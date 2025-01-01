문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DViewTargetSet 

시선이 향하는 지점의 좌표를 설정합니다.

void  ViewTargetSet(
   const DXVector3  &target      // 타겟 좌표
   );

매개변수

&target

[in]  시선이 향하는 지점의 좌표.

값 반환

없음.

참고

시점을 이동할 때 한 장면 지점에서 시선을 고정하는 데 사용됩니다.

ViewRotationSet()를 사용하여 새 타겟 좌표를 설정하면 ViewMatrixGet()에서 얻은 뷰 매트릭스가 변경됩니다.

ViewTargetSet()을 ViewUpDirectionSet()와 함께 사용하여 시선 방향을 정의합니다.