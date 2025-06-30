货币 / SNEX
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc
93.55 USD 1.04 (1.10%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SNEX汇率已更改-1.10%。当日，交易品种以低点92.39和高点94.43进行交易。
关注StoneX Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNEX新闻
- StoneX Group (SNEX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 105.39 USD
- Recent Price Trend in StoneX Group (SNEX) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 100.54 USD
- StoneX Group approves new stock repurchase plan for fiscal year 2026
- StoneX Group (SNEX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- AI Play Arista Hits Record High, Joins 3 Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- Dow Jones Futures Rise On Trump Move, Google, Tesla Eye Buy Points; DoorDash, AppLovin Earnings Late
- StoneX Q3 2025 presentation: Revenue up 12%, completes strategic acquisitions
- StoneX: Formidable Position In An Intensely Competitive Industry (SNEX)
- StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 99.33 USD
- StoneX completes acquisition of R.J. O’Brien to become largest non-bank FCM
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
- Stock Of The Day Forms New Buy Point. You Probably Never Heard Of The Firm.
- Will StoneX Group (SNEX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- LRT Capital Management June 2025 Investor Update
- Stonex Group Inc stock reaches all-time high at 97.58 USD
- Brokerage Firm StoneX Poised To Hit New Buy Point Amid 44% Advance
- StoneX Stock: Elevated Volatility Drives Rally (NASDAQ:SNEX)
- StoneX plans acquisition of Intercam’s advisory and securities units
日范围
92.39 94.43
年范围
65.00 128.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 94.59
- 开盘价
- 93.98
- 卖价
- 93.55
- 买价
- 93.85
- 最低价
- 92.39
- 最高价
- 94.43
- 交易量
- 1.157 K
- 日变化
- -1.10%
- 月变化
- -7.22%
- 6个月变化
- 23.63%
- 年变化
- 15.62%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值