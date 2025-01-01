MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DViewUpDirectionSet
ViewUpDirectionSet
3D 공간에서 상부 프레임 테두리의 방향을 설정합니다.
|
void ViewUpDirectionSet(
매개변수
&up_direction
[in] 3D 공간의 프레임 위 방향입니다.
값 반환
없음.
참고
ViewUpDirectionSet()를 사용하여 새 방향을 설정하면 ViewMatrixGet()에서 얻은 뷰 매트릭스가 변경됩니다.
ViewUpDirectionSet()는 ViewTargetSet()와 함께 시선 방향을 정의하는 데 사용됩니다.