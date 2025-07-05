CotationsSections
Devises / SNEX
Retour à Actions

SNEX: StoneX Group Inc

92.75 USD 3.18 (3.31%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SNEX a changé de -3.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 92.63 et à un maximum de 96.88.

Suivez la dynamique StoneX Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNEX Nouvelles

Range quotidien
92.63 96.88
Range Annuel
65.00 128.12
Clôture Précédente
95.93
Ouverture
96.11
Bid
92.75
Ask
93.05
Plus Bas
92.63
Plus Haut
96.88
Volume
1.151 K
Changement quotidien
-3.31%
Changement Mensuel
-8.01%
Changement à 6 Mois
22.57%
Changement Annuel
14.63%
20 septembre, samedi