of the first "true" bar is greater than
      //    time of the first visible bar on the chart, then
      //    get available number of bars of the current symbol in loop
      if(limit_time[s]>time[0])
        {
         //--- Get the array size
         array_size=ArraySize(time);
         //--- Get the number of bars from the first "true" one
         if((bars_count=Bars(Symbol(),Period(),limit_time[s],time[array_size-1]))<=0)
            return;
        }
      //--- Else get number of visible bars on chart
      else
         bars_count=visible_bars;
      //--- Index elements in indicator buffers as timeseries
      ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);
      ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);
      //--- Copy data from the indicator buffer
      //    All modes except 'Line'
      if(DrawType!=LINE)
        {
         ArrayCopy(low,buffer_data[s].low);
         ArrayCopy(high,buffer_data[s].high);
        }
      //--- For the 'Line' mode
      else
        {
         ArrayCopy(low,buffer_data[s].close);
         ArrayCopy(high,buffer_data[s].close);
        }
      //--- Get the array size
      array_size=ArraySize(high);
      //--- Fill empty values,
      //    so they are not considered when calculating high/low
      for(int i=0; i<array_size; i++)
        {
         if(high[i]==EMPTY_VALUE)
            high[i]=max_price;
         if(low[i]==EMPTY_VALUE)
            low[i]=min_price;
        }
      //--- Get high/low with respect to inversion
      if(inverse[s])
        {
         //--- If no errors occur, store values
         if(ArrayMaximum(high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>=0 && 
            ArrayMinimum(low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>=0)
           {
            max_price=fmax(max_price,low[ArrayMaximum(low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]);
            min_price=fmin(min_price,high[ArrayMinimum(high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]);
           }
        }
      else
        {
         //--- If no errors occur, store values
         if(ArrayMinimum(low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>=0 && 
            ArrayMaximum(high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>=0)
           {
            min_price=fmin(min_price,low[ArrayMinimum(low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]);
            max_price=fmax(max_price,high[ArrayMaximum(high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]);
           }
        }
     }
//--- Calculate offset (3%) form chart's top and bottom
   offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)*3)/100;
//--- Turn on the fixed chart scale mode.
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SCALEFIX,true);
//--- Set high/low
   ChartSetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MAX,max_price+offset_max_min);
   ChartSetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MIN,min_price-offset_max_min);
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw();
  }

A função descrita acima será usada durante o processamento de eventos para arrastar a linha vertical (e para o cálculo dos valores dos indicadores em OnCalculate, é claro):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Event of dragging a graphical object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG)
     {
      //--- If current mode is vertical line for the price divergence starting point, then update indicator buffers
      if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE)
         OnCalculate(OC_rates_total,
                     0,
                     OC_time,
                     OC_open,
                     OC_high,
                     OC_low,
                     OC_close,
                     OC_tick_volume,
                     OC_volume,
                     OC_spread);
     }
//--- Event of resizing the chart or modifying the chart properties using the properties dialog window.
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
      //--- Correct the maximum and minimum of chart with respect to the indicator buffers' values
      CorrectChartMaxMin();
  }

Todas as funções estão prontas. Você pode estudar o código totalmente comentado e anexo a este artigo.

Vamos demonstrar o que finalmente conseguimos. Os símbolos (ativos) padrao GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF estão determinados nos parâmetros externos. Na imagem abaixo você pode ver o gráfico semanal para o EURUSD no modo Linha Vertical com inversão desativada:

Timeframe semanal no modo "linha vertical"

Fig. 1 - Timeframe semanal no modo "linha vertical"

Na imagem abaixo você pode ver o timeframe M30 no modo Diário, onde a inversão de tempo está habilitada para símbolos com o USD como a moeda base. Nesta situação temos os pares USDCAD (candles azul claro) e USDCHF (candles roxo).

Time frame M30 no modo "Dia"

Fig. 2 - Time frame M30 no modo "Dia"


Conclusão

Eu acho que nós criamos uma ferramenta muito interessante e informativa para análise de divergência dos preços de moedas múltiplas. Este indicador pode ser infinitamente melhorado.

Obrigado pelo seu tempo!

Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/754

Últimos Comentários | Ir para discussão (21)
Edic-
Edic- | 26 nov. 2014 em 17:00
tol64:
Este artigo foi uma continuação do tópico. Consulte também o artigo anterior: MQL5 Recipes - Developing a Multicurrency Volatility Indicator in MQL5.
Muito obrigado. Agora está claro.
Rashid Umarov
Rashid Umarov | 26 nov. 2014 em 17:03
Edic-:
Obrigado a você. Agora está claro.

O mais interessante é que o artigo em discussão diz isso imediatamente

Neste artigo, consideraremos o desenvolvimento de um indicador de várias moedas para analisar a divergência de preços durante o período de tempo especificado. Muitos pontos básicos já foram discutidos no artigo anterior sobre programação de indicadores de várias moedas MQL5 Recipes - Developing a Multicurrency Volatility Indicator in MQL5. Portanto, desta vez, vamos nos concentrar apenas nos novos recursos e naqueles que sofreram grandes mudanças. Se estiver considerando o tópico de programação de indicadores de várias moedas pela primeira vez, é recomendável ler o artigo anterior primeiro.

Vasiliy Pototskiy
Vasiliy Pototskiy | 22 out. 2020 em 13:07

Artigo interessante, obrigado. Mas já se passou algum tempo e talvez algo tenha mudado no mql. Agora o indicador apresenta esse erro no arquivo Checks.mqh e trava. Você pode me dizer qual é o motivo?


Erro


Erro 2

Alessandro Bertoli
Alessandro Bertoli | 11 jul. 2024 em 00:39
Excelente artigo, obrigado por compartilhar!
Janis Ozols
Janis Ozols | 30 mar. 2025 em 07:08

O artigo foi escrito de forma muito envolvente e as capturas de tela são lindas. Mas o indicador anexado não funciona.

Ele é compilado com êxito, mas apresenta um erro quando instalado em um gráfico:


@Anatoli Kazharski, por favor, me diga qual é o problema?

