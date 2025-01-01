문서화섹션
Render

이후 디스플레이를 위해 프레임 내부 버퍼의 모든 장면 개체를 렌더링합니다.

bool  Render(
   uint  flags,                  // 플래그 조합
   uint  background_color=0      // 배경 색상
   );

매개변수

flags

[in]  렌더링 모드를 설정하는 플래그 조합. 가능한 값:
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – background_color를 사용하여 이미지 버퍼를 지우기.
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – 깊이 버퍼 지우기.

background_color=0

[in]  3D 장면 배경 색.

값 반환

렌더링에 성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.

참고

Render()를 호출해도 차트의 장면이 업데이트되지는 않습니다. 대신 이미지의 내부 버퍼만 업데이트합니다. 업데이트된 프레임을 렌더링하려면 Update() 메서드를 명시적으로 오출해야 합니다.

Render()는 RenderBeginRenderEnd() 호출하는 기능입니다.