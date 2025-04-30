クォートセクション
通貨 / WNC
WNC: Wabash National Corporation

11.51 USD 0.52 (4.73%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WNCの今日の為替レートは、4.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.09の安値と11.54の高値で取引されました。

Wabash National Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.09 11.54
1年のレンジ
6.78 20.63
以前の終値
10.99
始値
11.13
買値
11.51
買値
11.81
安値
11.09
高値
11.54
出来高
402
1日の変化
4.73%
1ヶ月の変化
4.07%
6ヶ月の変化
4.73%
1年の変化
-39.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K