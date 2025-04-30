Currencies / WNC
WNC: Wabash National Corporation
11.37 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WNC exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.24 and at a high of 11.50.
Follow Wabash National Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
11.24 11.50
Year Range
6.78 20.63
- Previous Close
- 11.38
- Open
- 11.36
- Bid
- 11.37
- Ask
- 11.67
- Low
- 11.24
- High
- 11.50
- Volume
- 321
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.46%
- Year Change
- -39.97%
