MQL5 Cookbook: 开发多品种指标分析价格偏离

介绍

在本篇中, 我们将研究开发一款多品种指标来分析指定时间周期内的价格偏离。其核心议题已经在之前的多货币对指标编程文章中进行过讨论 "MQL5 Cookbook: 用 MQL5 开发多品种波动指标"。所以这次，我们将仅关注那些有了大幅变化的新特征和功能。如果您是多货币对指标编程的新人, 我建议您先去阅读之前的文章。

在本篇中我们将研究以下问题:

我们的指标代码数量十分庞大, 大概有 1500 行。所以, 我们将所有函数分成若干分离的文件，并在主项目文件中链接它们。此处将有三类外部函数文件:

Checks.mqh - 执行各种检查并下载可用数据的函数。

- 执行各种检查并下载可用数据的函数。 Objects .mqh - 管理图形对象的函数。

- 管理图形对象的函数。 Chart.mqh - 管理图表属性的函数。

所有不属于以上分类的函数，将会留在主文件中。

指标开发

下一步进行指标编程。首先我们需要创建一个新项目。为此, 在 Metatrader 5\MQL5\Indicators 目录中创建与我们的指标同名的文件夹, 并在 Include 文件夹中我们会放置包含文件。下一步, 在指标文件夹中创建主文件。可以通过手工创建带有 *.mq5 后缀的文本文件，或使用 MQL5 向导 的模板。加上程序核心函数 OnInit(), OnDeinit() 和 OnCalculate() , 我们还使用了 OnChartEvent() 以及 OnTimer()。

就像在之前的文章中, 加上当前品种，我们将显示外部参数中指定的五个品种。但此时, 替代某些公式的计算数值, 我们将在图表上输出原始价格数据。用户可在外部参数的下拉列表中自由选择呈现的数据类型: 折线, 柱线 或 蜡烛条。

如果我们打算就显示单色数据线, 那么指定缓存区数量等于指标属性中的品种数量就足够了。 (#property). 但既然此处有两种模式来绘制序列作为柱线或蜡烛条, 我们就需要更多的缓存区用于双色模式: 丝瓜缓存区来渲染每个序列，并用一个缓存区来为每一个图形序列元素设置颜色（依据条件）。

对于每个序列，它需要在程序属性块中指定颜色。为此，简单地将它们列出清单，并用逗号分隔。第一个颜色用于单色模式。在双色模式中, 它用于阳线。第二个颜色用于双色模式中的阴线。

所有这些参数的代码提供如下:

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 25 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue , C'0,50,100' #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen , C'20,80,20' #property indicator_color3 clrGold , C'160,140,0' #property indicator_color4 clrAqua , C'0,140,140' #property indicator_color5 clrMagenta , C'130,0,130'

使用 #define 语句可以声明常量，并且使用 #include 命令行可以包含已经在上边描述的函数文件, 以及来自 标准库 的画布类:

#define RESET 0 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 5 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include "Include/Checks.mqh" #include "Include/Chart.mqh" #include "Include/Objects.mqh"

加入 ENUM_DRAWTYPE 和 ENUM_START_POINT 枚举来创建用于外部参数的下拉列表，以便选择价格数据绘制类型，和价格偏离模式的起始点数:

enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE { LINE = 0 , BARS = 1 , CANDLES= 2 }; enum ENUM_START_POINT { VERTICAL_LINE= 0 , MONTH = 1 , WEEK = 2 , DAY = 3 , HOUR = 4 };

数据渲染类型已经在前面描述过, 现在让我们来说说价格偏离起始点数的含义。

总共此处有五种模式: 垂直线, 月线, 周线, 日线 和 小时线。对于 垂直线 模式, 当在图表中加载指标时会加入一条垂直线。您可以拖拽此线到指定柱线，此处所有品种的价格将会汇聚到一点。当前品种指定柱线的开盘价格将会作为这次汇聚的参考点。任何其它模式将告知程序，每次价格将在指定周期的开始汇聚。即，在每月的开始, 在每周的开始, 在每天的开始或在每小时的开始。

以下您可以发现指标的输入参数列表:

input ENUM_DRAWTYPE DrawType =CANDLES; input ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; input bool TwoColor = false ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input bool Inverse02 = false ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool Inverse03 = false ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input bool Inverse04 = false ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input bool Inverse05 = false ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; input bool Inverse06 = false ;

品种数量从 2 开始, 因为 1 是当前图表品种。

可以对每个包含的品种进行翻转。翻转意即品种数据将会被上下颠倒。这很有用，当分析品种列表中的货币对含有相同货币 (例如, 美元) 则它们就有了同样的基准。例如, 在 EURUSD 货币对中, 美元是基准货币, 在 USDCHF 货币对中也可以作为基准。如果图表中的当前品种是 EURUSD, 那么您翻转 USDCHF, 其呈现结果将更便于您的分析。

