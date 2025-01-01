문서화섹션
ViewUpDirectionSet

3D 공간에서 상부 프레임 테두리의 방향을 설정합니다.

void  ViewUpDirectionSet(
   const DXVector3  &up_direction      // 위 방향
   );

매개변수

&up_direction

[in]  3D 공간의 프레임 위 방향입니다.

값 반환

없음.

참고

ViewUpDirectionSet()를 사용하여 새 방향을 설정하면 ViewMatrixGet()에서 얻은 뷰 매트릭스가 변경됩니다.

ViewUpDirectionSet()는 ViewTargetSet()와 함께 시선 방향을 정의하는 데 사용됩니다.