FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / SNEX
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SNEX: StoneX Group Inc

92.75 USD 3.18 (3.31%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SNEX fiyatı bugün -3.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 92.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 96.88 aralığında işlem gördü.

StoneX Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SNEX haberleri

Günlük aralık
92.63 96.88
Yıllık aralık
65.00 128.12
Önceki kapanış
95.93
Açılış
96.11
Satış
92.75
Alış
93.05
Düşük
92.63
Yüksek
96.88
Hacim
1.151 K
Günlük değişim
-3.31%
Aylık değişim
-8.01%
6 aylık değişim
22.57%
Yıllık değişim
14.63%
21 Eylül, Pazar