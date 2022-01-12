Manuale MQL5: Sviluppo di un indicatore multi-simbolo per l’analisi della divergenza dei prezzi

Introduzione

In questo articolo, considereremo lo sviluppo di un indicatore multi-simbolo per analizzare la divergenza dei prezzi in un determinato periodo di tempo. Gli argomenti principali sono già stati discussi nel precedente articolo sulla programmazione di indicatori multi-valuta Manuale MQL5: Sviluppo di un indicatore di volatilità multi-simbolo in MQL5. Quindi questa volta ci soffermeremo solo su quelle nuove caratteristiche e funzioni che sono state cambiate radicalmente. Se sei un neofita della programmazione di indicatori multi-valuta, ti consiglio di leggere prima l'articolo precedente.

In questo articolo prenderemo in considerazione le seguenti questioni:

Modifica delle proprietà del grafico.

Gestione degli eventi CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG (trascinamento di un oggetto grafico) e CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE (ridimensionamento del grafico o modifica delle proprietà del grafico mediante la finestra di dialogo delle proprietà).

Rendering dei buffer degli indicatori utilizzando più di un colore.

Definizione di alti e bassi nei buffer degli indicatori all'interno dell'area di visibilità per impostare un grafico alto/basso.

Inversione di una serie.

La quantità di codice risultante per il nostro indicatore è piuttosto grande, circa 1500 righe. Pertanto, distribuiremo tutte le funzioni in file separati e le collegheremo al file di progetto principale. Ci saranno tre categorie di funzioni per i file esterni:

Checks.mqh - Funzioni per eseguire vari controlli e per scaricare i dati disponibili.

- Funzioni per eseguire vari controlli e per scaricare i dati disponibili. Objects .mqh - Funzioni per la gestione di oggetti grafici.

- Funzioni per la gestione di oggetti grafici. Chart.mqh - Funzioni per la gestione delle proprietà del grafico.

Tutte le funzioni che non appartengono alle categorie di cui sopra verranno lasciate nel file principale.





Sviluppo dell'indicatore

Passiamo alla programmazione dell'indicatore. Per prima cosa dobbiamo creare un nuovo progetto. Per fare ciò, nella directory Metatrader5\MQL5 \Indicators creare una cartella con lo stesso nome del nostro indicatore e in essa la cartella Includi in cui posizioneremo i file di include. Quindi, creare il file principale nella cartella degli indicatori. Questo può essere fatto manualmente creando un file di testo con l'estensione *.mq5 o utilizzando la procedura guidata MQL5 per modello. Oltre alle funzioni principali del programma OnInit(), OnDeinit() e OnCalculate(), useremo anche OnChartEvent() e OnTimer().

Proprio come nell'articolo precedente, oltre al simbolo corrente mostreremo i dati per 5 simboli specificati nei parametri esterni. Ma questa volta, invece di valori calcolati da qualche formula, produrremo dati grezzi dei prezzi sul grafico. L'utente è libero di scegliere il tipo di rappresentazione dei dati nei parametri esterni dall'elenco a discesa: Linea, Barre o Candele Giapponesi.

Se dovessimo visualizzare i dati solo come linee monocolore, allora sarebbe sufficiente specificare il numero di buffer pari al numero di simboli nelle proprietà dell'indicatore (#property). Ma poiché ci sono due modalità per disegnare serie come barre e candele giapponesi, abbiamo bisogno di più buffer per la modalità a due colori: quattro buffer per eseguire il rendering di ogni serie e un buffer per impostare il colore (a seconda delle condizioni) per ogni elemento di una serie grafica.

Per ogni serie è necessario specificare i colori nella sezione delle proprietà del programma. Per fare ciò, è sufficiente elencarli separati da virgole. Prima viene il colore utilizzato in modalità monocolore. In modalità a due colori, viene utilizzato per le barre / candele giapponesi. Il secondo colore verrà utilizzato solo nella modalità a due colori per le barre giù / candele giapponesi.

I codici di tutti questi parametri sono forniti di seguito:

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 25 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue , C'0,50,100' #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen , C'20,80,20' #property indicator_color3 clrGold , C'160,140,0' #property indicator_color4 clrAqua , C'0,140,140' #property indicator_color5 clrMagenta , C'130,0,130'

Con la direttiva #define dichiariamo le costanti e usando la riga di comando #include includiamo i file con funzioni che sono già state descritte sopra e la classe dalla libreria Standard per lavorare con il canvas:

#define RESET 0 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 5 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include "Include/Checks.mqh" #include "Include/Chart.mqh" #include "Include/Objects.mqh"

Aggiungere le enumerazioni ENUM_DRAWTYPE e ENUM_START_POINT per creare elenchi a discesa che consentano di selezionare il tipo di disegno dei dati di prezzo e la modalità del punto di partenza della divergenza di prezzo nei parametri esterni:

enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE { LINE = 0 , BARS = 1 , CANDLES= 2 }; enum ENUM_START_POINT { VERTICAL_LINE= 0 , MONTH = 1 , WEEK = 2 , DAY = 3 , HOUR = 4 };

I tipi di rendering dei dati sono già descritti sopra, ora parliamo un po 'di più di cosa significa il punto di partenza della divergenza di prezzo.

