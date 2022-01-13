Le MQL5 Cookbook : Développement d'un indicateur multi-symboles pour analyser la divergence des prix

Introduction

Dans cet article, nous examinerons le développement d'un indicateur multi-symboles pour analyser la divergence des prix dans une période de temps spécifiée. Les principaux sujets ont déjà été abordés dans l'article précédent sur la programmation d'indicateurs multi-devises du livre de recettes MQL5k : Développement d'un indicateur de volatilité multi-symboles dans MQL5. Cette fois, nous nous attarderons donc uniquement sur les nouvelles fonctionnalités et fonctions qui ont été radicalement modifiées. Si vous débutez dans la programmation d'indicateurs multi-devises, je vous recommande de lire dans un premier temps l'article précédent.

Dans cet article, nous examinerons les questions suivantes :

Modification des propriétés du graphique.

Gestion des événements CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG (faire glisser un objet graphique) et CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE (redimensionner le graphique ou modifier les propriétés du graphique à l'aide de la fenêtre de dialogue des propriétés).

Tampons d'indicateur de rendu utilisant plus d'une couleur.

Définition des hauts et des bas dans les tampons d'indicateurs dans la zone de visibilité pour définir un graphique haut/bas.

Inversion d'une série.

La quantité de code résultante pour notre indicateur est assez importante, environ 1500 lignes. Par conséquent, nous distribuerons toutes les fonctions dans des fichiers séparés et les lierons au fichier principal du projet. Il y aura trois catégories de fonctions pour les fichiers externes :

Checks.mqh - Fonctions permettant d'effectuer diverses vérifications et de télécharger les données disponibles.

- Fonctions permettant d'effectuer diverses vérifications et de télécharger les données disponibles. Objects .mqh - Fonctions de gestion des objets graphiques.

- Fonctions de gestion des objets graphiques. Chart.mqh - Fonctions de gestion des propriétés du graphique.

Toutes les fonctions qui n'appartiennent pas aux catégories ci-dessus seront laissées dans le fichier principal.





Développement de l'indicateur

Procédez ensuite à la programmation de l'indicateur. Nous devons d'abord créer un nouveau projet. Pour ce faire, dans le répertoire Metatrader 5\MQL5\Indicators, créez un dossier nommé comme notre indicateur, et dans celui-ci le dossier Inclus dans lequel nous placerons les fichiers d'inclusion. Ensuite, créez le fichier principal dans le dossier indicateur. Cela peut être fait manuellement en créant un fichier texte avec l'extension *.mq5 ou en utilisant l'assistant MQL5 Wizardpar modèle. En plus des fonctions de base du programme OnInit(), OnDeinit() et OnCalculate(), nous utiliserons également OnChartEvent() et OnTimer().

Tout comme dans l'article précédent, en plus du symbole actuel, nous afficherons les données de 5 symboles spécifiés dans les paramètres externes. Mais cette fois, au lieu de valeurs calculées par une formule, nous afficherons des données de prix brutes sur le graphique. L'utilisateur est libre de choisir le type de représentation des données dans les paramètres externes dans la liste déroulante : Ligne, Barres ou Chandeliers.

Si nous ne devions afficher les données que sous forme de lignes unicolores, il suffirait de spécifier le nombre de tampons égal au nombre de symboles dans les propriétés de l'indicateur (#property). Mais comme il existe deux modes pour dessiner des séries sous forme de barres et de chandelles, nous avons besoin de plus de tampons pour le mode bicolore : quatre tampons pour rendre chaque série et un tampon pour définir la couleur (selon la condition) pour chaque élément d'une série graphique .

Pour chaque série, il est nécessaire de spécifier les couleurs dans la section des propriétés du programme. Pour cela, il suffit de les lister en les séparant par des virgules. Vient d'abord la couleur utilisée en mode monochrome. En mode bicolore, il est utilisé pour les barres/bougeoirs hauts. La deuxième couleur ne sera utilisée qu'en mode bicolore pour les barres descendantes/Chandeliers.

Les codes de tous ces paramètres sont fournis ci-dessous :

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 25 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue , C'0,50,100' #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen , C'20,80,20' #property indicator_color3 clrGold , C'160,140,0' #property indicator_color4 clrAqua , C'0,140,140' #property indicator_color5 clrMagenta , C'130,0,130'

Avec la directive#définir déclarons des constantes et en utilisant la ligne de commande #inclure, incluons des fichiers avec des fonctions qui ont déjà été décrites ci-dessus, et la classe de la bibliothèque Standard pour travailler avec le canevas :

#define RESET 0 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 5 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include "Include/Checks.mqh" #include "Include/Chart.mqh" #include "Include/Objects.mqh"

Ajoutez les énumérations ENUM_DRAWTYPE et ENUM_START_POINT pour créer des listes déroulantes qui permettent de sélectionner le type de dessin des données de prix et le mode du point de départ de divergence de prix dans les paramètres externes :

enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE { LINE = 0 , BARS = 1 , CANDLES= 2 }; enum ENUM_START_POINT { VERTICAL_LINE= 0 , MONTH = 1 , WEEK = 2 , DAY = 3 , HOUR = 4 };

Les types de rendu des données sont déjà décrits ci-dessus, parlons maintenant un peu plus de ce que signifie le point de départ de la divergence des prix.