以下是全局变量和数组列表:

struct buffers { double open[]; double high[]; double low[]; double close[]; double icolor[]; }; buffers buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; bool inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int window_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_chart_height = 0 ; int chart_center_x = 0 ; int chart_center_y = 0 ; color color_bar_up = clrRed ; color color_bar_down = C'100,0,0' ; string indicator_shortname = "MS_PriceDivergence" ; string prefix =indicator_shortname+ "_" ; string start_price_divergence=prefix+ "start_price_divergence" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_start_point = Period (); datetime first_period_time = NULL ; double divergence_price = 0.0 ; datetime divergence_time = NULL ; double symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; double inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];

之后, 我们将研究指标初始化过程中使用的函数。大体上，与之前文章中的 OnInit() 函数相比，此处没有主要的变化。

我们来加入指标是否正在使用的检查。问题的关键是目前终端的开发者还没有实现在策略测试员中控制图表属性的所有功能，所以我们限制指标只能用在策略测试员之外。为了实现这个目的，我们将写一个简单的函数 - CheckTesterMode()。它将位于 Checks.mqh 文件:

bool CheckTesterMode() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Comment ( "Currently, the <- " + MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

其它新函数 SetBarsColors() 意在为当前品种的柱线/蜡烛条设置颜色。它位于 Chart.mqh 文件。

void SetBarsColors() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,color_bar_up); if (TwoColor) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_down); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_down); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_up); } }

在初始化阶段, 我们需要确定哪个模式在 StartPriceDivergence 外部参数中被选择。如果 垂直线 被选择, 则 timeframe_start_point 全局变量将被分配省缺值, 即，当前时间帧。否则，将会应用选择的时间帧。出于此目的, 让我们来写 InitStartPointTF() 函数:

void InitStartPointTF() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ; switch (StartPriceDivergence) { case MONTH : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; case WEEK : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case DAY : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case HOUR : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_H1 ; break ; } }

此 CheckInputParameters() 函数不像之前文章中的那个，现在它看上去像这样:

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) { if ( PeriodSeconds ()>= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point)) { Print ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); Comment ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

数组的初始化就像以前文章中一样。仅有名称和数组数量被改变。

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (inverse_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].high, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].icolor, EMPTY_VALUE ); } } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitInverse() { inverse[ 0 ]=Inverse02; inverse[ 1 ]=Inverse03; inverse[ 2 ]=Inverse04; inverse[ 3 ]=Inverse05; inverse[ 4 ]=Inverse06; }

显著的变化是在 SetIndicatorProperties() 函数中。事实上，这是一个全新的函数。现在, 依据选择的数据渲染模式, 在初始化阶段设置相对应的属性。

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indicator_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { static int buffer_number= 0 ; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); buffer_number++; } } if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL ,symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , symbol_names[s]+ ",Open;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",High;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Low;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } } if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); if (DrawType==LINE) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); else PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

最后, 其它新函数 SetDivergenceLine() 用在 OnInit()中。它在 垂直线 模式中，设置绿色垂直线来操控价格偏离开始点数。

void SetDivergenceLine() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind ( 0 ,start_price_divergence)< 0 ) CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ PeriodSeconds (),start_price_divergence, 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrGreenYellow , true , true , false , "" , "

" ); if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence); }

以下所呈现的，是所有之前在 OnInit() 函数中描述过的。当所有的代码分成不同的函数和文件, 它变得更利于阅读和编写代码。

int OnInit () { if (!CheckTesterMode()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); SetBarsColors(); InitStartPointTF(); if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1000 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitInverse(); SetIndicatorProperties(); SetDivergenceLine(); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

在 OnCalculate() 函数中, 程序代码维持不变。在之前的文章中，在所有的可用数据检查完成之后，程序首先填充辅助数组，然后才用准备好的数据填充指标缓存区。这次我们尝试在一个单循环中分配所有的事情。

我做了验证函数，并且加载数据更加严格。现在，您想要的每个数值都会经过几次尝试。如果数值已经获取，则循环停止。而且因为现在我们有若干模式，我们需要确定一个周期的开始 (月, 周, 日, 小时)，那么我们将通过更高的时间帧得到周期的开始时间。所以，我创建了一个类似于 LoadAndFormData() 的附加函数，它有一个相似的名称 LoadAndFormDataHighTF()。它的代码十分类似于原来的那个, 所以我没有把它贴在这里。

用于当前以及更高时间帧的数据验证已经在一个函数 CheckAvailableData() 中实现:

bool CheckAvailableData() { int attempts= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); total_period_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),terminal_first_date, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,total_period_bars,time)) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=total_period_bars) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)== 0 || ArraySize (time)<total_period_bars) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ( true ); else { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (), Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((total_period_bars=( int ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, terminal_first_date+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), TimeCurrent (),time)> 0 ) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<= 0 || total_period_bars<= 0 ) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

此 FillIndicatorBuffers() 函数为了当前任务已变得明显复杂。这是由于事实上有多种模式，并且它们中的每一个都需要它自己的动作。实际上, 所有事情可分成四步。

