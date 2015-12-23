MQL5 クックブック: 価格の乖離を分析するマルチシンボルインジケーターの開発

はじめに

この記事では、特定の期間における価格の分離を分析するためのマルチシンボルインジケーターの開発を紹介します。そのトピックは、「MQL5クックブック：MQL5のマルチシンボルボラティリティインジケーターの開発」というマルチカレンシーインジケーターのプログラミングに関する以前の記事にてすでに紹介されています。なので、今回は新しい特徴や劇的に変更された機能についてのみ紹介します。マルチカレンシーインジケーターのプログラミングに詳しくなければ、以前の記事をまずお読みいただくことをお勧めします。

この記事では以下の質問に答えていきます。

チャートの属性の変更

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG（チャートオブジェクトのドラッグ）とCHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE (チャートのサイズの再調整と、プロパティダイアログウィンドウを用いたチャートの属性の修正) などのイベントのハンドリング

一色以上を用いたインジケーターバッファーの描画

チャートのHigh・Lowを設定するために視覚可能範囲におけるインジケーターバッファーのHigh・Lowを定義します。

シリーズの反転

結果としての、インジケーターにおけるコード量はかなり多く、1500行にもなります。したがって、個別ファイルにすべての関数を分配し、メインプロジェクトファイルにリンクします。外部ファイルにおいて３つの関数カテゴリを作成します。

Checks.mqh - 様々なチェックを実行し、使用可能なデータをダウンロードする関数

- 様々なチェックを実行し、使用可能なデータをダウンロードする関数 Objects .mqh - グラフィカルオブジェクトを管理する関数

- グラフィカルオブジェクトを管理する関数 Chart.mqh - チャートの属性を管理する機能

上記のカテゴリに当てはまらないすべての関数はメインファイルに残されます。





インジケーターの開発

Next proceed to the programming of indicator. First we need to create a new project. このために、Metatrader 5\MQL5\Indicatorsディレクトリの中に、インジケーターと同じ名前のフォルダを作成し、その中にインクルードファイルを配置するIncludeフォルダを作成します。次に、インジケーターフォルダーにメインファイルを作成してください。これは、*.mq5拡張子のついたテキストファイルを作成するか、テンプレートによってMQL5 Wizardを用いるこことで実行されます。さらに、プログラムのメイン機能 OnInit()、 OnDeinit()やOnCalculate() に加えて、 OnChartEvent()やOnTimer()用います。

以前の記事のように、現在のシンボルに加えて外部パラメーターに定義された５つのシンボルのデータを表示します。しかし、今回はいくつかの公式によって計算された値の代わりに、チャートの生の価格データを出力します。ユーザーは、ドロップダウンリストから外部パラメーターのデータ表現方法を選択できます。Line, BarsやCandlesticksです。

一色の線でデータを表示しなければならないのであれば、インジケータープロパティ(#property).<のシンボルの数に等しいバッファーの数を明記するだけで十分です。しかし、バーややキャンドルを描く二つの種類があるため、二つの色のタイプのためにより多くのバッファーが必要です。それぞれを描画する４つのバッファーやそれぞれの要素に色をセットするためのバッファーです。

それぞれのために、プログラムプロパティセクションにて色を明記する必要があります。このために、コンマで別れたリストを単純化しましょう。１色モードにて使用された色が最初に来ます。２色モードにて上昇バーやロウソク足に用いられます。２番目の色は、下降バーやロウソク足にのみ用いられます。

これらすべてのパラメーターは以下にい紹介しています。

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 25 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue , C'0,50,100' #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen , C'20,80,20' #property indicator_color3 clrGold , C'160,140,0' #property indicator_color4 clrAqua , C'0,140,140' #property indicator_color5 clrMagenta , C'130,0,130'

#defineの宣言文にて、定数を宣言し、#includeコマンドラインを用いて、上記にてすでに紹介されている関数を持つファイルとキャンバスを扱うためのStandard libraryのクラスをインクルードしましょう。

#define RESET 0 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 5 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include "Include/Checks.mqh" #include "Include/Chart.mqh" #include "Include/Objects.mqh"

