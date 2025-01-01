Attach

Gets the graphical resource from an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.

bool Attach(

const long chart_id,

const string objname,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

)

Creates a graphical resource for an OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and attaches it to an instance of the CCanvas class.

bool Attach(

const long chart_id,

const string objname,

const int width,

const int height,

ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

)

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart ID.

objname

[in] Name of the graphical object.

width

[in] Frame width in a resource.

height

[in] Frame height.

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in] Color handling method. See ResourceCreate() function description to learn more about color handling methods.

Note

true – if successful, false - if failed to add a graphic object.