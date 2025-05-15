Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5

US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness

At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance.

Our Expert Advisor utilizes a blend of cutting-edge indicators and analytical patterns, including Elliott Wave Theory, Harmonic Patterns, Price Action techniques, and more. By analyzing market movements and capturing the strategies of institutional traders, we execute the most strategic buy and sell trades with carefully set Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Loss features, all designed to maximize your trading potential.

Grow your capital with the EA designed for performance, precision, and profitability.

US30 Power EA MT5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor built specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index) and Gold on MetaTrader 5. Engineered using a smart momentum-based trading strategy, it consistently identifies explosive price moves verified through backtests and forward tests.

Why Traders Choose US30 Power EA

Smart Entry Logic: Algorithm identifies real momentum breakouts and volume pressure zones

Built-in Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing, SL/TP, breakeven

Plug and Play: Fully automated for US30 trading with zero manual intervention

Optimized For

Instruments: US30 (Dow Jones 30 Index) and XAUUSD

Timeframes: M1, M15

Broker Type: ECN, Raw Spread

Account Types: Ideal for both small and large accounts

Inputs and Features

Customizable lot sizing and risk settings

Adjustable trading hours

Built-in spread and slippage filters

Auto news filter (optional)

Stealth mode for Stop Loss and Take Profit if needed

Important Notes

Use only on US30 (Dow Jones) and XAUUSD on M15 timeframe

For Set files, please message me

Run on VPS for 24/5 execution

Best results on low spread brokers with fast execution

What You Get

Lifetime license and free updates

Professional support from the developer

Instant .ex5 download for MetaTrader 5

Access to future strategy enhancements

Buy now and start trading with one of the most precise and profitable US30 Expert Advisors on the market.

Note: For Set files for pairs like US30 and Gold, please message me.



