MQL5 Cookbook: 가격 다이버전스를 분석하기 위한 다중 기호 지표 개발

소개

이 글에서는 지정된 기간의 가격 다이버전스를 분석하기 위해 다중 기호 지표의 개발을 고려할 것입니다. 핵심 주제는 다중 통화 표시기 프로그래밍에 대한 이전 글 MQL5 Cookbook: MQL5의 다중기호 변동성 지표 개발에서 이미 논의되었습니다. 따라서 이번에는 극적으로 변경된 새로운 기능에 대해서만 설명하겠습니다. 다중 통화 표시기 프로그래밍이 처음이라면 먼저 이전 글을 읽는 것이 좋습니다.

이 글에서는 다음 질문을 고려할 것입니다.

차트 속성 변경.

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG(차트 개체 끌기) 및 CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE(차트 크기 조정 또는 속성 대화 상자 창을 사용하여 차트 속성 수정) 이벤트 처리.

둘 이상의 색상을 사용하는 렌더링 표시기 버퍼.

차트 고/저를 설정하기 위해 가시성 영역 내의 표시기 버퍼에서 고점과 저점을 정의합니다.

시리즈의 반전.

결과적으로 표시기에 대한 코드 양은 약 1500줄로 상당히 큽니다. 따라서 모든 기능을 별도의 파일로 배포하고 메인 프로젝트 파일에 연결합니다. 외부 파일에는 세 가지 범주의 기능이 있습니다.

Checks.mqh - 다양한 검사를 수행하고 사용 가능한 데이터를 다운로드하는 기능입니다.

- 다양한 검사를 수행하고 사용 가능한 데이터를 다운로드하는 기능입니다. Objects .mqh - 그래픽 객체를 관리하기 위한 함수입니다.

- 그래픽 객체를 관리하기 위한 함수입니다. Chart.mqh - 차트 속성을 관리하기 위한 함수입니다.

위의 카테고리에 속하지 않는 모든 기능은 메인 파일에 남게 됩니다.





지표 개발

다음으로 표시기 프로그래밍을 진행합니다. 먼저 새 프로젝트를 만들어야 합니다. 이렇게 하려면 Metatrader 5\MQL5\Indicators 디렉토리에 지표로 이름이 지정된 폴더를 만들고 그 안에 포함 파일을 저장할 Include 폴더를 만드십시오. 다음으로, 표시기 폴더에 메인 파일을 생성합니다. 이것은 *.mq5 확장자를 가진 텍스트 파일을 생성하거나 템플릿으로 MQL5 마법사를 사용하여 수동으로 수행할 수 있습니다. 프로그램 OnInit(), OnDeinit() 및 OnCalculate()의 핵심 기능 외에도 OnChartEvent () 및 OnTimer().

이전 글과 마찬가지로 현재 기호에 추가하여 외부 매개변수에 지정된 5개 기호에 대한 데이터를 표시합니다. 그러나 이번에는 어떤 공식으로 계산된 값 대신 차트에 원시 가격 데이터를 출력합니다. 사용자는 드롭다운 목록에서 외부 매개변수의 데이터 표현 유형을 자유롭게 선택할 수 있습니다: 선, 바 또는 촛대.

데이터를 단색 선으로만 표시해야 하는 경우 표시기 속성(#property)의 기호 수와 동일한 버퍼 수를 지정하는 것으로 충분합니다. 그러나 바와 양초로 시리즈를 그리기 위한 두 가지 모드가 있기 때문에 2색 모드에 대해 더 많은 버퍼가 필요합니다. 각 시리즈를 렌더링하는 4개의 버퍼와 그래픽 시리즈의 각 요소에 대한 색상(조건에 따라 다름)을 설정하는 1개의 버퍼 .

각 시리즈에 대해 프로그램 속성 섹션에서 색상을 지정해야 합니다. 이렇게 하려면 쉼표로 구분하여 나열하면 됩니다. 먼저 단색 모드에서 사용되는 색상이 나옵니다. 2색 모드에서는 위쪽 바/촛대에 사용됩니다. 두 번째 색상은 아래 바/촛대의 2색 모드에서만 사용됩니다.

이러한 모든 매개변수의 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 25 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue , C'0,50,100' #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen , C'20,80,20' #property indicator_color3 clrGold , C'160,140,0' #property indicator_color4 clrAqua , C'0,140,140' #property indicator_color5 clrMagenta , C'130,0,130'

#define 지시문을 사용하여 상수를 선언하고 #include 명령줄을 사용하여 위에서 이미 설명한 기능이 있는 파일과 캔버스에서 작업하기 위해 표준 라이브러리의 클래스를 포함해봅시다.