ENUM_DRAWTYPEとENUM_START_POINT列挙型を、価格データや外部パラメーターの価格の乖離開始地点の描画種類を選択するためのドロップダウンリストを作成するために追加します。

enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE { LINE = 0 , BARS = 1 , CANDLES= 2 }; enum ENUM_START_POINT { VERTICAL_LINE= 0 , MONTH = 1 , WEEK = 2 , DAY = 3 , HOUR = 4 };

データのレンダリング方法は、すでに上記で紹介されているので、価格の乖離開始地点についてもう少し紹介します。

すべてで５つの種類があります: Vertical line, Month, Week, DayとHourです。Vertical lineモードにおいては、垂直線がチャートにインジケーターにロードした際に追加されます。この線をドラッグして、全シンボルの価格が一つの地点にて合致するバーを明記します。現在のシンボルにおける特定のバーのオープン価格は、この合致の参照点とされます。そのほかのモードでは、プログラムに特定の期間の最初に価格が合致する時期を教えます。すなわち、各月の初め、各週の初め、各日の初め、各時間の初めなどです。

インジケーターの入力パラメーターのリストを以下にてご覧になれます。

input ENUM_DRAWTYPE DrawType =CANDLES; input ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; input bool TwoColor = false ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input bool Inverse02 = false ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool Inverse03 = false ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input bool Inverse04 = false ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input bool Inverse05 = false ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; input bool Inverse06 = false ;

シンボルは、２から数字が割り振られます。１は、チャートの現在のシンボルに割り振られています。

反転は、各インクルードされたシンボルことに適用されます。反転は、シンボルデータが上下逆に描画されるという意味です。これは、分析されたシンボルのリストが現在の通貨ペアを含み、その同じ通貨がベース通貨とカウンター通貨の両方である際に役に立ちます。例えば、EURUSD通貨ペアにて、USドルがカウンター通貨で、USDCHF通貨ペアでは、それがベース通貨である場合です。もしそのチャートの現在のシンボルがEURUSDであれば、 USDCHFの反転をオンにし、分析のために価格の表示をよりよくします。

以下は、グローバル変数と配列のリストです：

struct buffers { double open[]; double high[]; double low[]; double close[]; double icolor[]; }; buffers buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; bool inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int window_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_chart_height = 0 ; int chart_center_x = 0 ; int chart_center_y = 0 ; color color_bar_up = clrRed ; color color_bar_down = C'100,0,0' ; string indicator_shortname = "MS_PriceDivergence" ; string prefix =indicator_shortname+ "_" ; string start_price_divergence=prefix+ "start_price_divergence" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_start_point = Period (); datetime first_period_time = NULL ; double divergence_price = 0.0 ; datetime divergence_time = NULL ; double symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; double inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];

次に、インジケーターの初期化中に使用される関数を紹介します。一般的に以前の記事からOnInit()と比較して大きな変更はありません。

インジケーターが使用する部分にチェックを入れましょう。重要な点は、現在アーミナル開発者がストラテジーテスターのチャートの属性を管理する機能を全て実装していないため、インジケーターがストラテジーテスターの外のみにて使用されるように制限します。これを実装するために、簡単な関数 - CheckTesterMode()を作成します。Checks.mqhファイルにロードされます：

bool CheckTesterMode() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Comment ( "Currently, the <- " + MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

別の新しい関数SetBarsColors()は、現在のシンボルのバーやロウソク足の色を設定するためのものです。Chart.mqhファイルに位置しています。

void SetBarsColors() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,color_bar_up); if (TwoColor) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_down); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_down); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_up); } }

初期化中にStartPriceDivergence外部パラメーターにてどのモードを選択するか決める必要があります。Vertical lineが選択されれば、timeframe_start_pointグローバル変数が現在のタイムフレームである標準の値で設定されます。さもなければ、選択されたタイムフレームが適用されます。このために、InitStartPointTF() 関数を作成しましょう：

void InitStartPointTF() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ; switch (StartPriceDivergence) { case MONTH : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; case WEEK : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case DAY : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case HOUR : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_H1 ; break ; } }

以前の記事のものと異なりCheckInputParameters()関数はこのようになります：

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) { if ( PeriodSeconds ()>= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point)) { Print ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); Comment ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

