Asain Range Hero

What is the ASIAN RANGE HERO EA?

A day trading algorithm that draws a High/Low Time Range in the Asian market session, and trades the breakout.

Why use this approach?



It is based on the observation that markets have low volatility periods during the Asian session before a breakout move in either direction. This EA is build to catch the breakouts.

How did you determine profitability?



We test different parameters such as:

Time to draw the High/Low Time Range e.g. 01:00 - 04:00

Time to close the breakout trade e.g. 18:00

Range to SL multiplier to give trades room for potential retracement e.g. 50.0 points * 1.25 Range Multiplier (input) = SL value in points