#define RESET 0 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 5 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include "Include/Checks.mqh" #include "Include/Chart.mqh" #include "Include/Objects.mqh"

ENUM_DRAWTYPE 및 ENUM_START_POINT 열거형을 추가하여 가격 데이터의 그리기 유형과 외부 매개변수에서 가격 차이 시작점의 모드를 선택할 수 있는 드롭다운 목록을 만듭니다.

enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE { LINE = 0 , BARS = 1 , CANDLES= 2 }; enum ENUM_START_POINT { VERTICAL_LINE= 0 , MONTH = 1 , WEEK = 2 , DAY = 3 , HOUR = 4 };

데이터 렌더링의 유형은 이미 위에서 설명했습니다. 이제 가격 다이버전스 시작점이 무엇을 의미하는지 조금 더 이야기해 보겠습니다.

총 5가지 모드가 있습니다: 수직선, 월, 주, 일 및 시. 수직선 모드의 경우 차트에 표시기를 로드할 때 수직선이 추가됩니다. 이 선을 끌어 모든 기호의 가격이 단일 지점에서 만나는 바를 지정합니다. 현재 심볼에 대해 지정된 바의 시가는 이 회의의 기준점으로 간주됩니다. 다른 모드는 지정된 기간이 시작될 때마다 가격이 충족되어야 한다고 프로그램에 알립니다. 즉, 매월 초와 매주 초와 매일의 시작과 매시 초와 같은 때.

아래에서 표시기의 입력 매개변수 목록을 찾을 수 있습니다.

input ENUM_DRAWTYPE DrawType =CANDLES; input ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; input bool TwoColor = false ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input bool Inverse02 = false ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool Inverse03 = false ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input bool Inverse04 = false ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input bool Inverse05 = false ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; input bool Inverse06 = false ;

-->

1이 차트의 현재 기호이기 때문에 기호는 2부터 번호가 매겨집니다.

포함된 각 기호에 대해 반전을 적용할 수 있습니다. 반전은 기호 데이터가 거꾸로 렌더링됨을 의미합니다. 이는 분석된 기호 목록에 동일한 통화(예: 미국 달러)가 기준 통화일 수도 있고 카운터 통화일 수도 있는 통화 쌍이 포함된 경우에 유용할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, EURUSD 통화 쌍에서 미국 달러는 상대 통화이고 USDCHF 통화 쌍에서는 기준 통화입니다. 차트의 현재 기호가 EURUSD인 경우 USDCHF에 대한 반전을 켤 수 있습니다. 그러면 분석에 가격 표시가 더 편리해집니다.

다음은 전역 변수 및 배열 목록입니다.

struct buffers { double open[]; double high[]; double low[]; double close[]; double icolor[]; }; buffers buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; bool inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int window_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_chart_height = 0 ; int chart_center_x = 0 ; int chart_center_y = 0 ; color color_bar_up = clrRed ; color color_bar_down = C'100,0,0' ; string indicator_shortname = "MS_PriceDivergence" ; string prefix =indicator_shortname+ "_" ; string start_price_divergence=prefix+ "start_price_divergence" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_start_point = Period (); datetime first_period_time = NULL ; double divergence_price = 0.0 ; datetime divergence_time = NULL ; double symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; double inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];

-->

다음으로 표시기 초기화 중에 사용되는 기능에 대해 살펴보겠습니다. 일반적으로 이전 글의 OnInit() 함수와 비교하면 큰 변화는 없습니다.

표시기가 사용되는 위치에 대한 확인을 추가해 보겠습니다. 요점은 현재 터미널 개발자들이 Strategy Tester에서 차트 속성을 제어하는 ​​모든 기능을 구현하지 않았기 때문에 우리 지표를 Strategy Tester 외부에서만 사용하도록 제한한다는 것입니다. 이를 구현하기 위해 간단한 함수인 CheckTesterMode()를 작성합니다. Checks.mqh 파일에 있습니다.

bool CheckTesterMode() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Comment ( "Currently, the <- " + MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

-->

또 다른 새로운 함수 SetBarsColors()는 현재 기호의 바/촛대의 색상을 설정하기 위한 것입니다. Chart.mqh 파일에 있습니다.

void SetBarsColors() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,color_bar_up); if (TwoColor) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_down); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_down); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_up); } }

-->

초기화하는 동안 StartPriceDivergence 외부 매개변수에서 어떤 모드가 선택되었는지 확인해야 합니다. 수직선이 선택되면 timeframe_start_point 전역 변수가 기본값, 즉 현재 시간 프레임으로 할당됩니다. 그렇지 않으면 선택한 기간이 적용됩니다. 이를 위해 InitStartPointTF() 함수를 작성해 보겠습니다.

void InitStartPointTF() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ; switch (StartPriceDivergence) { case MONTH : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; case WEEK : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case DAY : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case HOUR : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_H1 ; break ; } }

-->

이전 글과 달리 CheckInputParameters() 함수는 이제 다음과 같이 보입니다.

