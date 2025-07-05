CotizacionesSecciones
SNEX: StoneX Group Inc

94.25 USD 0.70 (0.75%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SNEX de hoy ha cambiado un 0.75%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 93.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 95.78.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas StoneX Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
93.07 95.78
Rango anual
65.00 128.12
Cierres anteriores
93.55
Open
93.99
Bid
94.25
Ask
94.55
Low
93.07
High
95.78
Volumen
1.059 K
Cambio diario
0.75%
Cambio mensual
-6.53%
Cambio a 6 meses
24.55%
Cambio anual
16.49%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B