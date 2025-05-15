Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5

5

US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness

At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance.

Our Expert Advisor utilizes a blend of cutting-edge indicators and analytical patterns, including Elliott Wave Theory, Harmonic Patterns, Price Action techniques, and more. By analyzing market movements and capturing the strategies of institutional traders, we execute the most strategic buy and sell trades with carefully set Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Loss features, all designed to maximize your trading potential.

Grow your capital with the EA designed for performance, precision, and profitability.

US30 Power EA MT5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor built specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index) and Gold on MetaTrader 5. Engineered using a smart momentum-based trading strategy, it consistently identifies explosive price moves  verified through backtests and forward tests.

Why Traders Choose US30 Power EA

  • Smart Entry Logic: Algorithm identifies real momentum breakouts and volume pressure zones

  • Built-in Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing, SL/TP, breakeven

  • Plug and Play: Fully automated for US30 trading with zero manual intervention

Optimized For

  • Instruments: US30 (Dow Jones 30 Index) and XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M1, M15

  • Broker Type: ECN, Raw Spread

  • Account Types: Ideal for both small and large accounts

    Inputs and Features

    • Customizable lot sizing and risk settings

    • Adjustable trading hours

    • Built-in spread and slippage filters

    • Auto news filter (optional)

    • Stealth mode for Stop Loss and Take Profit if needed

    Important Notes

    • Use only on US30 (Dow Jones) and XAUUSD on M15 timeframe

    • For Set files, please message me

    • Run on VPS for 24/5 execution

    • Best results on low spread brokers with fast execution

    What You Get

    • Lifetime license and free updates

    • Professional support from the developer

    • Instant .ex5 download for MetaTrader 5

    • Access to future strategy enhancements

    Buy now and start trading with one of the most precise and profitable US30 Expert Advisors on the market.

    Note: For Set files for pairs like US30 and Gold, please message me.


    리뷰 3
    Daxfinance
    52
    Daxfinance 2025.09.02 18:43 
     

    The Dow Jones Rocket EA is a good robot with considerable potential for MT5.

    msbaid
    183
    msbaid 2025.05.23 12:47 
     

    I am using it from last 2 days till now results are good. Will update it further after using it for couple of weeks. But customer support is remarkable no doubt in that Vyom is very helpful and supportive. May God bless him.

    -----Update - 27th May 2025---

    So far good profitable. See my trade screenshots in comments section. Very good and pro-active support from Developer.

    Juergen Loebach
    1321
    Juergen Loebach 2025.05.19 13:21 
     

    Excellent communication and support deserve 5 stars.The live results are not yet available and will be submitted in mid-June.The first US30 trade was successful.I am looking forward to working with you.