Complessivamente ci saranno cinque modalità: Linea verticale, Mese,Settimana,, Giorno e Ora. Per la modalità Linea verticale, verrà aggiunta una linea verticale durante il caricamento dell'indicatore sul grafico. Trascinando questa linea si specifica la barra in cui i prezzi di tutti i simboli si incontreranno in un unico punto. Il prezzo di apertura della barra specificata per il simbolo corrente sarà considerato come un punto di riferimento di questo incontro. Qualsiasi altra modalità dirà al programma che ogni volta i prezzi dovrebbero soddisfare all'inizio del periodo specificato. Cioè all'inizio di ogni mese, all'inizio di ogni settimana, all'inizio di ogni giorno o all'inizio di ogni ora.

Di seguito è possibile trovare l'elenco dei parametri di input dell'indicatore:

input ENUM_DRAWTYPE DrawType =CANDLES; input ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; input bool TwoColor = false ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input bool Inverse02 = false ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool Inverse03 = false ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input bool Inverse04 = false ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input bool Inverse05 = false ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; input bool Inverse06 = false ;

I simboli sono numerato a partire da 2, poiché 1 è il simbolo corrente sul grafico.

L'inversione può essere applicata per ogni simbolo incluso. L'inversione significa che i dati del simbolo verranno visualizzati a testa in giù. Questo può essere utile, quando l'elenco dei simboli analizzati include coppie di valute in cui la stessa valuta (ad esempio, dollaro USA) può essere sia quella base che quella contatore. Ad esempio, nella coppia di valute EURUSD, il dollaro USA è la valuta del contatore e nella coppia di valute USDCHF è quella di base. Se il simbolo corrente sul grafico è EURUSD, allora puoi attivare l'inversione per USDCHF, ciò che renderà la rappresentazione dei prezzi più conveniente per l'analisi.

Di seguito è riportato l'elenco delle variabili e delle matrici globali:

struct buffers { double open[]; double high[]; double low[]; double close[]; double icolor[]; }; buffers buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; bool inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int window_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_chart_height = 0 ; int chart_center_x = 0 ; int chart_center_y = 0 ; color color_bar_up = clrRed ; color color_bar_down = C'100,0,0' ; string indicator_shortname = "MS_PriceDivergence" ; string prefix =indicator_shortname+ "_" ; string start_price_divergence=prefix+ "start_price_divergence" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_start_point = Period (); datetime first_period_time = NULL ; double divergence_price = 0.0 ; datetime divergence_time = NULL ; double symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; double inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];

Successivamente, considereremo le funzioni utilizzate durante l'inizializzazione dell'indicatore. In generale, non ci sono cambiamenti importanti rispetto alla funzione OnInit() dell'articolo precedente.

Aggiungiamo il controllo su dove viene utilizzato l'indicatore. Il punto è che attualmente gli sviluppatori del terminale non hanno implementato tutte le funzionalità di controllo delle proprietà del grafico in Strategy Tester, quindi limitiamo il nostro indicatore ad essere utilizzato solo da Strategy Tester. Per implementare questo, scriveremo una semplice funzione - CheckTesterMode(). Si troverà nel file Checks.mqh:

bool CheckTesterMode() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Comment ( "Currently, the <- " + MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Un'altra nuova funzione SetBarsColors() ha lo scopo di impostare i colori per barre / candele giapponesi del simbolo corrente. Si trova nel file Chart.mqh.

void SetBarsColors() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,color_bar_up); if (TwoColor) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_down); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_down); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_up); } }

Durante l'inizializzazione, è necessario determinare quale modalità è selezionata nel parametro esterno StartPriceDivergence. Se è selezionata la linea Verticale, alla variabile globale timeframe_start_point verrà assegnato un valore predefinito, ovvero l'intervallo di tempo corrente. In caso contrario, verrà applicato l'intervallo di tempo selezionato. A tale scopo, scriviamo la funzione InitStartPointTF():

void InitStartPointTF() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ; switch (StartPriceDivergence) { case MONTH : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; case WEEK : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case DAY : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case HOUR : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_H1 ; break ; } }

La funzione CheckInputParameters() a differenza di quella dell'articolo precedente ora è simile alla 1:

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) { if ( PeriodSeconds ()>= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point)) { Print ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); Comment ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Gli array vengono inizializzati proprio come nell'articolo precedente. Sono stati modificati solo i nomi e il numero di matrici.

