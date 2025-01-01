MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DViewTargetSet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ViewTargetSet
시선이 향하는 지점의 좌표를 설정합니다.
|
void ViewTargetSet(
매개변수
&target
[in] 시선이 향하는 지점의 좌표.
값 반환
없음.
참고
시점을 이동할 때 한 장면 지점에서 시선을 고정하는 데 사용됩니다.
ViewRotationSet()를 사용하여 새 타겟 좌표를 설정하면 ViewMatrixGet()에서 얻은 뷰 매트릭스가 변경됩니다.
ViewTargetSet()을 ViewUpDirectionSet()와 함께 사용하여 시선 방향을 정의합니다.