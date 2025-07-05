Valute / SNEX
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc
92.75 USD 3.18 (3.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNEX ha avuto una variazione del -3.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 92.63 e ad un massimo di 96.88.
Segui le dinamiche di StoneX Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
92.63 96.88
Intervallo Annuale
65.00 128.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 95.93
- Apertura
- 96.11
- Bid
- 92.75
- Ask
- 93.05
- Minimo
- 92.63
- Massimo
- 96.88
- Volume
- 1.151 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.63%
20 settembre, sabato