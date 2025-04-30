통화 / WNC
WNC: Wabash National Corporation
10.89 USD 0.62 (5.39%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WNC 환율이 오늘 -5.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.85이고 고가는 11.69이었습니다.
Wabash National Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
10.85 11.69
년간 변동
6.78 20.63
- 이전 종가
- 11.51
- 시가
- 11.53
- Bid
- 10.89
- Ask
- 11.19
- 저가
- 10.85
- 고가
- 11.69
- 볼륨
- 483
- 일일 변동
- -5.39%
- 월 변동
- -1.54%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.91%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.50%
20 9월, 토요일