Au total, il y aura cinq modes : Ligne verticale, Mois ,Semaine, Jour et Heure. Pour le mode Ligne verticale, une ligne verticale sera ajoutée lors du chargement de l'indicateur sur le graphique. En faisant glisser cette ligne, vous spécifiez la barre où les prix de tous les symboles se rencontreront en un seul point. Le prix d'ouverture de la barre spécifiée pour le symbole actuel sera considéré comme un point de référence de cette réunion. Tout autre mode indiquera au programme que chaque fois les prix doivent se rencontrer au début de la période spécifiée. C'est-à-dire au début de chaque mois, au début de chaque semaine, au début de chaque jour ou au début de chaque heure.

Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste des paramètres d'entrée de l'indicateur :

input ENUM_DRAWTYPE DrawType =CANDLES; input ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; input bool TwoColor = false ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input bool Inverse02 = false ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool Inverse03 = false ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input bool Inverse04 = false ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input bool Inverse05 = false ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; input bool Inverse06 = false ;

Les symboles sont numérotés à partir de 2, puisque 1 est le symbole actuel sur la carte.

L'inversion peut être appliquée pour chaque symbole inclus. L'inversion signifie que les données du symbole seront rendues à l'envers. Cela peut être utile lorsque la liste des symboles analysés comprend des paires de devises dans lesquelles la même devise (par exemple, le dollar américain) peut être à la fois celle de base et celle du compteur. Par exemple, dans la paire de devises EURUSD , le dollar américain est la devise de contrepartie, et dans la paire de devises USDCHF, c'est la devise de base. Si le symbole actuel sur le graphique est EURUSD, alors vous pouvez activer l'inversion pour USDCHF, ce qui rendra la représentation des prix plus pratique pour l'analyse.

Voici la liste des variables globales et des tableaux :

struct buffers { double open[]; double high[]; double low[]; double close[]; double icolor[]; }; buffers buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; bool inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int window_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_chart_height = 0 ; int chart_center_x = 0 ; int chart_center_y = 0 ; color color_bar_up = clrRed ; color color_bar_down = C'100,0,0' ; string indicator_shortname = "MS_PriceDivergence" ; string prefix =indicator_shortname+ "_" ; string start_price_divergence=prefix+ "start_price_divergence" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_start_point = Period (); datetime first_period_time = NULL ; double divergence_price = 0.0 ; datetime divergence_time = NULL ; double symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; double inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];

Ensuite, nous considérerons les fonctions utilisées lors de l'initialisation de l'indicateur. En général, il n'y a pas de changements majeurs par rapport à la fonction OnInit() de l'article précédent.

Ajoutons la vérification de l'endroit où l'indicateur est utilisé. Le fait est qu'actuellement, les développeurs de terminaux n'ont pas implémenté toutes les fonctionnalités de contrôle des propriétés du graphique dans Strategy Tester, nous limitons donc notre indicateur à être utilisé uniquement en dehors de Strategy Tester. Pour implémenter cela, nous écrirons une fonction simple - CheckTesterMode(). Il sera situé dans le fichier Checks.mqh

bool CheckTesterMode() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Comment ( "Currently, the <- " + MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Une autre nouvelle fonction SetBarsColors() est destinée à définir les couleurs des barres/chandeliers du symbole courant. Il se trouve dans le fichier Chart.mqh

void SetBarsColors() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,color_bar_up); if (TwoColor) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_down); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_down); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_up); } }

Lors de l'initialisation, nous devons déterminer quel mode est sélectionné dans le paramètre externe StartPriceDivergence Si la ligne verticale est sélectionnée, alors la variable globale timeframe_start_point sera affectée avec la valeur par défaut, c'est-à-dire la période actuelle. Sinon, la période sélectionnée sera appliquée. Pour cela, écrivons la fonction InitStartPointTF()

void InitStartPointTF() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ; switch (StartPriceDivergence) { case MONTH : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; case WEEK : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case DAY : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case HOUR : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_H1 ; break ; } }

Contrairement à celle de l'article précédent, la fonction CheckInputParameters() ressemble maintenant à ceci :

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) { if ( PeriodSeconds ()>= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point)) { Print ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); Comment ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Les tableaux sont initialisés comme dans l'article précédent. Seuls les noms et le nombre de baies ont été modifiés.