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) { if ( PeriodSeconds ()>= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point)) { Print ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); Comment ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

-->

배열은 이전 글과 마찬가지로 초기화됩니다. 배열의 이름과 개수만 변경되었습니다.

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (inverse_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].high, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].icolor, EMPTY_VALUE ); } } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitInverse() { inverse[ 0 ]=Inverse02; inverse[ 1 ]=Inverse03; inverse[ 2 ]=Inverse04; inverse[ 3 ]=Inverse05; inverse[ 4 ]=Inverse06; }

-->

SetIndicatorProperties() 함수가 크게 변경되었습니다. 사실 이것은 완전히 새로운 기능입니다. 이제 선택한 데이터 렌더링 모드에 따라 초기화 중에 해당 속성이 설정됩니다.

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indicator_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { static int buffer_number= 0 ; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); buffer_number++; } } if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL ,symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , symbol_names[s]+ ",Open;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",High;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Low;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } } if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); if (DrawType==LINE) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); else PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

-->

마지막으로 OnInit()에서 사용할 또 다른 새로운 함수 SetDivergenceLine()입니다. 수직선 모드에서 가격 차이 시작점을 조작하기 위해 수직 녹색 선을 설정합니다.

void SetDivergenceLine() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind ( 0 ,start_price_divergence)< 0 ) CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ PeriodSeconds (),start_price_divergence, 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrGreenYellow , true , true , false , "" ,

if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence); }

-->

아래는 OnInit() 함수 내에서 위에서 설명한 모든 것을 표현한 것입니다. 모든 것이 별도의 기능과 파일로 분할되면 프로그램 코드를 읽는 것이 매우 편리해집니다.

int OnInit () { if (!CheckTesterMode()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); SetBarsColors(); InitStartPointTF(); if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1000 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitInverse(); SetIndicatorProperties(); SetDivergenceLine(); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

-->

OnCalculate() 함수에서 프로그램 코드는 거의 변경되지 않았습니다. 이전 글에서 데이터 가용성에 대한 모든 확인이 완료된 후 프로그램은 먼저 보조 배열을 채운 다음 준비된 데이터로 표시기 버퍼를 채웠습니다. 이번에는 모든 것을 단일 루프로 정렬하려고 합니다.

데이터 유효성 검사 및 로드 기능을 보다 엄격하게 만들었습니다. 이제 얻고자 하는 각 값이 지정된 시도 횟수를 통과합니다. 값을 얻으면 루프가 중지됩니다. 그리고 이제 기간의 시작(월, 주, 일, 시간)을 결정해야 하는 모드가 있으므로 더 높은 기간을 통해 기간 시작 시간을 얻습니다. 따라서 LoadAndFormDataHighTF()라는 유사한 이름을 가진 LoadAndFormData()와 유사한 추가 함수를 만들었습니다. 코드는 원본 코드와 매우 유사하므로 여기에 게시하지 않겠습니다.

현재 및 더 높은 기간에 대한 데이터 가용성 확인이 하나의 함수 CheckAvailableData()에서 구현되었습니다.

bool CheckAvailableData() { int attempts= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); total_period_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),terminal_first_date, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,total_period_bars,time)) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=total_period_bars) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)== 0 || ArraySize (time)<total_period_bars) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ( true ); else { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (), Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((total_period_bars=( int ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, terminal_first_date+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), TimeCurrent (),time)> 0 ) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<= 0 || total_period_bars<= 0 ) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

-->

FillIndicatorBuffers() 함수는 현재 작업에 대해 상당히 복잡했습니다. 이것은 이제 몇 가지 모드가 있고 각 모드에는 자체 작업이 필요하기 때문입니다. 사실, 모든 것은 네 단계로 나눌 수 있습니다.

지정된 기호에 대한 데이터를 가져옵니다.

더 높은 시간대에 대한 데이터를 얻고 모든 기호의 가격이 만나는 시간과 가격 수준을 결정합니다.

값 계산 및 표시기 버퍼 채우기.

계산된 값의 확인.

기능 코드는 고려 사항에 대한 자세한 설명과 함께 제공됩니다.

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int i, int s, datetime const &time[]) { MqlRates rates[]; double period_open[]; datetime period_time[]; int attempts= 100 ; datetime high_tf_time= NULL ; if (time[i]<limit_time[s]) return ; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyRates (symbol_names[s], Period (),time[i], 1 ,rates)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (rates)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (DrawType!=LINE) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; return ; } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { divergence_time=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,start_price_divergence, OBJPROP_TIME ); first_period_time=time[ 0 ]; } else { if (divergence_time== NULL ) { ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,time[ 0 ]+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; else first_period_time=period_time[ 0 ]; } if (time[i]<first_period_time) high_tf_time=first_period_time; else high_tf_time=time[i]; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_open)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_open)< 1 || ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[ 0 ]) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; divergence_time=period_time[ 0 ]; divergence_price=period_open[ 0 ]; CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,period_time[ 0 ],start_price_divergence+ "_" + TimeToString (divergence_time), 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrWhite , false , false , true , TimeToString (divergence_time), "

" ); } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (inverse[s]) { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]); } else { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price); } } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; else symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } } if (DrawType==LINE) { if (time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time) buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; } else { if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].close[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } }

-->

위의 함수를 공부할 때 또 다른 사용자 정의 함수 SetBufferColorIndex()를 확인해야 합니다. 이 함수는 표시기 색상 버퍼의 색상을 설정합니다.

void SetBufferColorIndex( int i, int symbol_number, double close, double open) { if (TwoColor) { if (close>open) buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 1 ; } else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; }

-->

표시기 버퍼가 채워지면 현재 차트 창에 표시되는 모든 값에서 최대값과 최소값을 결정해야 합니다. MQL5를 사용하면 차트 창에서 첫 번째로 보이는 바와 보이는 바의 수를 얻을 수 있습니다. 우리는 다른 사용자 정의 함수 CorrectChartMaxMin()에서 이러한 기능의 이점을 얻을 것입니다. 함수의 코드 흐름은 여러 단계로 나눌 수 있습니다.

첫 번째와 마지막 보이는 바의 수를 결정합니다.

현재 기호에 대해 표시되는 바의 최대값과 최소값을 결정합니다.

모든 기호 배열 중에서 최대값과 최소값을 결정합니다.

차트 속성에서 최대값과 최소값을 설정합니다.

다음은 Chart.mqh 파일에 있는 CorrectChartMaxMin() 함수의 코드입니다.

void CorrectChartMaxMin() { double low[]; double high[]; int attempts = 10 ; int array_size = 0 ; int visible_bars = 0 ; int first_visible_bar = 0 ; int last_visible_bar = 0 ; double max_price = 0.0 ; double min_price = 0.0 ; double offset_max_min = 0.0 ; ResetLastError (); visible_bars=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); first_visible_bar=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars; if ( GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (last_visible_bar< 0 ) last_visible_bar= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (high)<= 0 || ArraySize (low)<= 0 ) return ; else { min_price=low[ ArrayMinimum (low)]; max_price=high[ ArrayMaximum (high)]; } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; datetime time[]; int bars_count= 0 ; ArrayResize (high, 0 ); ArrayResize (low, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<visible_bars) return ; if (limit_time[s]>time[ 0 ]) { array_size= ArraySize (time); if ((bars_count= Bars ( Symbol (), Period (),limit_time[s],time[array_size- 1 ]))<= 0 ) return ; } else bars_count=visible_bars; ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); if (DrawType!=LINE) { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].low); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].high); } else { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].close); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].close); } array_size= ArraySize (high); for ( int i= 0 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (high[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) high[i]=max_price; if (low[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) low[i]=min_price; } if (inverse[s]) { if ( ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { max_price= fmax (max_price,low[ ArrayMaximum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); min_price= fmin (min_price,high[ ArrayMinimum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } else { if ( ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { min_price= fmin (min_price,low[ ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); max_price= fmax (max_price,high[ ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } } offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)* 3 )/ 100 ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALEFIX , true ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_price+offset_max_min); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_price-offset_max_min); ChartRedraw (); }

-->

위에서 설명한 함수는 세로선을 드래그하는 이벤트를 처리할 때 사용됩니다(물론 OnCalculate에서 표시기 값을 계산할 때도).

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) OnCalculate (OC_rates_total, 0 , OC_time, OC_open, OC_high, OC_low, OC_close, OC_tick_volume, OC_volume, OC_spread); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) CorrectChartMaxMin(); }

-->

모든 기능이 준비되었습니다. 이 글에 첨부된 전체 주석 코드를 연구할 수 있습니다.

우리가 결국 무엇을 얻었는지 보여줍시다. 기본적으로 GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF 기호가 지정됩니다. 외부 매개변수에서. 아래 스크린샷에서 반전이 비활성화된 수직선 모드에서 EURUSD의 주간 차트를 볼 수 있습니다.





그림 1 - "수직선" 모드의 주간 시간대

아래 스크린샷에서 일 모드의 M30 시간대를 볼 수 있지만, 기본 통화로 USD를 사용하는 기호에 대해 시간 반전이 활성화됩니다. 이 경우 USDCAD(하늘색 양초)와 USDCHF(보라색 양초)가 있습니다.





그림 2 - "주간" 모드의 M30 시간 프레임





결론

저는 우리가 가격 다이버전스의 다중 통화 분석을 위한 매우 흥미롭고 유익한 도구를 만들었다고 생각합니다. 이 지표는 무한히 향상될 수 있습니다.

시간 내어 읽어주셔서 감사합니다!