获得制定品种数据。

获得更高时间帧的数据, 并确定当所有品种汇聚时的时间及价格水平。

计算数值并填充指标缓存区。

验证计算的数值。

函数代码提供了详尽的注释以便于您的研究:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int i, int s, datetime const &time[]) { MqlRates rates[]; double period_open[]; datetime period_time[]; int attempts= 100 ; datetime high_tf_time= NULL ; if (time[i]<limit_time[s]) return ; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyRates (symbol_names[s], Period (),time[i], 1 ,rates)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (rates)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (DrawType!=LINE) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; return ; } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { divergence_time=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,start_price_divergence, OBJPROP_TIME ); first_period_time=time[ 0 ]; } else { if (divergence_time== NULL ) { ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,time[ 0 ]+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; else first_period_time=period_time[ 0 ]; } if (time[i]<first_period_time) high_tf_time=first_period_time; else high_tf_time=time[i]; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_open)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_open)< 1 || ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[ 0 ]) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; divergence_time=period_time[ 0 ]; divergence_price=period_open[ 0 ]; CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,period_time[ 0 ],start_price_divergence+ "_" + TimeToString (divergence_time), 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrWhite , false , false , true , TimeToString (divergence_time), "

" ); } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (inverse[s]) { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]); } else { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price); } } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; else symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } } if (DrawType==LINE) { if (time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time) buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; } else { if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].close[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } }

当学习以上函数时，您可能注意到另一个定制函数 SetBufferColorIndex()。这个函数设置指标颜色缓存区的颜色。

void SetBufferColorIndex( int i, int symbol_number, double close, double open) { if (TwoColor) { if (close>open) buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 1 ; } else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; }

一旦指标缓存区被填充, 我们需要确定图表窗口中当前可视区域的所有最大和最小值。MQL5 可以得到图表窗口第一个可视柱线，以及可视柱线数量。我们将在另一个定制函数 CorrectChartMaxMin() 中从这些特性中获益。在函数中的代码流程可以分为若干步骤:

确定第一及最后的可视柱线数量。

确定当前品种可视柱线的最大和最小值。

确定品种的所有数组最大和最小数量。

在图表属性中设置最大和最小值。

以下是位于 Chart.mqh 文件中的 CorrectChartMaxMin() 函数代码。

void CorrectChartMaxMin() { double low[]; double high[]; int attempts = 10 ; int array_size = 0 ; int visible_bars = 0 ; int first_visible_bar = 0 ; int last_visible_bar = 0 ; double max_price = 0.0 ; double min_price = 0.0 ; double offset_max_min = 0.0 ; ResetLastError (); visible_bars=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); first_visible_bar=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars; if ( GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (last_visible_bar< 0 ) last_visible_bar= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (high)<= 0 || ArraySize (low)<= 0 ) return ; else { min_price=low[ ArrayMinimum (low)]; max_price=high[ ArrayMaximum (high)]; } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; datetime time[]; int bars_count= 0 ; ArrayResize (high, 0 ); ArrayResize (low, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<visible_bars) return ; if (limit_time[s]>time[ 0 ]) { array_size= ArraySize (time); if ((bars_count= Bars ( Symbol (), Period (),limit_time[s],time[array_size- 1 ]))<= 0 ) return ; } else bars_count=visible_bars; ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); if (DrawType!=LINE) { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].low); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].high); } else { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].close); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].close); } array_size= ArraySize (high); for ( int i= 0 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (high[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) high[i]=max_price; if (low[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) low[i]=min_price; } if (inverse[s]) { if ( ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { max_price= fmax (max_price,low[ ArrayMaximum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); min_price= fmin (min_price,high[ ArrayMinimum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } else { if ( ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { min_price= fmin (min_price,low[ ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); max_price= fmax (max_price,high[ ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } } offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)* 3 )/ 100 ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALEFIX , true ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_price+offset_max_min); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_price-offset_max_min); ChartRedraw (); }

以上函数描述将会用在处理拖拽垂直线事件中 (当然还有 OnCalculate 计算指标数值时):

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) OnCalculate (OC_rates_total, 0 , OC_time, OC_open, OC_high, OC_low, OC_close, OC_tick_volume, OC_volume, OC_spread); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) CorrectChartMaxMin(); }

所有函数准备完毕。您可在文章的附件中学习全部注释。

让我们来展示我们到底得到了什么。省缺品种 GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF 已经在外部参数中指定。在以下截图中您可以看到 EURUSD 周线图表的 垂直线 模式，翻转被禁止:





图例. 1 - 周线时间帧 "垂直线" 模式

在以下截图中您可以看到 M30 时间帧的 日线 模式, 但这次允许翻转以便 USD 作为基准货币。在我们的例子中它们是 USDCAD (淡蓝蜡烛条) 和 USDCHF (藕荷色蜡烛条)。





图例. 2 - M30 时间帧 "日线" 模式

结论

我认为，我们已经创建了一个非常有趣，详实的多币种价格偏离的分析工具。这个指标可以无限增强。

感谢您占用时间！