SNEX: StoneX Group Inc
92.75 USD 3.18 (3.31%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SNEX a changé de -3.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 92.63 et à un maximum de 96.88.
Suivez la dynamique StoneX Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
92.63 96.88
Range Annuel
65.00 128.12
- Clôture Précédente
- 95.93
- Ouverture
- 96.11
- Bid
- 92.75
- Ask
- 93.05
- Plus Bas
- 92.63
- Plus Haut
- 96.88
- Volume
- 1.151 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- -8.01%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 22.57%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.63%
20 septembre, samedi