配列は以前の記事のように初期化されます。配列の名前と数のみが変更されました。

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (inverse_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].high, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].icolor, EMPTY_VALUE ); } } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitInverse() { inverse[ 0 ]=Inverse02; inverse[ 1 ]=Inverse03; inverse[ 2 ]=Inverse04; inverse[ 3 ]=Inverse05; inverse[ 4 ]=Inverse06; }

SetIndicatorProperties()関数において重要な変更がなされています。実際、これは完全に新しい関数です。どのデータ描画モードが選択されるかによって、一致する属性が初期化中に設定されます。

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indicator_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { static int buffer_number= 0 ; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); buffer_number++; } } if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL ,symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , symbol_names[s]+ ",Open;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",High;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Low;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } } if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); if (DrawType==LINE) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); else PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

そして、最後にOnInit()にて使用される新しい関数SetDivergenceLine()です。Vertical lineモードにて価格乖離開始地点を操作するための垂直の緑線をセットします。

void SetDivergenceLine() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind ( 0 ,start_price_divergence)< 0 ) CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ PeriodSeconds (),start_price_divergence, 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrGreenYellow , true , true , false , "" , "

" ); if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence); }

以下は、 OnInit()関数内の上記で紹介された全ての内容になります。個別の関数やファイルに分割されると、プログラムのコードを読むのにとても便利になります。

int OnInit () { if (!CheckTesterMode()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); SetBarsColors(); InitStartPointTF(); if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1000 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitInverse(); SetIndicatorProperties(); SetDivergenceLine(); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnCalculate()関数のそのプログラムコードはほとんど変更されず残っています。以前の記事では、データが使用できるかの全てのチェックが終了すると、そのプログラムはまず補助配列を固定し、準備されたデータをインジケーターバッファーに格納しました。今回は、全ての処理を一つのループで調整してみます。

データを確認し、ロードする関数をより厳格にしました。取得したい値はそれぞれ特定の試行回数にて渡されます。値が取得されれば、そのループは停止します。そして、期間の初めを決定する必要のあるモード（月、週、日、時間）があるので、より高いタイムフレームにて期間の開始時間を取得します。そのため、LoadAndFormDataHighTF()に類似した名前を持つLoadAndFormData()に似た追加の関数を作成しました。そのコードは元のととても似ているので、ここには投稿しません。

現在のタイムフレームにおいてデータを使用できるかの確認は、CheckAvailableData()という関数にて実行されます。

bool CheckAvailableData() { int attempts= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); total_period_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),terminal_first_date, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,total_period_bars,time)) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=total_period_bars) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)== 0 || ArraySize (time)<total_period_bars) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ( true ); else { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (), Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((total_period_bars=( int ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, terminal_first_date+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), TimeCurrent (),time)> 0 ) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<= 0 || total_period_bars<= 0 ) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

FillIndicatorBuffers()関数は、現在のタスクにおいてかなり複雑になっています。これはいくつかのモードがあり、それぞれが独自のアクションを必要とするためです。実際、全てが４つのステップに分けられています。

特定のシンボルにおけるデータを取得する。

より高いタイムフレームにおけるデータを取得し、全てのシンボルの価格が合致する価格レベルと時間を決定する。

値を計算し、インジケーターバッファーに格納する。

計算された値の確認

その関数のコードは、詳細なコメント付きで以下に提供されています：

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int i, int s, datetime const &time[]) { MqlRates rates[]; double period_open[]; datetime period_time[]; int attempts= 100 ; datetime high_tf_time= NULL ; if (time[i]<limit_time[s]) return ; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyRates (symbol_names[s], Period (),time[i], 1 ,rates)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (rates)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (DrawType!=LINE) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; return ; } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { divergence_time=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,start_price_divergence, OBJPROP_TIME ); first_period_time=time[ 0 ]; } else { if (divergence_time== NULL ) { ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,time[ 0 ]+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; else first_period_time=period_time[ 0 ]; } if (time[i]<first_period_time) high_tf_time=first_period_time; else high_tf_time=time[i]; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_open)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_open)< 1 || ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[ 0 ]) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; divergence_time=period_time[ 0 ]; divergence_price=period_open[ 0 ]; CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,period_time[ 0 ],start_price_divergence+ "_" + TimeToString (divergence_time), 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrWhite , false , false , true , TimeToString (divergence_time), "

" ); } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (inverse[s]) { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]); } else { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price); } } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; else symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } } if (DrawType==LINE) { if (time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time) buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; } else { if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].close[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } }

上記の関数を勉強する際に、別のカスタム関数SetBufferColorIndex()に気づくでしょう。この関数はインジケーターカラーバッファーに色を設定します。

void SetBufferColorIndex( int i, int symbol_number, double close, double open) { if (TwoColor) { if (close>open) buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 1 ; } else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; }

インジケーターバッファーが格納されれば、チャートウィンドウにて見ることのできるすべての値から最大・最小値を決定する必要があります。MQL5により、チャートウィンドウの最初の視覚可能なバーと視覚可能なバーの数を取得できます。別のカスタム関数CorrectChartMaxMin()にてこれらの機能から恩恵を受けることができます。その関数のコードの流れはいくつかのステップに分けられます。

最初と最後の視覚可能バーの数の決定

現在のシンボルにおける視覚可能な最大・最小値の決定

全てのシンボルの配列における最大・最小値の決定

チャートの属性における最大・最小値の設定

Chart.mqhファイルにあるCorrectChartMaxMin()関数のコードが以下にあります。

void CorrectChartMaxMin() { double low[]; double high[]; int attempts = 10 ; int array_size = 0 ; int visible_bars = 0 ; int first_visible_bar = 0 ; int last_visible_bar = 0 ; double max_price = 0.0 ; double min_price = 0.0 ; double offset_max_min = 0.0 ; ResetLastError (); visible_bars=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); first_visible_bar=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars; if ( GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (last_visible_bar< 0 ) last_visible_bar= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (high)<= 0 || ArraySize (low)<= 0 ) return ; else { min_price=low[ ArrayMinimum (low)]; max_price=high[ ArrayMaximum (high)]; } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; datetime time[]; int bars_count= 0 ; ArrayResize (high, 0 ); ArrayResize (low, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<visible_bars) return ; if (limit_time[s]>time[ 0 ]) { array_size= ArraySize (time); if ((bars_count= Bars ( Symbol (), Period (),limit_time[s],time[array_size- 1 ]))<= 0 ) return ; } else bars_count=visible_bars; ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); if (DrawType!=LINE) { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].low); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].high); } else { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].close); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].close); } array_size= ArraySize (high); for ( int i= 0 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (high[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) high[i]=max_price; if (low[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) low[i]=min_price; } if (inverse[s]) { if ( ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { max_price= fmax (max_price,low[ ArrayMaximum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); min_price= fmin (min_price,high[ ArrayMinimum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } else { if ( ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { min_price= fmin (min_price,low[ ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); max_price= fmax (max_price,high[ ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } } offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)* 3 )/ 100 ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALEFIX , true ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_price+offset_max_min); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_price-offset_max_min); ChartRedraw (); }

上記で記載されている関数は、垂直線のドラッグイベントを処理する際に使用されます（また、OnCalculateのインジケーター値を計算する際です):

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) OnCalculate (OC_rates_total, 0 , OC_time, OC_open, OC_high, OC_low, OC_close, OC_tick_volume, OC_volume, OC_spread); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) CorrectChartMaxMin(); }

全ての関数が準備できました。この記事に添付されている詳しくコメントが付いたコードを勉強できます。

最終的に得たもののデモンストレーションをしましょう。GBPUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF シンボルは外部パラメーターにて明記されています。以下のスクリーンショットにて、反転停止状態のVertical lineモードにおけるEURUSDの週間チャートを見ることができます。

図１ - 「Vertical Line」モードにおける週間タイムフレーム

以下のスクリーンショットにて、DayモードでのM30タイムフレームを見ることができますが、今回反転はUSDをベース通貨としたシンボルにおいて可能になっています。この場合、これらはUSDCAD（水色のロウソク）と USDCHF (紫色のろうそく)です。

図2 -"Day"モードでのM30タイムフレーム





結論

価格乖離のマルチカレンシー分析における役に立つ興味深いツールを作成できました。このインジケーターは今後とも改善されていきます。

お読みいただき誠にありがとうございました！