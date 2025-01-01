문서화섹션
AmbientColorSet

주변 전체 라이팅의 색상과 강도를 설정합니다.

void  AmbientColorSet(
   const DXColor  &ambient_color      // 전면 라이팅 색상과 강도
   );

매개변수

&ambient_color

[in]  전면 라이팅 색상.

값 반환

아니오

참고

명암은 DXColor 구조의 알파 채널에서 설정됩니다.