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (inverse_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].high, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].icolor, EMPTY_VALUE ); } } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitInverse() { inverse[ 0 ]=Inverse02; inverse[ 1 ]=Inverse03; inverse[ 2 ]=Inverse04; inverse[ 3 ]=Inverse05; inverse[ 4 ]=Inverse06; }

Des modifications importantes ont été apportées à la fonction SetIndicatorProperties() En fait, il s'agit d'une fonction complètement nouvelle. Maintenant, selon le mode de rendu des données sélectionné, les propriétés correspondantes sont définies lors de l'initialisation.

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indicator_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { static int buffer_number= 0 ; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); buffer_number++; } } if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL ,symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , symbol_names[s]+ ",Open;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",High;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Low;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } } if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); if (DrawType==LINE) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); else PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Et enfin, une autre nouvelle fonction SetDivergenceLine() à utiliser dans OnInit(). Il définit la ligne verte verticale pour manipuler le point de départ de la divergence des prix en mode Ligne verticale.

void SetDivergenceLine() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind ( 0 ,start_price_divergence)< 0 ) CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ PeriodSeconds (),start_price_divergence, 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrGreenYellow , true , true , false , "" , "

" ); if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence); }

Vous trouverez ci-dessous la représentation de tout ce qui est décrit ci-dessus dans la fonction OnInit() Lorsque tout est divisé en fonctions et fichiers séparés, il devient très pratique de lire le code du programme.

int OnInit () { if (!CheckTesterMode()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); SetBarsColors(); InitStartPointTF(); if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1000 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitInverse(); SetIndicatorProperties(); SetDivergenceLine(); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Dans la fonction OnCalculate(), le code du programme est resté pratiquement inchangé. Dans l'article précédent, une fois que toutes les vérifications de la disponibilité des données ont été effectuées, le programme a d'abord rempli les tableaux auxiliaires et ensuite seulement les tampons d'indicateurs avec les données préparées. Cette fois, nous allons essayer de tout organiser en une seule boucle.

J'ai rendu plus strictes les fonctions de validation et de chargement des données. Maintenant, chaque valeur que vous souhaitez obtenir passe par un nombre spécifié de tentatives. Si la valeur est obtenue, la boucle est arrêtée. Et puisque maintenant nous avons des modes où nous devons déterminer le début d'une période (mois, semaine, jour, heure), alors nous obtiendrons l'heure de début de la période via le délai le plus élevé. Par conséquent, j'ai créé une fonction supplémentaire similaire à LoadAndFormData() qui porte le même nom de LoadAndFormDataHighTF(). Son code est très similaire à celui d'origine, je ne le posterai donc pas ici.

La vérification de la disponibilité des données pour les périodes actuelles et supérieures a été implémentée dans une fonction CheckAvailableData():

bool CheckAvailableData() { int attempts= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); total_period_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),terminal_first_date, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,total_period_bars,time)) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=total_period_bars) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)== 0 || ArraySize (time)<total_period_bars) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ( true ); else { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (), Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((total_period_bars=( int ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, terminal_first_date+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), TimeCurrent (),time)> 0 ) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<= 0 || total_period_bars<= 0 ) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

La fonction FillIndicatorBuffers() a été considérablement compliquée pour la tâche en cours. Cela est dû au fait qu'il existe maintenant plusieurs modes et que chacun d'eux nécessite ses propres actions. En fait, tout peut être divisé en quatre étapes.

Obtenir des données pour le symbole spécifié.

Obtenir des données pour une période plus longue et déterminer l'heure et le niveau de prix, où les prix de tous les symboles se rencontrent.

Calcul des valeurs et remplissage du tampon indicateur.

Vérification des valeurs calculées.

Le code de fonction est fourni avec des commentaires détaillés pour votre considération :

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int i, int s, datetime const &time[]) { MqlRates rates[]; double period_open[]; datetime period_time[]; int attempts= 100 ; datetime high_tf_time= NULL ; if (time[i]<limit_time[s]) return ; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyRates (symbol_names[s], Period (),time[i], 1 ,rates)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (rates)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (DrawType!=LINE) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; return ; } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { divergence_time=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,start_price_divergence, OBJPROP_TIME ); first_period_time=time[ 0 ]; } else { if (divergence_time== NULL ) { ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,time[ 0 ]+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; else first_period_time=period_time[ 0 ]; } if (time[i]<first_period_time) high_tf_time=first_period_time; else high_tf_time=time[i]; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_open)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_open)< 1 || ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[ 0 ]) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; divergence_time=period_time[ 0 ]; divergence_price=period_open[ 0 ]; CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,period_time[ 0 ],start_price_divergence+ "_" + TimeToString (divergence_time), 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrWhite , false , false , true , TimeToString (divergence_time), "

" ); } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (inverse[s]) { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]); } else { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price); } } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; else symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } } if (DrawType==LINE) { if (time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time) buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; } else { if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].close[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } }

Lorsque vous étudiez la fonction ci-dessus, vous devriez remarquer une autre fonction personnalisée SetBufferColorIndex(). Cette fonction définit la couleur dans le tampon de couleur de l'indicateur.

void SetBufferColorIndex( int i, int symbol_number, double close, double open) { if (TwoColor) { if (close>open) buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 1 ; } else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; }

Une fois les tampons indicateurs remplis, nous devons déterminer le maximum et le minimum à partir de toutes les valeurs actuellement visibles dans la fenêtre graphique. MQL5 permet d'obtenir la première barre visible dans une fenêtre graphique et le nombre de barres visibles. Nous bénéficierons de ces fonctionnalités dans une autre fonction personnalisée CorrectChartMaxMin(). Le flux de code dans la fonction peut être divisé en plusieurs étapes :

Détermination des numéros des premières et dernières barres visibles.

Déterminer le maximum et le minimum de barres visibles pour le symbole actuel.

Déterminer le maximum et le minimum parmi tous les tableaux de symboles.

Définition du maximum et du minimum dans les propriétés du graphique.

Vous trouverez ci-dessous le code de la fonction CorrectChartMaxMin() dans le fichier Chart.mqh.

void CorrectChartMaxMin() { double low[]; double high[]; int attempts = 10 ; int array_size = 0 ; int visible_bars = 0 ; int first_visible_bar = 0 ; int last_visible_bar = 0 ; double max_price = 0.0 ; double min_price = 0.0 ; double offset_max_min = 0.0 ; ResetLastError (); visible_bars=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); first_visible_bar=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars; if ( GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (last_visible_bar< 0 ) last_visible_bar= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (high)<= 0 || ArraySize (low)<= 0 ) return ; else { min_price=low[ ArrayMinimum (low)]; max_price=high[ ArrayMaximum (high)]; } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; datetime time[]; int bars_count= 0 ; ArrayResize (high, 0 ); ArrayResize (low, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<visible_bars) return ; if (limit_time[s]>time[ 0 ]) { array_size= ArraySize (time); if ((bars_count= Bars ( Symbol (), Period (),limit_time[s],time[array_size- 1 ]))<= 0 ) return ; } else bars_count=visible_bars; ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); if (DrawType!=LINE) { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].low); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].high); } else { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].close); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].close); } array_size= ArraySize (high); for ( int i= 0 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (high[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) high[i]=max_price; if (low[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) low[i]=min_price; } if (inverse[s]) { if ( ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { max_price= fmax (max_price,low[ ArrayMaximum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); min_price= fmin (min_price,high[ ArrayMinimum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } else { if ( ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { min_price= fmin (min_price,low[ ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); max_price= fmax (max_price,high[ ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } } offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)* 3 )/ 100 ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALEFIX , true ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_price+offset_max_min); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_price-offset_max_min); ChartRedraw (); }

La fonction décrite ci-dessus sera utilisée lors du traitement de l'événement de déplacement de la ligne verticale (et lors du calcul des valeurs de l'indicateur dans OnCalculate) :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) OnCalculate (OC_rates_total, 0 , OC_time, OC_open, OC_high, OC_low, OC_close, OC_tick_volume, OC_volume, OC_spread); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) CorrectChartMaxMin(); }

Toutes les fonctions sont prêtes. Vous pouvez étudier le code entièrement commenté joint à cet article.

Démontrons ce que nous avons finalement obtenu. Par défaut, les symboles GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF sont spécifiés dans des paramètres externes. Sur la capture d'écran ci-dessous, vous pouvez voir le graphique hebdomadaire de l'EURUSD en mode Ligne verticale avec inversion désactivée :





Fig. 1 - Délai hebdomadaire en mode «Ligne verticale»

Sur la capture d'écran ci-dessous, vous pouvez voir le délai M30 en mode Jour, mais cette fois l'inversion est activée pour les symboles avec USDcomme devise de base. Dans notre cas, il s'agit de l'USDCAD (chandelles bleu clair) et de l'USDCHF(chandelles violettes).





Fig. 2 - Horaire M30 en mode «Jour»





Conclusion

Je pense que nous avons créé un outil assez intéressant et informatif pour l'analyse multi-devises de la divergence des prix. Cet indicateur peut être amélioré à l'infini.

Merci pour votre temps!

