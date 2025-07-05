Dövizler / SNEX
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc
92.75 USD 3.18 (3.31%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SNEX fiyatı bugün -3.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 92.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 96.88 aralığında işlem gördü.
StoneX Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
SNEX haberleri
- StoneX Group: More Deals, More Questions (NASDAQ:SNEX)
- StoneX Group (SNEX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 105.39 USD
- Recent Price Trend in StoneX Group (SNEX) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 100.54 USD
- StoneX Group approves new stock repurchase plan for fiscal year 2026
- StoneX Group (SNEX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- AI Play Arista Hits Record High, Joins 3 Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- Dow Jones Futures Rise On Trump Move, Google, Tesla Eye Buy Points; DoorDash, AppLovin Earnings Late
- StoneX Q3 2025 presentation: Revenue up 12%, completes strategic acquisitions
- StoneX: Formidable Position In An Intensely Competitive Industry (SNEX)
- StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 99.33 USD
- StoneX completes acquisition of R.J. O’Brien to become largest non-bank FCM
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
- Stock Of The Day Forms New Buy Point. You Probably Never Heard Of The Firm.
- Will StoneX Group (SNEX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- LRT Capital Management June 2025 Investor Update
- Stonex Group Inc stock reaches all-time high at 97.58 USD
- Brokerage Firm StoneX Poised To Hit New Buy Point Amid 44% Advance
- StoneX Stock: Elevated Volatility Drives Rally (NASDAQ:SNEX)
Günlük aralık
92.63 96.88
Yıllık aralık
65.00 128.12
- Önceki kapanış
- 95.93
- Açılış
- 96.11
- Satış
- 92.75
- Alış
- 93.05
- Düşük
- 92.63
- Yüksek
- 96.88
- Hacim
- 1.151 K
- Günlük değişim
- -3.31%
- Aylık değişim
- -8.01%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 22.57%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.63%
21 Eylül, Pazar