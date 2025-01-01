- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Render
이후 디스플레이를 위해 프레임 내부 버퍼의 모든 장면 개체를 렌더링합니다.
|
bool Render(
매개변수
flags
[in] 렌더링 모드를 설정하는 플래그 조합. 가능한 값:
DX_CLEAR_COLOR – background_color를 사용하여 이미지 버퍼를 지우기.
DX_CLEAR_DEPTH – 깊이 버퍼 지우기.
background_color=0
[in] 3D 장면 배경 색.
값 반환
렌더링에 성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.
참고
Render()를 호출해도 차트의 장면이 업데이트되지는 않습니다. 대신 이미지의 내부 버퍼만 업데이트합니다. 업데이트된 프레임을 렌더링하려면 Update() 메서드를 명시적으로 오출해야 합니다.
Render()는 RenderBegin 및 RenderEnd() 호출하는 기능입니다.