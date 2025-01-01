문서화섹션
차트 개체에 바인딩하지 않고 3D 장면을 렌더링하기 위한 그래픽 리소스를 작성합니다.

virtual bool  Create(
   const string       name,                                 // 그래픽 개체 이름
   const int          width,                                // 너비 
   const int          height,                               // 높이
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA      // 색상 형식
   );

매개변수

name

[in]  그래픽 개체 이름.

width

[in]  프레임 너비.

height

[in]  프레임 높이.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in]  색상 처리 방법. 색상 처리 방법에 대한 자세한 내용은 ResourceCreate() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.

참고

생성에 성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.