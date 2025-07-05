QuotazioniSezioni
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc

92.75 USD 3.18 (3.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SNEX ha avuto una variazione del -3.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.63 e ad un massimo di 96.88.

Segui le dinamiche di StoneX Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
92.63 96.88
Intervallo Annuale
65.00 128.12
Chiusura Precedente
95.93
Apertura
96.11
Bid
92.75
Ask
93.05
Minimo
92.63
Massimo
96.88
Volume
1.151 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.31%
Variazione Mensile
-8.01%
Variazione Semestrale
22.57%
Variazione Annuale
14.63%
20 settembre, sabato