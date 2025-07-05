Währungen / SNEX
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc
95.93 USD 1.68 (1.78%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SNEX hat sich für heute um 1.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 94.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 96.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die StoneX Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
94.00 96.67
Jahresspanne
65.00 128.12
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 94.25
- Eröffnung
- 94.00
- Bid
- 95.93
- Ask
- 96.23
- Tief
- 94.00
- Hoch
- 96.67
- Volumen
- 1.271 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.78%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.86%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.77%
- Jahresänderung
- 18.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K