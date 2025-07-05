クォートセクション
通貨 / SNEX
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc

95.93 USD 1.68 (1.78%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNEXの今日の為替レートは、1.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり94.00の安値と96.67の高値で取引されました。

StoneX Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SNEX News

1日のレンジ
94.00 96.67
1年のレンジ
65.00 128.12
以前の終値
94.25
始値
94.00
買値
95.93
買値
96.23
安値
94.00
高値
96.67
出来高
1.271 K
1日の変化
1.78%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.86%
6ヶ月の変化
26.77%
1年の変化
18.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K