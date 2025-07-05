KurseKategorien
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc

95.93 USD 1.68 (1.78%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SNEX hat sich für heute um 1.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 94.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 96.67 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die StoneX Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
94.00 96.67
Jahresspanne
65.00 128.12
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
94.25
Eröffnung
94.00
Bid
95.93
Ask
96.23
Tief
94.00
Hoch
96.67
Volumen
1.271 K
Tagesänderung
1.78%
Monatsänderung
-4.86%
6-Monatsänderung
26.77%
Jahresänderung
18.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K