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (inverse_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].high, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].icolor, EMPTY_VALUE ); } } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitInverse() { inverse[ 0 ]=Inverse02; inverse[ 1 ]=Inverse03; inverse[ 2 ]=Inverse04; inverse[ 3 ]=Inverse05; inverse[ 4 ]=Inverse06; }

Sono state apportate modifiche significative alla funzione SetIndicatorProperties(). In realtà, questa è una funzione completamente nuova. Ora, a seconda della modalità di rendering dei dati selezionata, le proprietà corrispondenti vengono impostate durante l'inizializzazione.

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indicator_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { static int buffer_number= 0 ; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); buffer_number++; } } if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL ,symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , symbol_names[s]+ ",Open;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",High;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Low;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } } if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); if (DrawType==LINE) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); else PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

E infine, un'altra nuova funzione SetDivergenceLine() da utilizzare in OnInit(). Imposta la linea verde verticale per manipolare il punto iniziale della divergenza di prezzo nella modalità Linea verticale.

void SetDivergenceLine() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind ( 0 ,start_price_divergence)< 0 ) CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ PeriodSeconds (),start_price_divergence, 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrGreenYellow , true , true , false , "" , "

" ); if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence); }

Di seguito è riportata la rappresentazione di tutto ciò che è descritto sopra all'interno della funzione OnInit(). Quando tutto è diviso in funzioni e file separati, diventa molto comodo leggere il codice del programma.

int OnInit () { if (!CheckTesterMode()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); SetBarsColors(); InitStartPointTF(); if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1000 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitInverse(); SetIndicatorProperties(); SetDivergenceLine(); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Nella funzione OnCalculate(), il codice del programma è rimasto praticamente invariato. Nell'articolo precedente, dopo aver effettuato tutti i controlli sulla disponibilità dei dati, il programma ha prima riempito gli array ausiliari e solo dopo ha riempito i buffer degli indicatori con i dati preparati. Questa volta cercheremo di organizzare tutto in un unico ciclo.

Ho reso più rigorose le funzioni di convalida e caricamento dei dati. Ora ogni valore che si desidera ottenere passa attraverso il numero specificato di tentativi. Se si ottiene un valore, il ciclo viene interrotto. E poiché ora abbiamo modalità in cui dobbiamo determinare l'inizio di un periodo (mese, settimana, giorno, ora), quindi otterremo l'ora di inizio del periodo attraverso l'intervallo di tempo più alto. Pertanto, ho creato una funzione aggiuntiva simile a LoadAndFormData() che ha un nome simile a LoadAndFormDataHighTF(). Il suo codice è molto simile a quello originale, quindi non lo pubblicherò qui.

La verifica della disponibilità dei dati per i tempi correnti e superiori è stata implementata in un'unica funzione CheckAvailableData():

bool CheckAvailableData() { int attempts= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); total_period_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),terminal_first_date, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,total_period_bars,time)) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=total_period_bars) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)== 0 || ArraySize (time)<total_period_bars) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ( true ); else { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (), Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((total_period_bars=( int ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, terminal_first_date+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), TimeCurrent (),time)> 0 ) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<= 0 || total_period_bars<= 0 ) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

La funzione FillIndicatorBuffers() è stata notevolmente complicata per l'attività corrente. Ciò è dovuto al fatto che ora ci sono diverse modalità e ognuna di esse richiede le proprie azioni. In effetti, tutto può essere diviso in quattro passaggi.

Ottenere i dati per il simbolo specificato.

Ottenere dati per un intervallo di tempo più elevato e determinare il tempo e il livello dei prezzi, in cui i prezzi di tutti i simboli si incontrano.

Calcolo dei valori e riempimento del buffer dell'indicatore.

Verifica dei valori calcolati.

Il codice funzione viene fornito con commenti dettagliati per la vostra considerazione:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int i, int s, datetime const &time[]) { MqlRates rates[]; double period_open[]; datetime period_time[]; int attempts= 100 ; datetime high_tf_time= NULL ; if (time[i]<limit_time[s]) return ; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyRates (symbol_names[s], Period (),time[i], 1 ,rates)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (rates)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (DrawType!=LINE) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; return ; } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { divergence_time=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,start_price_divergence, OBJPROP_TIME ); first_period_time=time[ 0 ]; } else { if (divergence_time== NULL ) { ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,time[ 0 ]+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; else first_period_time=period_time[ 0 ]; } if (time[i]<first_period_time) high_tf_time=first_period_time; else high_tf_time=time[i]; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_open)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_open)< 1 || ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[ 0 ]) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; divergence_time=period_time[ 0 ]; divergence_price=period_open[ 0 ]; CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,period_time[ 0 ],start_price_divergence+ "_" + TimeToString (divergence_time), 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrWhite , false , false , true , TimeToString (divergence_time), "

" ); } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (inverse[s]) { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]); } else { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price); } } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; else symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } } if (DrawType==LINE) { if (time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time) buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; } else { if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].close[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } }

Quando si studia la funzione sopra si dovrebbe notare un'altra funzione personalizzata SetBufferColorIndex(). Questa funzione imposta il colore nel buffer di colore dell'indicatore.

void SetBufferColorIndex( int i, int symbol_number, double close, double open) { if (TwoColor) { if (close>open) buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 1 ; } else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; }

Una volta riempiti i buffer dell'indicatore, è necessario determinare il massimo e il minimo da tutti i valori attualmente visibili nella finestra del grafico. MQL5 permette di ottenere la prima barra visibile in una finestra del grafico e il numero di barre visibili. Trarremo vantaggio da queste funzionalità in un'altra funzione personalizzata CorrectChartMaxMin(). Il flusso di codice nella funzione può essere suddiviso in diversi passaggi:

Determinazione dei numeri della prima e dell'ultima barre visibili.

Determinazione del massimo e del minimo delle barre visibili per il simbolo corrente.

Determinazione del massimo e del minimo tra tutte le matrici di simboli.

Impostazione del massimo e del minimo nelle proprietà del grafico.

Di seguito è riportato il codice della funzione CorrectChartMaxMin() che si trova nel file Chart.mqh.

void CorrectChartMaxMin() { double low[]; double high[]; int attempts = 10 ; int array_size = 0 ; int visible_bars = 0 ; int first_visible_bar = 0 ; int last_visible_bar = 0 ; double max_price = 0.0 ; double min_price = 0.0 ; double offset_max_min = 0.0 ; ResetLastError (); visible_bars=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); first_visible_bar=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars; if ( GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (last_visible_bar< 0 ) last_visible_bar= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (high)<= 0 || ArraySize (low)<= 0 ) return ; else { min_price=low[ ArrayMinimum (low)]; max_price=high[ ArrayMaximum (high)]; } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; datetime time[]; int bars_count= 0 ; ArrayResize (high, 0 ); ArrayResize (low, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<visible_bars) return ; if (limit_time[s]>time[ 0 ]) { array_size= ArraySize (time); if ((bars_count= Bars ( Symbol (), Period (),limit_time[s],time[array_size- 1 ]))<= 0 ) return ; } else bars_count=visible_bars; ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); if (DrawType!=LINE) { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].low); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].high); } else { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].close); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].close); } array_size= ArraySize (high); for ( int i= 0 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (high[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) high[i]=max_price; if (low[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) low[i]=min_price; } if (inverse[s]) { if ( ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { max_price= fmax (max_price,low[ ArrayMaximum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); min_price= fmin (min_price,high[ ArrayMinimum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } else { if ( ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { min_price= fmin (min_price,low[ ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); max_price= fmax (max_price,high[ ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } } offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)* 3 )/ 100 ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALEFIX , true ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_price+offset_max_min); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_price-offset_max_min); ChartRedraw (); }

La funzione sopra descritta verrà utilizzata durante l'elaborazione dell'evento di trascinamento della linea verticale (e quando si calcolano i valori dell'indicatore in OnCalculate, ovviamente):

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) OnCalculate (OC_rates_total, 0 , OC_time, OC_open, OC_high, OC_low, OC_close, OC_tick_volume, OC_volume, OC_spread); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) CorrectChartMaxMin(); }

Tutte le funzioni sono pronte. Puoi studiare il codice completamente commentato allegato a questo articolo.

Dimostriamo cosa abbiamo alla fine ottenuto. I simboli predefiniti GBPUSD,, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF sono specificati in parametri esterni. Nello screenshot qui sotto puoi vedere il grafico settimanale per EURUSD in modalità Linea verticale con inversione disabilitata:





Fig. 1 - Intervallo di tempo settimanale in modalità "Linea verticale"

Nello screenshot qui sotto puoi vedere l'intervallo di tempo M30 in modalità Giorno, ma questa volta l'inversione è abilitata per i simboli con USD come valuta di base. Nel nostro caso si tratta di USDCAD (candele azzurre) e USDCHF (candele viola).





Fig. 2 - Intervallo di tempo M30 in modalità "Giorno"





Conclusione

Penso che abbiamo creato uno strumento piuttosto interessante e informativo per l'analisi multi-valuta della divergenza dei prezzi. Questo indicatore può essere migliorato all'infinito.

Grazie per il vostro tempo!

