문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DAttach 

Attach

OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 개체에서 그래픽 리소스를 가져와 CCanvas 클래스의 인스턴스에 연결합니다.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // 차트 ID
   const string       objname,                               // 개체 이름
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // 색상 처리 방법
  \)

리소스(OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL 개체에 대한)를 만들고 이를 CCanvas 클래스의 인스턴스에 연결합니다.

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // 차트 ID
   const string       objname,                               // 개체 이름
   const int          width,                                 // 이미지 너비(픽셀)
   const int          height,                                // 이미지 높이(픽셀)
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // 색상 처리 방법
  \)

매개변수

chart_id

[in]  차트 ID.

objname

[in]  그래픽 개체의 이름.

width

[in]  리소스의 프레임 너비.

height

[in]  프레임 높이.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in]  색상 처리 방법. 색상 처리 방법에 대한 자세한 내용은 ResourceCreate() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.

참고

그래픽 개체 추가에 성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.