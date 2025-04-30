Valute / WNC
WNC: Wabash National Corporation
10.89 USD 0.62 (5.39%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WNC ha avuto una variazione del -5.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.85 e ad un massimo di 11.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Wabash National Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WNC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.85 11.69
Intervallo Annuale
6.78 20.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.51
- Apertura
- 11.53
- Bid
- 10.89
- Ask
- 11.19
- Minimo
- 10.85
- Massimo
- 11.69
- Volume
- 483
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.50%
21 settembre, domenica