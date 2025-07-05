통화 / SNEX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc
92.75 USD 3.18 (3.31%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SNEX 환율이 오늘 -3.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 92.63이고 고가는 96.88이었습니다.
StoneX Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNEX News
- StoneX Group: More Deals, More Questions (NASDAQ:SNEX)
- StoneX Group (SNEX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 105.39 USD
- Recent Price Trend in StoneX Group (SNEX) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 100.54 USD
- StoneX Group approves new stock repurchase plan for fiscal year 2026
- StoneX Group (SNEX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- AI Play Arista Hits Record High, Joins 3 Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- Dow Jones Futures Rise On Trump Move, Google, Tesla Eye Buy Points; DoorDash, AppLovin Earnings Late
- StoneX Q3 2025 presentation: Revenue up 12%, completes strategic acquisitions
- StoneX: Formidable Position In An Intensely Competitive Industry (SNEX)
- StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Stonex Group Inc stock hits all-time high at 99.33 USD
- StoneX completes acquisition of R.J. O’Brien to become largest non-bank FCM
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
- Stock Of The Day Forms New Buy Point. You Probably Never Heard Of The Firm.
- Will StoneX Group (SNEX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- LRT Capital Management June 2025 Investor Update
- Stonex Group Inc stock reaches all-time high at 97.58 USD
- Brokerage Firm StoneX Poised To Hit New Buy Point Amid 44% Advance
- StoneX Stock: Elevated Volatility Drives Rally (NASDAQ:SNEX)
일일 변동 비율
92.63 96.88
년간 변동
65.00 128.12
- 이전 종가
- 95.93
- 시가
- 96.11
- Bid
- 92.75
- Ask
- 93.05
- 저가
- 92.63
- 고가
- 96.88
- 볼륨
- 1.151 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.31%
- 월 변동
- -8.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.57%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.63%
20 9월, 토요일