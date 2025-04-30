通貨 / WNC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WNC: Wabash National Corporation
11.51 USD 0.52 (4.73%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WNCの今日の為替レートは、4.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.09の安値と11.54の高値で取引されました。
Wabash National Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WNC News
- DA Davidsonが貨物輸送の課題の中でWabash National株に対するニュートラル評価を維持
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Wabash National stock amid freight challenges
- Wabash declares quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share
- DA Davidson reiterates neutral rating on Wabash National stock
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Wabash National stock amid freight challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Wabash National beats Q2 2025 forecasts, shares dip
- Wabash National Q2 2025 slides: losses continue as company cuts full-year outlook
- Wabash National Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WNC)
- Wabash Posts 17% Revenue Drop in Q2
- Palantir, Comfort Systems Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Wabash National shares tumble 6% as full-year guidance disappoints
- Wabash National earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Charter, HCA, Aon lead earnings reports for Friday
- CVS and Archer-Daniels-Midland Look Good on This Ratio
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Wabash National stock
- DA Davidson raises Wabash National price target to $9.50 amid trailer market challenges
- Wabash Recognizes Outstanding Suppliers for 2024
- Wabash National: Buying This Bloodbath Is Worth Considering (WNC)
- DA Davidson holds Wabash stock Neutral with $7.50 target
- Wabash National Corp. credit rating downgraded at S&P due to weaker cash flows
- Wabash announces quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share
- Wabash national corporation ratings downgraded by Moody’s
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points On Wednesday But Records Loss For Third Straight Month: Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Crude Oil Falls Over 3%; Regulus Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher - INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF), Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)
1日のレンジ
11.09 11.54
1年のレンジ
6.78 20.63
- 以前の終値
- 10.99
- 始値
- 11.13
- 買値
- 11.51
- 買値
- 11.81
- 安値
- 11.09
- 高値
- 11.54
- 出来高
- 402
- 1日の変化
- 4.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.73%
- 1年の変化
- -39.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K