- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Attach
Gets the graphical resource from an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.
|
bool Attach(
Creates a graphical resource for an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.
|
bool Attach(
Parameters
chart_id
[in] Chart ID.
objname
[in] Name of the graphical object.
width
[in] Frame width in a resource.
height
[in] Frame height.
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[in] Color handling method. See ResourceCreate() function description to learn more about color handling methods.
Note
true – if successful, false - if failed to add a graphic object.