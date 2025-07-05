通貨 / SNEX
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc
95.93 USD 1.68 (1.78%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNEXの今日の為替レートは、1.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり94.00の安値と96.67の高値で取引されました。
StoneX Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
94.00 96.67
1年のレンジ
65.00 128.12
- 以前の終値
- 94.25
- 始値
- 94.00
- 買値
- 95.93
- 買値
- 96.23
- 安値
- 94.00
- 高値
- 96.67
- 出来高
- 1.271 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.77%
- 1年の変化
- 18.56%
