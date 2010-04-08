Inkspire Radiant Tyrant AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Inkspire Radiant Tyrant (MT5)

[Subtitle: Adaptive Flow | Radiant Momentum | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Inkspire Radiant Tyrant is a trend-dominance system designed to crush market indecision. It visualizes the trend as flowing ink using the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), measures its radiant energy with RSI, and executes trades only when the Tyrant (Williams %R) confirms absolute market dominance. This "Triple Confirmation" logic ensures you are always on the right side of power.

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA features an advanced exit logic that "freezes" Trailing Stop modifications when spreads widen beyond a safe threshold. This protects your winning trades from being stopped out by liquidity gaps or broker manipulation during news events.

Trading Strategy (The Tyrant Logic) The system operates on a 3-Layer Hierarchy:

The Inkspire (Adaptive Flow): Uses AMA (Kaufman's Adaptive MA) to filter noise. The "Ink" must be flowing in the trade direction (Slope Up/Down). The Radiant (Momentum): Uses RSI to confirm the energy is sufficient. Bullish: RSI > 55.

Bearish: RSI < 45. The Tyrant (Trigger): Uses Williams %R to demand extreme pressure. Buy: WPR > -20 (Dominated by Bulls).

Sell: WPR < -80 (Dominated by Bears).

Key Features

Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing execution errors and protecting profits.

Trend Dominance: Only trades when price, momentum, and oscillator pressure are all aligned.

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters (Optimization Guide) To get the best results, focus your optimization on these key areas:

=== THE INKSPIRE (FLOW) === InpAmaPeriod : The sensitivity of the trend. Optimize 8-21. InpAmaFast/Slow : The speed limits of the AMA. Standard 2/30 is usually best.

=== THE RADIANT (MOMENTUM) === InpRsiPeriod : Energy sensitivity. Optimize 10-21. InpRsiBullish/Bearish : The zones. Try expanding (50/50) or tightening (60/40).

=== THE TYRANT (TRIGGER) === InpWprPeriod : Trigger sensitivity. Optimize 7-21.

=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) === InpTrailStart / Dist : Exit management. Optimize 300-600 points.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.