- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Create
차트 개체에 바인딩하지 않고 3D 장면을 렌더링하기 위한 그래픽 리소스를 작성합니다.
|
virtual bool Create(
매개변수
name
[in] 그래픽 개체 이름.
width
[in] 프레임 너비.
height
[in] 프레임 높이.
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[in] 색상 처리 방법. 색상 처리 방법에 대한 자세한 내용은 ResourceCreate() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.
참고
생성에 성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.